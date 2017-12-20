Bird Construction - Oil Price Upside Plus A Quality Government Contracting Niche

Bird Construction (OTC:BIRDF)[TSX:BDT] is a Canadian general contractor headquartered in Ontario. The company is reasonably diversified by end market, with industrial, commercial and institutional clients. The company was formerly a Canadian income trust, and has continued paying a significant dividend since its conversion to a more standard corporate form in 2010.

Diversification aside, the company’s business has been affected by the downturn in the oil and gas sector, especially relating to large oil sands projects. Their monthly dividend has been cut to 3.25¢ per month from 6.33¢ per month, which is a material change. Note that as the company is primarily traded in Canada and reports in CAD, this and all other figures in this report will be in that currency unless otherwise noted. Shares are currently at $9.80, which is a rather sharp discount from their all-time high of over $15 per share in the summer of 2014.

The company specializes in relatively unique construction. They build unique buildings, and industrial structures. One example is the drying and storage facility for a giant potash mine, pictured below.

Source: Bird.ca

Market Considerations

One benefit the company has is its diversification across Canada geographically. The various areas of Canada have different economic drivers, which provide different cycles for their construction businesses.

This is potentially more helpful in the institutional markets, as different governments embark on infrastructure spending at different times. This is especially true as the company’s workforce is relatively small, making them naturally more portable. As an example, their Nova Scotia division had been slow in the past few years, so 9 of their 30 Nova Scotia employees were seconded to Saskatchewan to complete 18 schools in that province. Now that the company has won contracts for schools in Nova Scotia, some of those employees may return home to work on those. The small workforce is due to the company’s use of subcontractors. Essentially, they specialize in providing the most important form of construction labour (the supervision) while backing their people with their balance sheet.

It is theoretically possible for that same mobility to occur on the industrial side, as the company has large operations related to the mining: oil sands (in Alberta) and iron ore (in Wabush, Labrador). Unfortunately, both of those businesses have lately been depressed due to low prices in the underlying commodities, although both commodities are recovering. That being said, commodity prices have probably not recovered to the extent necessary for new construction to occur in the oil sands, although Champion Iron Ore has funded the re-start of a previously closed iron ore mine.

To get a sense of the scale of the iron ore ongoing mining business (which is less sensitive to economic cycles than heavy construction) we can take a reasonable estimate for the cost of stripping overburden in Labrador ($1/tonne) and multiply by the number of tonnes moved. The company moves approximately 8 MM tonnes per year at ArcelorMittal’s (MT) Fire Lake, and they also remove between 1 and 4 MM tonnes of overburden at Iron Ore Company of Canada’s [IOCC] operations. Figuring they have $10 MM in revenue from operations of the mines, and adding another $10 MM for support operations (they run the Dolomite quarry for IOCC, and the camp and supply lines for Fire Lake) suggests $20 MM in run rate revenue. While this isn’t a hugely material amount to the company, the subsidiary that does this work would be highly saleable, especially given its equipment fleet. That gives the company an additional source of liquidity. Additionally, they have upside exposure to new heavy construction if iron ore mines get sanctioned (and iron ore, especially the high quality kind in the area they work has been on a tear recently). As an example of the scale possible here, the year they bought HJ O’Connell (their eastern subsidiary specializing in mining and dam construction) that operation had $25 MM in EBITDA on $187 MM in revenue. That has the potential to be hugely significant given the company’s EBITDA in the trailing twelve months was only $30 MM total.

The P3 work the company has been bidding on has the potential to be more material. As an example, Bird announced that they were awarded (as part of a consortium) the contract to design, build and operate the City of Hamilton’s biosolids facility. The project had an “affordability cap” of $111 MM, and capital costs (for the thermal reduction option that was selected) were previously estimated by the city to range between $35 and $80 MM. It seems likely to me that the higher end of the estimate is where that ended up (as is typical when government entities try to estimate costs on things they aren’t familiar with), suggesting Bird could recognize approximately $40 MM in revenue from the project over the next few years. Plus, there will be ongoing revenue from their equity stake in the entity that will own and operate the plant under a 30 year contract.

On a bigger scale, the company is currently constructing a replacement for the hospital in Yellowknife, NWT. With a $300 MM construction budget and a 50% interest in the construction partnership, this is a significant project in their backlog. Interestingly, the company will also have an interest in the long term operation of the hospital. Once a number of P3 projects with ongoing interests come on stream (this one isn’t scheduled for completion until 2018) the company may be able to demonstrate significantly improved earnings stability, potentially justifying a higher multiple. I also think it is interesting that the consortium here has the right to lease out the old hospital (which is actually not that old) as part of its contract, so there is potential to pad its margins there.

Balance Sheet

The company has a very clean balance sheet. They have $628 MM in current assets, which exceeds total liabilities of $570.6 MM. The biggest item on both sides of the balance sheet are accounts (payable and receivable) as the company bills after construction is completed with payment terms to its clients, and then passes that delay on to its subcontractors. Of the liabilities, less than $15 MM is debt recourse to the company, although they do have an additional $56 MM in non-recourse debt attached to specific public private partnership [PPP or P3] construction projects, where they will be paid by for the contracts at the completion. I will include both in my analysis for conservatism. This is especially conservative, because the non-recourse debt is owed by specific projects and won't be their liability when the projects are turned over.

Balance sheet strength is important here, for two primary reasons. The first is that the company's end markets are cyclical, so having a cash buffer allows them to not become financially distressed in the event of a protracted downturn. The $58 MM of cash that should definitely be considered ‘excess’ (current assets minus all liabilities) is about a year’s worth of G&A. Given that their backlog is in excess of three quarters of revenue and they have been announcing new business wins at a reasonable pace, a conclusion that they have staying power is reasonable.

The second reason balance sheet strength is important is that it improves their ability to bid on business. Many contracts require letters of credit or an evaluation of the bidder’s financial strength to assure the project proponent that the job will be completed. By having excess cash and significantly underutilized lines of credit (used to secure performance letters of credit), the company can provide this assurance at lower cost. Additionally, that cash position allows the company to make equity contributions to public-private-partnership (P3) entities. This puts them in a stronger position to win the construction business for these contracts, as the proponents and financing partners will generally prefer the construction company to have skin in the game to help motivate them to complete on time and on budget, which is the primary key to profitable P3 operations.

Cyclicality

The company’s revenues are cyclical, affected by construction cycles, especially in the oil sands where they have won major projects. This cyclicality can be seen in their backlog (presented below in $ MM CAD), which varies dramatically from quarter to quarter. Each quarter is a point in time measurement of the value of their going forward contracts at that time, which makes it highly predictive of future revenues.

Source: Bird Financial Reports, Author’s Compilation

Offsetting the cyclicality of the company’s revenues is their low fixed cost base. Because nearly all of the construction work they complete is actually performed by sub-contractors, if they are not able to win business they simply do not hire the subcontractors. Their business decision to perform very little design work in house also enhances this flexibility, as they do not have an expensive team of engineers to pay when business is slow.

Of course, lacking significant design capabilities has both pros and cons. The con is they are not able to offer integrated services, and when a competitor who does wins the design work, they will naturally tend to steer the construction work to their in-house construction management team. As design happens prior to construction in the process and the designers can end up as trusted advisors to the client, this is a significant factor. On the other hand, not being a competitor for design work also has advantages, as firms that specialize in engineering and architectural design are more likely to view Bird as a potential collaborator rather than a potential competitor. There are material advantages here when competing for work in complex fields such as water and sewer, hydroelectricity, and hospital construction, where the design work is often highly specialized.

Oil Price Factors

The company has won many major projects in the oil sands. Their projects have tended to be civil construction, as well as non-process buildings (camps, maintenance offices, etc.). The nature of this type of construction means that it highly levered to capital spending plans, and generally tied to new facilities or very large expansions. As small expansions and maintenance work generally tends to proceed using the same civil footprint, there would be little to no opportunity for the company to win work in those areas. That makes them more subject to the capital projects cycle than some of their competitors.

On the other hand, the civil construction is one of the first parts of any project to occur, as no process piping can be installed prior to the clearing, earthworks, and concrete and piling work that the company completes. Thus, while there is a relatively significant lag between oil prices recovering and when oil companies begin to once more sanction mega-projects, the time from the sanctioning of those projects to Bird personnel being on the ground working would generally be only a few quarters. This should help the company on the recovery in the oil sands, as they will be one of the first major capital projects contractors to see a recovery in revenues.

Continuing revenue

While the company’s oil sands operation is not likely to be able to generate significant maintenance or ongoing revenue that is less true for other areas of the company. Consortiums in which the company is the construction partner have recently been selected as preferred negotiating partners for a number of P3 projects. There is the potential for operating revenues over the life of the ownership of the project from these, which should help the company smooth out their income.

Additionally, the company has some operating assets, especially in the iron ore mining segment. As an example, they operate an iron ore mine for ArcelorMittal, and have done so continuously since 2006. The Fire Lake mine is integrated into the remainder of ArcelorMittal’s mining complex in the area, and is the highest grade portion of that operation. Thus, expansions of Fire Lake reduce their operating costs and increase the amount of iron ore concentrate they can produce with the same milling capacity. That makes Fire Lake reasonably likely to continue in operation.

Potential Catalysts

One potential catalyst for growth is a recent acquisition they made of a 50% interest in a Chinese modular building operation. That has the potential to allow them to add significant margins to their operation by insourcing the building materials. Alternatively, it is likely that they will be able to add value to that investment by securing new clients for their modular construction business. It also has the potential to be a virtuous circle, because Chinese modular building products are probably cheaper than North American products, so if they can benefit from growing their new subsidiary and use being cheaper to grow their core business, it is a win-win for them. This is a bit of a speculative endeavor, so I’m not adding anything for it in my valuation, but I think it is worthwhile mentioning it as a potential growth catalyst nonetheless.

Another potential catalyst for the company is the growth of their income from equity stakes in operating public private partnerships. These are generally joint ventures where the company has taken an equity stake in a building with a long term guaranteed government contract (hospitals, waste facilities, etc.). The company earned $1.5 MM of income from these concessions in the first three quarters of 2017, up from a loss in 2016 as they added operating assets. This annualizes to $2 MM, and with quality government payers on long term contracts, these assets would be highly saleable to infrastructure funds or other investors. If they are able to keep growing these assets, an eventual sale (and they’re probably worth $30 MM already) could be a meaningful catalyst for the shares. One of the reasons I like smaller companies is that even a small quality niche business can make a big difference to a small firm.

Valuation

There are a few key considerations to valuing the company. One of the bigger considerations is actually whether or not to include the cash and short term investments on their balance sheet, which totals $103 MM. That is vastly in excess of their current cash requirements, given the current size of the company. That being said, the company’s business does require cash balances to act as surety for its operations, and expanding (in the event of an oil and gas turnaround or with P3 wins) will consume working capital as the company’s receivables exceed its payables. I believe a conservative estimate of how much cash could be needed by the business is to assume enough cash is necessary to pay off all liabilities when combined with other current assets. That would leave $58.2 MM of cash as truly excess in a conservative scenario based on current operations.

Thus, I believe there are two reasonable methods to take.

Assume the business is stable at its current run rate, and that the excess cash on the balance sheet can eventually be returned to shareholders or invested in earning assets at fair value (i.e. P3 equity). In this scenario the cash on the balance sheet can be fairly thought of as belonging to shareholders, and an enterprise value based valuation (which adds back the cash) is reasonable. Assume the business will grow revenues and earnings as part of a recovery in the commodity based markets in which it competes. In this scenario, the business will use up cash for working capital, so I will only add the $58.2 MM of excess cash to my valuation not the entire amount.

The other major consideration when valuing the company is what valuation multiples are appropriate. The company is reasonably light on tangible assets, with offices and some owned heavy equipment being all that is required. The company had a 10% return on equity in 2016, which was their worst year in a long time. This suggests to me that the business is of reasonable quality, because that is an acceptable return on equity, and it has been much higher in years where the economy has been more favourable to the company. The fairest way to determine the appropriate multiples seems to be a comparison of the company to their competitors, which is below.

Peer Group

The company’s largest Canadian competitors (PCL, EllisDon, and Ledcor) are all privately held. That leaves the publicly traded competitor set a bit light. The most comparable company to Bird is probably Stuart Olson, (OTCPK:CUUHF) formerly known as the Churchill Corp. The others I will use are Aecon (OTCPK:AEGXF) and WSP Global (OTCPK:WSPOF). Although not perfect comps (As both do design work and are larger) they have similar business drivers.

Source: TMXmoney.com, Author’s Calculations

Bird Construction has net income margins in the middle of the pack, WSP has much higher margins, but they are much larger and can bid more complex projects that earn higher margins. Bird has the highest price to book, simply because the company has very little tangible property. Of course, they have the best cash position of all the comparable companies, and are the only one with current assets exceeding total liabilities.

That being said, the company’s valuation based on its earning power is very much in line with the comparables, with an EV/EBITDA close to the average. This is worth noting, because Bird has had a worse 2017 than the comparable companies, as their oil sands contracts mostly finished off by the end of 2016 and weren’t replaced. The company’s backlog has been significantly improving, and net income has turned around from a loss in Q1 2017. Annualizing the most recent quarter’s EBITDA gives a figure 50% greater than the trailing twelve month number in the table above, which suggests the turnaround is in full swing here, and they’ve recently won a significant number of new projects, including civil and building work for the refurbishment of Ontario’s Bruce Power nuclear reactors. That sets them up well for a strong 2018, and their valuation is in-line with peers who have had a less depressed 2017.

Base Case Valuation

For a base case valuation, the 12 EV/EBITDA multiple that is the average of the peer group seems reasonable. As a base case, it doesn’t seem reasonable to assume that oil prices recover dramatically, but I will assume that their recent awards are as profitable as their 2017 projects. Their backlog is up 18% from the beginning of the year, suggesting the next year could reasonably have revenue 18% higher. This makes sense as the vast majority of their projects are short term construction (mostly buildings at this point) and backlog has historically been roughly the next three quarters revenue.

If EBITDA margins stay the same, 18% higher revenue would mean 18% higher EBITDA. Margins should be at least as good, because they will have some scale benefits from a bigger revenue base, and they are growing a base of recurring revenue from their equity participations in public-private partnerships, where they earned $1.5 MM in the first three quarters this year. These numbers can be expected to grow, as they are finishing more and more of these projects.

Applying the peer group 12.0X multiple, and 18% EBITDA growth, and then adding the cash and deducting the debt suggests a price target of $10.65 CAD, or $8.28 for the US traded shares. This is very much a conservative case, as it assumes the company will become responsible for all of the non-recourse debt.

Upside Case Valuation

If one were to assume that oil prices return to a level where new oil sands projects would be sanctioned once more (probably $80 WTI for mines at the current exchange rate, and maybe $60 for the better thermal projects), then Bird’s income would likely rebound rather dramatically. The company’s two best years were 2014 at $65 MM in EBITDA and 2012 at $107 MM in EBITDA. Figuring a strong rebound year would be the average of the two suggests an $86 MM EBITDA forecast for a rebound year. It is also worth noting their non-oil businesses have been growing, so the bar for the oil business would be lower for the company to reach the same levels. That $86 MM at even a conservative 8X EBITDA suggests an EV of $688 MM. Assuming they would commit all cash except the $58 MM truly excess calculated above suggests a share price target of $17.10 CAD, or $13.25 USD.

Conclusion

The company has a reasonable amount of upside based on its current backlog, with a conservative price target of $11.97 in one year, even without further improvement in the price of oil. If the price of oil continues to improve such that oil sands construction begins again, a mid-to-high teens price target would be very achievable. One way to look at an investment in their shares is as a play on oil prices increasing which has very little downside.

