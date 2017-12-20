The Ciena Roller Coaster Is Back In The Buy Zone

Optical hardware likely will slow in 2018, but the long-term demand picture is still favorable and Ciena has opportunities to supplement that growth in datacenters and software.

I’ve warned before that Ciena (CIEN) really isn’t a great buy-and-hold stock (unless you have a lot of patience…), and the past few months have backed that up. While the shares did well after my last write-up and a strong second quarter, the shares started to weaken in July with growing concerns about the near-term growth outlook pushing the stock back below $20 for a time.

The outlook for optical in 2018 is not particularly strong, with expectations for basically no growth in long-haul and concerns in metro that Verizon (VZ) spending has already peaked. While Ciena still has some company-specific drivers like its datacenter interconnect business, its new WaveLogic Ai chipset, and its growing software business, this company has long struggled to regain credibility from the Street and confidence in management’s long-term goals for revenue and margins.

With the shares back down in the low $20’s, I’m more bullish on Ciena. I believe you have to be careful with cyclical stories (and the 100G rollout is a cyclical driver), but I believe Ciena has taken a lot of smart steps to improve and expand its business, and I believe long-term revenue growth in the 4% to 5% range is attainable, supporting a double-digit FCF growth rate and a mid-$20’s fair value if management can generate modest margin improvement from here.

The Arrow Has Turned… In The Wrong Direction

The first and second quarters of fiscal 2017 saw Ciena off to a good start, with revenue up 8% and 10% and some signs of margin leverage. Third quarter results were good as well, but guidance turned more cautious and the fourth quarter saw revenue growth slow to 4% with margin erosion. Worse still, guidance for 2018 was softer and certainly not helped by a non-cash accounting change related to the company’s deferred tax assets that significantly impacts reported EPS.

The underlying problem is a slowdown in the optical market, and not just the slowdown related to China that semiconductor companies like Silicon Labs (SLAB) have noted (Ciena’s direct leverage to China is not significant). Between regulatory uncertainty, M&A activity among service providers, and capex schedules, spending in optical has slowed and expectations for 2018 are definitely lower than they were in early-to-mid-2017.

Long-haul metro is likely only going to be flat to up slightly in 2018, and that’s going to hit Ciena, Infinera (INFN), Nokia (NOK), and other players in the market. Metro has been stronger for Ciena, but here too there are worries – particularly as to whether or not Verizon’s (VZ) spending peaked in 2018.

It’s no small matter that potentially two-thirds or so of Ciena’s revenue base could be vulnerable, but there are some drivers to offset a weaker overall environment. First, Ciena has been having success outside the U.S., and particularly in India where the company does business with the top three service providers. With India still at a relatively early stage in building out its optical backbone, this could be an opportunity with legs. So too in other geographies, where Ciena has been winning share for a couple of years now. This new business has come at the cost of lower gross margins in the short term, but the “full cycle” margins for the business should still be attractive.

Another important driver is the company’s WaveLogic Ai chipset. The company’s prior introduction of 16 QAM was an important driver for the company, but WaveLogic Ai offers 32 QAM, doubling the capacity per wavelength. This should help drive more share gains, particularly as Infinera has had delays with its own Infinite Capacity Engine.

Hyperscale And Software Growing From Small Bases

Though they’re still modest contributors to revenue next to core long-haul and optical metro hardware, I wouldn’t sleep on Ciena’s datacenter and software businesses. Ciena continues to see success with its WaveServer datacenter interconnect on the basis of its high bandwidth capacity, scalability, attractive price-per-bit, and its power/footprint efficiency.

I’ve seen third-party reports that Ciena now has around 30% market share (versus 15% for Cisco (CSCO) and less than 10% for Nokia), and the market opportunity for high-capacity optical throughput looks like it is ramping up considerably due to ongoing investments from companies like Amazon (AMZN), Microsoft (MSFT), Facebook (FB), and Google.

Software is another long-term growth opportunity, though it’s a small part of the business today (when broken out from services). Blue Planet continues to add service provider customers and Ciena has been expanding its network automation and analytical capabilities – opportunities that I believe are going to offer above-average growth in the coming five to 10 years, and well above the growth potential of hardware long term.

Optical Isn’t Done Yet

Although 2018 may well be a more challenging year, I don’t think the optical cycle is over. Price competition has been an issue, but I believe that is being led by Huawei and ZTE as they struggle with weakness in their home market. I would never suggest that Ciena’s customer base isn’t price-sensitive, but Ciena has significantly improved its product offerings in recent years and I think the company can compete effectively on its technology and value-for-money proposition.

At some point Verizon and AT&T (T) will finish their 100G deployments, but even at 25% to 30% of revenue, this isn’t the sole driver. Companies are likely going to start spending on 5G deployments late in 2019, and there will be a significant multiyear opportunity for Ciena to sell equipment for backhaul. Foreign opportunities like India’s optical build-out will continue for several years as well, and I would also note that there are still many other service providers – cable companies and telecoms like CenturyLink (CTL) – that need to continue to invest and upgrade their equipment.

I would also again mention the datacenter/hyperscale opportunity. With “Web 2.0” companies continuing to invest and AI adoption likely to accelerate, this could become a multibillion-dollar addressable opportunity for Ciena in a few years’ time.

The Opportunity

Ciena has shown that it can innovate its way back into a share-gaining position across its business (long-haul, metro, DCI, subsea, etc.) and I like the fact that the company is not ignoring the software side of the business. In fact, the company has had some recent success making software sales independent of hardware sales.

Management still thinks it can grow revenue at a rate between 5% and 7% over the next three years, with 2018 closer to 5%. Only the most bullish analysts believe they’ll hit that target, and likewise there is ample skepticism around management’s 15% operating margin target. The thing is, though, that the company doesn’t have to achieve those goals for the stock to work from here.

I’m looking for a slower pace of revenue growth (5% and decelerating from there) and less margin improvement, but I still think the company can hit $3.5 billion-plus revenue in FY2022 with high single-digit FCF margins. Longer term, I think low-to-mid teen FCF growth is attainable, and that supports a mid-$20’s fair value today.

I’d also note that M&A could be an underrated driver. Ciena is in decent shape with respect to its liquidity and FCF generation should improve from here. With that, management may look to acquire its way up the stack and/or expand its software offerings. It probably won’t surprise regular readers of my work that’d I’d favor Ciena looking to acquire more software capabilities, including those that could expand the company’s opportunities in datacenter/enterprise markets.

The Bottom Line

Ciena doesn’t get much benefit of the doubt and I’m not going to argue that’s completely unfair. This is a brutally competitive, cyclical business and even though Ciena has been performing better in recent years, there are valid concerns as to whether it will last. I use a double-digit discount rate to reflect at least some of this risk, and I would certainly suggest that risk-averse investors avoid this name. That said, I see ongoing opportunities in optical hardware, datacenter interconnects, and software, and with the shares in the low $20s, I think a lot of bad news has already been priced into the shares.

