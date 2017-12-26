Scott Kennedy Positions For 2018: Tax Bill Will Be Key Driver Of Market Performance

For your more "interest rate sensitive" sectors (for instance financials), I believeU.S. monetary policy by the Federal Reserve ("Fed") will also impact the market'sperformance during 2018.

While the recent “push higher” in the U.S. stock market has mainly been from events surrounding tax legislation, I still believe certain sectors/companies will continue to benefit as 2018 unfolds.

Seeking Alpha Summer 2017 PRO Promotion Award winner Scott Kennedy has been doling out wisdom to Seeking Alpha readers since 2013. He's a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) and a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) (currently does not have a private practice). He has also been a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) for 17 years (CFF as well). His current title is partner at a national accounting firm. He draws from audit, tax, and consulting experience with entities in the following sectors: closed-end funds, energy, financials, healthcare, homebuilders, pharmaceuticals, private equity, REITs and telecoms. He additionally has experience with C-corps., estates, high net worth individuals, LLCs, LLPs, S-corps. and trusts.

Kennedy is an active investor. His fundamentals are based on both qualitative and quantitative information. By using financial/analytical skills, he creates specific investing ideas/strategies based on valuations and total returns. The two main sectors he currently provides articles on are mortgage real estate investment trusts (mREITs) and business development companies (BDCs).

Seeking Alpha Editor Steve Brown recently spoke with Kennedy on his thoughts about what's in store for investors in the coming new year.

Steve Brown (SB): What do you expect to be the key driver of stock market performance in 2018?

Scott Kennedy (SK): I believe the key driver will likely be the finalized GOP tax bill that was recently passed by the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate and signed into law by the president. While I believe the recent "push higher" in the U.S. stock market has mainly been from the events surrounding the proposed tax legislation, I still believe certain sectors/companies will continue to benefit as 2018 unfolds. As such, I believe certain sectors/industries will continue to be positively impacted as reported results are actually disclosed by U.S. companies in 2018.

For your more "interest rate sensitive" sectors (for instance financials), I also believe U.S. monetary policy by the Federal Reserve ("Fed") will also impact the market's performance during 2018. I'll dive more deeply into this topic later in the Q&A.

SB: As we approach 2018, are you bullish or bearish on U.S. stocks?

SK: As implied within the first question above, I believe companies/sectors that will be positively impacted by the recently passed GOP tax bill will report improved earnings/EPS during 2018 (since it was ultimately determined the cut to the U.S. Corporate tax rate will not be deferred until 2019). For these companies/sectors, I remain bullish as I believe there's more "room to run".

However, I believe one should still be mindful that we have seen a multiple-year "bull run" when it comes to U.S. stocks. Simply put, within some sectors, valuations are "stretched" to say the least and have priced in a near "best-case" scenario. I would classify this as some of your technology companies who have had a notable move higher in valuation. As some readers know, a majority of technology stocks will not experience as much of a "boost" in earnings/EPS from the recently passed GOP tax bill due to their lower existing effective tax rate.

I continue to be positive on dividend stocks. Due to the fact rates/yields, especially towards the long-end of the yield curve, remain near historical lows, companies that continue can pay investors a "spread" above say U.S. Treasuries should continue to be valued at a premium. This includes sectors I cover here at Seeking Alpha such as consumer products and financial stocks.

SB: Which domestic/global issue is most likely to adversely affect U.S. markets in the coming year?

SK: I believe the growing tensions with North Korea could adversely impact the U.S. stock market during 2018. This would occur by some type of "escalation" event by either party. As most investors know, geopolitical risk is typically seen as a negative event by markets. Ultimately, this could hurt the broader market as fear/volatility rises.

SB: Do you expect the yield curve to continue flattening in 2018, and if so what impacts will that have on the equity market and the economy in general?

SK: Regarding the yield curve, markets have definitely seen a continued "flattening" ever since the FOMC has raised the Fed Funds Rate. Simply put, as short-term rates/yields have risen say 100-125 basis points over the past year and a half, long-term rates/yields have remained relatively unchanged on a net basis (quick rise during the 2013 taper tantrum only to gradually net decrease in 2014-2017).

Most companies, which rely heavily on the yield curve, have seen earnings gradually net decrease over the past year or so. This has occurred within two sectors I cover here at S.A., mortgage real estate investment trusts (mREITs) and business development companies (BDCs). While there are a few companies within each sector that have not seen this generalized trend, they are the rare exceptions.

For mREITs, most companies have seen a minor-modest decrease in net interest spreads as borrowing costs have continued to increase (however, partially mitigated by the utilization of derivative instruments). For BDCs, most companies have seen a minor-modest decrease in weighted average annualized yields on income-producing investments. This has mainly occurred because as older investments are prepaid/mature, they are currently being replaced by lower stated interest rate debt investments. This is also known as spread/yield compression.

If the FOMC continues to gradually increase the Fed Funds Rate, I can't imagine long-term rates/yields remaining at current levels. There eventually will be a "push" higher. In my professional opinion, a gradual move higher in rates/yields is fine for markets/most sectors. I believe volatility will occur if markets experience a sharp, quick rise in rates/yields, as we saw in the summer of 2013 and late 2015-early 2016.

SB: In terms of asset allocation, how are you positioned heading into the New Year?

SK: I will disclose my current investments from the sectors/stocks I cover here at S.A. For consumer products, I currently have a position in Altria (NYSE:MO). Simply put, this company will directly benefit from the recently passed GOP tax bill. It should be noted I provided this viewpoint to readers earlier this year via an article analyzing two hypothetical tax proposals showing the projected impact on MO's EPS. If readers took advantage of this information, then they could have obtained an attractive entry point into this stock when it was trading below $65 per share earlier this year. Currently, MO's effective tax rate is approximately 35%-36%. When including the offsetting impact from the reduction of corporate interest expense deductibility (limited to a portion of EBITDA; likely will not have a notable impact on MO) and other "more technical" changes (for instance immediate expensing of certain property, plant, and equipment [PP&E]), I currentlybelieve MO's effective tax rate will be positively impacted by roughly 11%-13%. This would directly lead to MO reporting a consistent, higher EPS figure. Since MO's dividend policy is directly based off a ratio of the company's adjusted diluted EPS, I believe management will likely raise its dividend guidance during 2018. As such, I believe it's no surprise MO's stock price has recently increased approximately 12% when compared to earlier in the year.

Regarding my MO stock disclosures, I first initiated a position in MO back in late 2009 and continued to increase my position, at periodic intervals, from 2010-2013. On 10/4/2016, for the first time in several years, I "directly" increased my position in MO at a weighted average purchase price of $61.85 per share. On 3/1/2017, I sold approximately 33% of my entire MO position at a weighted average price of $75.605 per share as my price target, at the time, of $75.00 per share was met. On 3/2/2017, I sold another approximate 33% of my existing MO position at a weighted average price of $75.85 per share. On 3/8/2017, I sold my remaining position in MO at a weighted average price of $76.025 per share. The weighted average purchase price of my entire MO position was $29.78 per share. This weighted average per share price excluded all dividends received/reinvested. The total return of my MO investment, excluding all dividends received/capital gains on reinvested dividends, was 234.3%. On 8/21/2017, I once again initiated a position in MO at a weighted average purchase price of $63.465 per share as my BUY price, at the time, of $64.00 per share was reached. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. As a direct result of the recently passed GOP tax bill, I have increased my MO price target from $72.50 per share to $77.50 per share.

For BDCs, I currently have an investment in Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC). This position has received some heavy "feedback" lately. First off, I believe this position should be seen as more of a "speculative," value-driven play. Simply put, I believe this BDC will begin to stabilize its net investment income ("NII") and taxable income ("TI") starting with the December 2017 quarter. While there are certainly more "well-run" BDC peers out there, I believe I was able to initiate and subsequently increase my PSEC position at attractive prices.

In regards to my PSEC stock disclosures, on 9/6/2017, I re-entered a position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.765 per share. On 10/16/2017 and 11/6/2017, I increased my position in PSEC at a weighted average purchase price of $6.285 and $5.66 per share, respectively. When combined, my PSEC position has a weighted average purchase price of $6.077 per share. This weighted average per share price excludes all dividends received/reinvested. As such, over several months, I have been able to achieve an approximate 19% total return (when including dividends) on my PSEC position.

For mREITs, I currently have three positions in common shares and three positions in preferred shares. I currently own shares of common stock in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI), MTGE Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:MTGE) and New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). For these companies, I believe I was able to initiate and subsequently increase my position at attractive prices. I believe all three companies can maintain or, in the case of NRZ, continue to slightly increase dividends as we head into 2018.

I currently own shares of preferred stock in AGNCB (have reduced this position recently; attractive price to liquidation value was achieved), CHMI-A, and TWO-B. I would consider my investment in mREIT preferred stock as more of my "defensive" play. I believe these investments should basically be considered a bond as all three investments have an unchanged liquidation value (all at $25 per share/per depository share), which would be the equivalent to par of a bond.

In addition, the probability of a consistent quarterly dividend per share rate in mREIT preferred stock remains extremely high (due to the underlying status of a REIT entity per the Internal Revenue Code). In regards to my mREIT stock disclosures, I would direct readers to my latest mREIT MBS pricing article (all current mREIT disclosures are provided at the end of that article). When it comes to this sector, I also believe markets have currently not fully considered/valued the specific provision within the GOP tax bill that allows investors to deduct 20% of their ordinary REIT dividend income on their personal tax return (excludes non-taxable accounts). This directly lowers an investor’s tax burden and basically automatically enhances their net yield when it comes to all REIT investments.

SB: Will the transition in Federal Reserve leadership from Yellen to Powell impact equity investing sentiment? Why or why not?

SK: I believe the transition from Fed. Chair Janet Yellen to Jerome Powell will be smooth. Mr. Powell has already indicated he agrees with the policies set forth by the soon-to-be former Chairwoman. This would be considered a more "dovish" viewpoint, with only gradual Fed Funds Rate increases, which will only be implemented if U.S. economic indicators remain strong. I believe markets have grown accustomed to this "slow and steady" stance on U.S. monetary policy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO, PSEC, CHMI, MTGE, NRZ.