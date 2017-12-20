DSW: An Opportunity In The Retail Carnage

Overview

With the recent upheaval in retail over the past few months we thought perhaps Mr. Market would present us with some opportunities. Among the retail carnage, we feel there have been a few babies that have been tossed out with the bathwater - and DSW (DSW) is one of them. Previously a close-out retailer, DSW is now the largest fashion footwear retailer in the U.S., with only a fraction of sales coming from close-outs. DSW off-mall stores average 21,000 square feet and carry approximately 22,000 pairs of shoes, making them one of the largest scale buyers in the adult footwear market with 514 stores. In the most recent fiscal year, women’s footwear comprised 69% of sales, with men’s footwear contributing 22%, and accessories/kids rounding out the remaining 9%. DSW has approximately 5.0%+ of a $50bn fragmented U.S. footwear market, and appears poised to continue taking market share over the next few years as weaker competitors close doors or liquidate entirely.

DSW is run by a well-regarded team that consistently manages one of the leanest operations in retail. It is controlled by Jay Schottenstein (and family), who retains 19% of the outstanding common shares and 51% of the combined A and B share voting power. Only recently did the Schottensteins get voting control of DSW with large open market purchases in late 2015 - buying roughly 2.0mn shares (2.478% s/o) at an average of $25.60 in the span of a few months. While not key to our thesis, we think this could eventually set the stage for DSW going private; and at this valuation, it makes much more sense than two years ago.

The big opportunity that many are failing to see is the rapidly changing competitive dynamic may be beneficial longer-term as the footwear market consolidates. While short-term liquidations and promotional activity have hurt comps and may continue to do so, eventually this will subside and help support comp growth. Prior case studies involving Best Buy and Dick’s have supported reasons to be contrarian at these bargain valuations not seen since the great recession. There are many cases over time supporting the best in-class survivor in an industry/sector and the corresponding market share gains after these liquidations have been digested by the market.

DSW trades at an undemanding 12.30x FY ’18 EPS adjusted for net cash (inclusive of Town Shoes Acq.), and a 10%+ FCF/EV as Capex slows with lower store count growth. The balance sheet is clean, with no off-balance sheet liabilities, $329.6mn in cash, $75mn earmarked for Town Shoes later in the year, in total net cash of $254.6mn. There is also a recently authorized buyback in place for $500mn, in addition to the remaining roughly $25mn from the prior buyback. At these prices and utilizing a little bit of leverage DSW could effectively reduce the shares outstanding by approximately 30%. We don’t think a use of leverage would be unreasonable given DSW has remained profitable through the lows of the last cycle.

DSW is poised to benefit from being a category leader in a fragmented adult footwear space that is consolidating with many direct competitors strategically disadvantaged by large concentrations in regional malls. DSW locations are mainly located in power strip centers, which positions DSW well in this changing retail landscape. Furthermore, these disadvantaged mall-based competitors are trading at similar multiples, which we believe is misplaced based on the quality of DSW’s operations.

Operations

We think DSW has a few key advantages over its peers based on a winning combination of scale, brand name, selection, value-oriented pricing, and easily accessible locations at power strip centers. DSW was primarily a close-out business with its first store opening in Dublin, Ohio in 1991. While DSW still makes opportunistic close-out buys (~10%+ of sales), its focus has shifted to in-season merchandise with an emphasis on value and assortment. DSW, among shoe buyers, has a cult following - with approximately 24 million members actively enrolled in the DSW rewards program, all of which have made at least one DSW purchase in the last two years. Throughout fiscal 2016, the loyalty program generated around 90% of DSW segment sales.

DSW’s focus is on dress and casual footwear for men and women, and it has recently introduced kid’s footwear in about 60% of locations. According to management, introducing the kids market has added some incremental sales opportunity debuting in 75 new locations in the quarter. While the kid’s category is a margin detractor, we foresee it creating an opportunity for increased traffic/sales at the store level, as entire families shop for shoes, especially during the crucial holiday season. The other growing shoe category under the DSW banner is athletic footwear. Footwear categories were broken down as recently as fiscal year 2015; while no longer a line-item, we think athletic remains at around 14-16% of total sales and growing. This is likely to ramp-up even further with the addition of the Under Armour brand debuting this fall/winter, as well as the general lifestyle trend veering toward “athleisure” over time.

The Affiliated Business Group (ABG) segment consists of multi-category retailers that utilize DSW to develop a strategy and a targeted shoe assortment. ABG provides service to approximately 345 stores (adjusting for Gordman’s liquidation) through partnerships with Stein Mart, Frugal Fannie’s, and Stage Stores. DSW runs these partnerships like a store-within-a-store (without using DSW branding) and retains ownership of all inventory. The typical inventory DSW provides is usually not in season, and we think it has consistently used these channels to clear some excess inventory from DSW branded stores. It is our understanding that there is also a greater mix of close-out inventory (opportunistic buys) present in ABG partnership locations versus the DSW branded stores. ABG makes up 5.5% of total net sales for DSW and accounts for roughly 4% of gross profit, with the gross margin profile being about 900 basis points lower than DSW segment margins.

Over the past decade, DSW has continually reinvested into its digital properties and omni-channel presence. As part of a continuing transition, CEO Roger Rawlins reinvested further into the digital transition with Ebuys, sold under the ShoeMetro and ApparelSave banners. Ebuys was acquired on March 4, 2016 for $62.5mn (not including earn-outs); Ebuys is a leading off-price footwear and accessories retailer operating in digital marketplaces. It sells products online to customers located across the globe and represents another channel for DSW to sell clearance inventory. The strategy is essentially to give DSW another avenue to digitally sell-through its clearance inventory that may not be clearing off the store racks as quickly as needed. While Ebuys detracts slightly from a margin perspective, it should help inventory turnover longer-term, as DSW continues to maximize its omni-channel presence.

Another non-organic extension of the DSW brand is the company’s agreement with Apparel Group as an exclusive franchise partner in the Gulf Coast region of the Middle East. The agreement should expand the DSW banner by up to 40 stores (opening throughout 2017) across the region - both in malls and on high street locations within the Middle East.

DSW has grown its store count significantly over the past few years, even in the face of competitive headwinds. Since 2009, the DSW brand store locations have increased from 298 to 514, a 6.1% CAGR; the trajectory has now slowed with more focus on store efficiency, distribution technology, and IT upgrades to streamline the supply chain. With DSW slowing new store growth, Capex has come down considerably and is currently running at ~ $66mn ($104mn 2016) for fiscal year 2017, thus making available significant amounts of free cash flow to invest in other areas of the business.

In May 2014, DSW acquired a 49.2% interest in Town Shoes for $75.1mn CAD; the current interest is 46.3% after accounting for dilution from employee exercised stock options. DSW retains 50% of the total voting control and board representation equal to the co-investor (Callisto Capital). Town Shoes is accounted for under the equity method even though DSW has substantial influence, but not control. We deem it highly likely that DSW will eventually acquire Town Shoes by May 2018 (deadline), and thereby fully consolidating Town Shoes into DSW financials. Though fundamentally this move doesn’t have immense impact, optically, this could be bullish as most sell-side analysts have not even modeled in the Town Shoes acquisition. DSW has the option to acquire the remaining interest in Town Shoes at a pre-determined EBITDA multiple by May 2018. DSW has earmarked the remaining payment at approximately $75mn USD within the next ten months. Town Shoes had sales of over $345mn CAD in 2016 and operated 182 locations across Canada under the Shoe Company, Shoe Warehouse, and Town Shoes name, along with an e-commerce site. Town also runs 23 DSW Canada locations through a licensing agreement with DSW signed in 2014. Town Shoes runs 100% of online fulfillment through its store base, which mixes well with the DSW model that utilizes stores as distribution channels.

Perhaps the one negative in this is the mall-based exposure from Town Shoes. We estimate that roughly half of Town’s locations are mall-based, with the remaining in strip malls or stand-alone locations. However, Town Shoes concepts are much smaller in terms of average square footage at around 3,000 sq. feet per store, which might provide some flexibility to DSW after the consolidation. One final area of synergies is Town Shoes could likely benefit significantly from integrating with DSW’s distribution capabilities and omni-channel infrastructure. Town Shoes is essentially a break-even business now, but we’re led to believe with DSW’s history of being a best-in-class operator and its culture of cost discipline, there will be room for further efficiencies.

Competitive Dynamic

During the past decade, the U.S. adult footwear market has grown at an estimated 2.80% CAGR, going from $38bn to $50bn today. DSW outpaced the market growing sales at a 6.83% CAGR during the same period, mainly through growth in new store openings. Why has the U.S. footwear market growth been so slow? A few things come to mind: 1) high healthcare costs, 2) higher share of wallet spending on consumer electronics, 3) shoes are more discretionary than other retail items 4) insignificant large scale fashion trend changes.

DSW’s main brick-and-mortar competitors tend to be mall-based shoe retailers, department stores, and discount retailers. Of the mall-based direct competitors, we think Caleres, Genesco, and Aldo (private) are caught off-sides with regards to their physical store locations. As traffic trends at the malls continue to decline, especially B and C malls, these headwinds become exacerbated with fixed store operating expenses.

“Although we are very pleased with these strong direct comps as a measure of success in the omni-channel investments we have made, the lack of traffic in the mall causes our store fixed expense base to deleverage and hurt profitability.” Robert J. Dennis, CEO, Genesco. Q1 2018 transcript

Though Genesco (GCO) is not a pure comp to DSW, the issues arising with a heavy reliance on malls are very clear. Another footwear competitor that we think plays second fiddle to DSW is Caleres (CAL), with its Famous Footwear brand. Famous Footwear comprises 61.6% of sales at Caleres and is a close measure of a discounter that is a direct competitor in DSW’s channel, albeit more focused on the athletic segment. We believe Famous Footwear is yet another area where DSW can capture market share. Famous Footwear is due to close approximately 30 net stores out of a total store base of 1,055 in 2017. Of those 1,055 stores, roughly 34% are mall-based channels.

The department store channel is another area where DSW can pick up incremental sales opportunities as these big box retailers close doors. Among Macy’s, Sears Holdings, and J C Penney, there will be almost 500 door closings this year alone. In our conversation with DSW, management expressed to us the Macy’s shoe buyer was most closely aligned with the DSW shoe buyer; they even developed an advertising campaign to target these specific door closures. Collectively, Jefferies estimates that DSW and Macy’s have roughly 8% of the total adult footwear market. Keep in mind also that over the past decade, DSW has increased market share by over 250 basis points - more than doubling market share in a very competitive footwear market.

Q:“And then, my second question is just on all the store closures across the department store space and also on the footwear space. The liquidation sales, likely in the second and third quarters, and then probably a lot of closed stores going into the fourth, and then into next year. My question is how are you thinking about the industry rationalization? And how does it play into the guidance for this year, for both the sales and also gross margin?” - Patrick McKeever, MKM Partners

A: “What I would tell you is we think that the closure of doors in the department store space and the Gordmans space and the Payless space, you name it, the footwear space is consolidating. We are looking at capturing market share in this consolidating environment through whatever channels make the most sense. We have reached out in a targeted campaign towards Macy's customers and other doors that are closing and what we have found is from a lot of them already were reward members and so it's making sure that we let them know that we love to continue to service whatever footwear needs they were having met by these department stores. We are not necessarily building into guidance anything specific related to 200 doors closing in this market, but overall, our goal of driving market share gain is something we're absolutely focused on. And we think as this market consolidates, we are going to be the beneficiary of that.” - Jared A. Poff, DSW CFO Q1 2017

Another area of opportunity for DSW to take market share is on the lower end of the market, with Payless’ recent Chapter 11 filing. To date, the judge has approved approximately 800+ store closures, with potentially more coming later in the year after landlord negotiations. While Payless has a lower merchandise price point compared to DSW, it has a decent assortment of kids shoes, which is an area DSW has been specifically targeting. Furthermore, we project the Payless shopper could eventually become a DSW clearance shopper, with price points more in-line with Payless.

One final area of opportunity is the roughly 1,500+ multi-category retail closures announced this year from companies that have shoe offerings such as Rue21, Ascena, Michael Kors, Nine West, J. Crew, BCBG, Abercrombie, Crocs, and Children’s Place. Checks have shown a large amount of liquidation/clearance sales already hitting the market this winter, as these stores are rapidly closing doors. In the short-run, this is likely to keep DSW’s margins and top-line subdued. However, there is one bright spot: DSW can utilize its scale and balance sheet to make large opportunistic buys of distressed inventory. In our discussion with management, it mentioned the possibility of becoming more active with opportunistic buys in the coming quarters. One thing that differentiates DSW from other buyers is all sales at DSW are final - meaning there are no vendor allowances or return of merchandise if unsold. This vendor relationship is an important advantage over other retailers that request markdown allowances or returns, putting the vendor at greater risk.

Over the past 3-5 years, DSW management has stated that the only players taking market share in the adult footwear business are Amazon/Zappos (AMZN), direct-to-consumer brands, DSW, and Nordstrom’s Rack. Although the Amazon/Zappos combo is certainly a threat to DSW as well as the rest of footwear retail, we believe there is ample market share up for grabs. Furthermore, we think the Amazon/Zappos competitive threat is likely over exaggerated; in fact, we feel that Zappos might still be just marginally profitable. In 2015, Zappos got rid of 18% of its staff through payouts, and CEO Tony Hsieh kept reiterating his focus on operating profitability. Subsequently, on the Zappos website, shoes have taken a back seat to apparel, with clothing listed above shoe categories. The company appears to have transitioned into a multi-category retailer, selling a full spectrum of retail apparel. Additionally, Zappos continues to have a very lax 365-day return policy on unworn shoes. We question the economics of a business, where, on average, 35% of shoppers were reportedly making shoe returns and even the most loyal customer was returning shoes at a 50% clip. This is also an argument for traditional stores where shoppers can try on multiple pairs of shoes and test the feel, fit, and style in an efficient manner.

In our opinion, Nordstrom Rack has the most comparable selection of shoes relative to a DSW. Nordstrom operates 216 off-price Rack stores and plans on opening 12 additional Rack concepts in 2017. Nordstrom Rack offers a vast assortment of high end dress, casual, and athletic shoes, albeit the typical selection is smaller than a DSW store, and the organization is more of a treasure hunt experience. There are key factors to Nordstrom’s success. First, many of its shoes are exclusives or harder to come by luxury brands at a discount - like Burberry, Prada, Gucci, Stuart Weitzman, Bruno Magli, etc. Second, the selection is usually in season or of the prior season, but still, relevant and in style. And third, Nordstrom does a great job of combining clothing and accessories to drive traffic into its shoe department. We believe the Nordstrom Rack concept can grow alongside DSW. We also think other off-price retailers such as TJ Maxx, Ross Stores, and Macy’s Backstage may pick up some small incremental sales; but overall, the selection in those stores is not comparable to a DSW or Nordstrom Rack.

Online Competition

While online is certainly a detractor to margins, we think the death of brick-and-mortar is drastically overstated. In fact, one can gather a high level view of the competitive structure and store efficiencies by analyzing online shipping costs. Zappos, is by far, the leader with its free shipping model for its mostly full priced selection of footwear. Zappos is clearly sacrificing margins for the sake of market share, and we don’t think it has been terribly successful, given the Zappos' pivot into clothing and accessories. A decent counter example to the Zappos’ “freemium” shipping model is a Zappos-acquired shoe discount retailer called 6pm.com, which only ships for free if purchased items total more than $50.

Exhibit 1: Online Shipping

Per the chart above, Payless Shoesource had the lowest shipping rates at the lower end price point, but unfortunately, could not compete with more efficient scaled players. DSW’s top tier $35+ free shipping gives an indication on the efficiencies of its store and distribution model (proprietary algorithm). DSW’s digital distribution model determines the proximity of inventory in relation to the customer and selects the cheapest shipping method. DSW has a presence in 43 of the most populous U.S. states, making its local 22,000 shoe stores into mini distribution centers. Furthermore, DSW stores have had significant adoption of the buy online and pickup in store or ship to stores program, which has helped keep costs lower than its peers. DSW’s stores fulfill as much as 45% of digital orders, and DSW is continuing to reinvest in IT, with the lion’s share of Capex attributable to IT investments for fiscal year 2017. We think this multi-faceted digital strategy positions DSW well in relation to competitors who have been late to the game in their online strategy.

While Zappos may be winning the volume game online, the average female shoe buyer continues to have an affinity to the DSW brand. Nordstrom Rack also continues to stand in favor from female shoe buyers and is likely taking market share from other higher end channels. The Brand Affinity Index is just one data point on DSW’s brand power, but we think it shows its best-in-class market leading status.

Prior Retail Case Studies: Best Buy and Dick’s

Best Buy (BBY) is an interesting story of how a market leader can continually take market share from lesser established competitors. Over the past decade, Best Buy has benefited off a Circuit City bankruptcy, and more recently, Radio Shack and hhgregg bankruptcies. Best Buy, being a best-in-class operator, took approximately 20-30% of the “up for grabs” sales when Circuit City liquidated in 2009, according to Mike Baker at Deutsche Bank. With hhgregg, he thinks Best Buy can capture roughly 20% of hhgregg’s $1.76bn in sales; this potentially could add almost 1% to comps for a company that has historically had comps between -1% and +1%. We think these structural pickups are largely due to the significant outperformance (125%+ versus S&P) of Best Buy’s stock over the past five years. Best Buy has accomplished all of this while operating in direct competition with Amazon, EBay, Wal-mart, Costco, and Target. On top of this, consumer electronic brands are typically not exclusive and are easily one of the most competitive on pricing. In footwear retail, it is vastly different; many vendors have exclusive deals with important retail vendors that can differentiate them from competitors. It is estimated that up to 60% of DSW’s assortment are exclusives and/or special makeups, per Jefferies analyst Edward Plank.

Exhibit 3: Market share statistics

Given the massive consolidation in consumer electronics over the past decade, Best Buy’s brand and best-in-class status has helped it acquire displaced brick-and-mortar market share. We think Best Buy picked up anywhere from 10-20% of the displaced sales from Circuit City, Radio Shack, and hhgregg combined. While not an apples-to-apples comparison, due to how fragmented the U.S. footwear market currently is, we think there are interesting parallels between Best Buy and DSW. A back of the envelope calculation leads us to believe that DSW should be able to take at least an incremental 100 basis points (20% increase) of market share within the next few years. This doesn’t seem like much of a stretch, given that DSW has more than doubled market share in a very competitive environment since 2007.

Dick’s (DKS) is another case study that resonates well with DSW. Dick’s has consistently gained market share over the past few years through aggressive store expansions and acquiring leases from weaker competitors. Among some of its weakest competitors, there have been numerous bankruptcy filings including Sports Authority, Eastern Mountain Sports, Bob’s Stores, Vestis Retail, and City Sports. Dick’s largest direct competitor, Sports Authority, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in early 2016 and by the end of April, decided instead to liquidate. Short-term, this put pressure on the sportswear market as summed up by Ed Stack on the Q2 and Q3 2016 call.

Q2 2016 "Sports Authority, from what we understand, liquidated a little less than a million pairs of cleats and over 2 million pairs of athletic footwear. And so, we don't know what that's going to do to the third quarter."

Q2 2016 “"We are concerned that there maybe this liquidation of $400 million worth of merchandise, a big part which is athletic footwear and apparel could impact us on the third quarter."

Q3 2016 “Well, I love the position that we're in right now….As this industry consolidates, we think that we are best positioned to pick up the lion's portion of the market share. I think as the industry consolidates, we're the ones that are in position to go back and fill back in to some of those markets where TSA (The Sports Authority) or Sport Chalet has vacated.” Edward Stack, Dick’s CEO, Q3 2016

Exhibit 4: Dick’s Same Store Sales

Surprisingly, Sports Authority did not drag down same stores sales as one would think in Q3 and Q4 2016. We think most of the outperformance in SSS comps was due to the Olympics, which helped prior poor comp trends. Another factor to consider is Sports Authority was likely much more promotional prior to filing bankruptcy protection, going all the way back till Q2 or Q3 2015. One more consideration that could explain the divergence is that the Sports Authority bankruptcy customer was more of a one-time, opportunistic, value oriented customer that did not overlap to a great degree with Dick’s existing customer base.

Valuation and Comps

Exhibit 5: DSW 10-year valuation range

Going back and looking at DSW’s relative valuation, investors have not seen these types of multiples since the troughs of ’08-09. At roughly 4.95x EV/EBITDA with a fortress-like balance sheet, we think the market is pricing in a prolonged slump akin to the financial crisis. The market is not rewarding DSW’s market share gains or further entrenched competitive position. The U.S. is certainly over-retailed, and there will likely be a prolonged consolidation phase of weaker competitors shrinking store counts or going out of business. Optically, the market seems to be overly-fixated on Amazon and online competition destroying the retail brick-and-mortar business model. On top of this negative sentiment, of the 16 sell-side analysts covering DSW, only 3 have buys.

Putting together exhibit 5 with exhibit 6, it becomes apparent that DSW is exceptionally cheap. DSW trades at a slight premium to Genesco (which we feel is an inferior business), while trading at a two and a half turn discount to Caleres, which owns Famous Footwear (62% of overall sales & 66% of GP), one of DSW’s closer comps. Even when considering Caleres’ branded portfolio business which only makes up one-third of Caleres’ gross profit, we think the premium differential is much too wide. While none of these are exact comps, it does help an investor get a lay of the land. At these multi-year trough valuations, it is apparent that little to no value is being attributed to DSW’s best-in-class positioning, brand strength, and scale advantages over peers.

Exhibit 6: DSW Comps

Over the past decade, DSW has traded at an average adjusted EV/EBITDA multiple of 7.37x and a corresponding 17.85x forward adjusted P/E ratio. With some stabilization of sales trends, we think DSW could reasonably trade at a similar multiple to Caleres at 7.5+ EV/EBITDA, which represents ~32% upside (~$29). This does not include any assumption for opportunistic buybacks or future capital deployment opportunities.

Risks

If the U.S. economy goes into a recession that will certainly present a problem for a discretionary retailer of footwear. While DSW was profitable throughout the financial crisis, we think margins would compress further. DSW’s adjusted gross margins had bottomed out at 20.60% in Q4 2009 but averaged approximately 25% through the recession, which would be approximately 300 basis points lower than today.

Amazon/Zappos is still a consensus risk that could increase in intensity as Amazon continues to focus on taking market share over profitability.

Vendors could attempt more direct-to-consumer sales, which is increasingly prevalent in the athletic category. Although DSW does not have much vendor concentration (18% for the top three vendors), it could still be a headwind if Nike and Under Armour push sales through that channel.

If discounters with larger scale such as TJ Maxx and Ross Stores start focusing more on the shoe category this could eventually hurt DSW’s store traffic. We think TJ Maxx, specifically, has an inferior shoe selection and assortment relative to DSW, but with a renewed focus on the category it could become more competitive.

An increasing reliance on athletic footwear as a percentage of overall sales behaves as a margin detractor versus the margin profile of DSW’s dress or casual assortment. To mitigate this, DSW has been focusing efforts on private label items, which has roughly a 1,000 bps margin uplift compared to DSW overall margins.

Stein Mart could potentially file for bankruptcy over the next few years, which would directly hurt DSW’s ABG segment. While comprising only 5.5% of total sales and only 4.0% of gross profit, Stein Mart is the largest relationship within ABG. We think DSW can mitigate this through developing other relationships and shifting inventory across channels, as was done with the Gordman’s bankruptcy (also in the ABG segment).

Catalyst and Final Thoughts

After five consecutive negative SSS comp quarters, Q2 '17 was an inflection point to positive comps, we think things will get marginally better towards for the fourth quarter with a 53rd week helping. Management also guided the year to a 40/60 weighting throughout the year with most of the performance back half loaded tying in with new promotions and marketing campaigns. Additionally, there is already reason for some short-term optimism: SpendTrend’s shoe retailer sales trends for Q3 2017, so far, look encouraging with “significantly increased traffic” and “higher average ticket prices”. Some of this is likely due to store closures and liquidations; but within that mix, there appears to be an underlying positive trend. One final thing that we think investors are missing is once Town Shoes is fully consolidated, it will add about $270mn USD to total sales. If DSW’s management team can get Town Shoes adjusted EBITDA margin profile closer to the DSW parent of around 9.5% of sales, this would be an incremental $25mn of EBITDA.

It’s always an interesting dichotomy when companies go bankrupt by the dozens or close doors and their competitors can maintain their profitability relatively unscathed. The closure of physical stores at Macy’s, Payless shoes, Nine West, JCP, Sears Holdings, and others will more than offset any online or athleisure headwinds. We continue to think that most shoe shoppers prefer physical stores to conveniently try on multiple shoes to test comfort, style, and fit; and these shoe warehouses, by their very nature, are more insulated versus other retail products online. While DSW will likely be competing with liquidation sales over the next 6+ months, after this “weed-out” phase, we think DSW will experience a SSS rebound and ultimately take more market share. Very few best-in-class retailers are trading at an EV/EBITDA multiple below 5x without substantial mall exposure. At the current valuation, little to no value is being attributed to DSW’s category leading positioning, robust omni-channel platform, brand strength, and scale advantages over its peers. DSW is being priced by the market like it is a retailer in a terminal decline, not a market leader that is stealing market share from competitors while remaining highly profitable.

