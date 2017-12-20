7%+ Expected 1-Year Return From This Top Auto OEM Bond Approaching Investment Grade, Or Hold Until Maturity For 4.2% Annually

FCAU is on fast track to become fully deleveraged by YE'2018. Its long-term credit rating was recently upgraded to BB by Fitch and will likely soon be upgraded to IG status.

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCAU) is the 8th largest automobile company in the world, with total sales volume of 4.7 mln autos as of 2016. FCA is engaged in premium auto brands (Maserati, Alfa Romeo, Jeep) and mass-market (Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Lancia) as well as in components production. The company has high exposure to USA (48%), Italy (13%), Brazil (8%), and other European countries (c. 20%).

Investment characteristics:

Instrument type Fixed Income Level of risk High-Yield ("Non-Investment Grade Speculative") Industry Automotive, OEM Investment horizon Short (end of 2018) or Medium (2023) Strategy Option #1 - Buy and Sell bond once the yield drops to ~3% (end of 2018), or Option #2 - Hold to maturity for 4.2% annually.

Characteristics of fixed income securities:

Issuer, CUSIP Curr. Rank Coupon Amount outst. Pricing date Maturity YTM / mdur. YTW / mdur. Last price FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILE N.V., 31562QAF4 USD Sr Uns'd 5.25%

S/A $1,468

mn 17 Jun 2015 15Apr 2024 4.2% /

4.6 4.2% /

4.6 105.2

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Company financials forecast

Please refer to table 1 for FCAU's financial parameters. FCAU's revenue growth is backed by rejuvenation of its model lineup, especially in Jeep brand.

Table 1. FCAU financials forecast (please see the Note below)

Indicator FY2016 FY2017F FY2018F Revenue, EUR mn 111,018 (+1.0%) 113,223 (+2.0%) 117,323 (+3.6%) EBITDA, EUR mn 12,025 (+19.1%) 13,579 (+12.9%) 14,345 (+5.6%) EBITDA margin, % 10.8% 12.0% 12.2% Net income, EUR mn 2,569 (+66.0%) 3,488 (+35.8%) 4,030 (+15.5%) Net Income margin, % 2.3% 3.1% 3.4% FCF, EUR mn 1,779 (1.9x) 2,164 (+21.6%) 2,786 (+28.7%) Net Industrial Debt, EUR mn 4,585 (-9.2%) 2,500 (-45%) +/- 300 (NM) Net Debt / EBITDA 0.45x 0.18x No leverage

Note: Revenue, EBITDA, Net Income and FCF forecasts are Bloomberg Consensus forecasts. Net Industrial Debt for 2017 is FCAU guidance; for 2018 is our expectation. Net Debt/EBITDA is based on Lighthouse analysis

Source: Bloomberg Terminal, FCAU presentations and earnings calls, Lighthouse Capital analysis

Investment thesis:

1. FCAU is to reach a Net Cash position by end of 2018. Credit ratings are to be upgraded to investment grade.

Our key thesis for FCAU Fixed Income opportunity is that the company should approach a net cash position by end of 2018. Traditionally, automotive companies have one of the lowest 'Net Debt to EBITDA' metrics (often negative as automotive OEMs tend to hold more cash than debt), at least if compared with other capital-intensive industries. Despite having much debt, OEMs tend to offset it with 'mountains of cash'. The reasons for this are: ((i)) the cyclical nature of demand for cars; ((ii)) development cycles are very long (5-10 years) and cannot be easily terminated; ((iii)) high fixed costs and effectively high operating leverage; ((iv)) CAPEX and R&D expenses are very high compared to other sectors. As such, if major economic crisis emerges, automobile OEMs have only limited ability to shut down production lines (and they become loss-making when capacity utilization falls below 50-60%). Neither CAPEX/R&D expenses can be pulled back which would result in absence of new auto models and great competitive disadvantage over other OEMs. When production is down and a company makes losses, it may become difficult or impossible to obtain external financing, what makes high financial leverage inefficient and too expensive (high probability of 'bankruptcy cost' arising) from a shareholder's (and debtholder's) point of view. This is opposite to the O&G and mining industry, which are even more prone to consumption cycles (often driven by major changes in commodities prices), but have better ability to scale back production and put CAPEX and R&D expenses on hold.

As a result of 2008-09 crisis, many automakers became overly leveraged. Governments had to bail out some of them. Now, however, most of global OEMs are "net cash". FCAU is not yet one of them due to its 2013 acquisition of Chrysler, which required taking on tons of debt (back in 2013 total debt exceeded EUR30 bn).

One of 4 major points in Fiat Chrysler's plan that should be fully delivered by end of 2018 is becoming "net cash". The goal was confirmed numerous times by Sergio Marchionne, FCAU CEO, as well as during most recent earnings call in October. Net Industrial Debt should fall to just under EUR 2.5 bn by end of 2017 December. This is in line with most analysts' predictions. 2018 goal is also likely to be fulfilled: FCAU should generate over EUR 2.7 bn in FCF next year, which will allow the company to become net cash by December.

When FCAU approaches becoming "net cash" and further improves its financial metrics, we expect credit rating agencies to increase its LT ratings by one to two notches, which will bring FCAU's 2023 bond to 'investment grade'.

2. Improving financial performance

Over 2016 and 2017 Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles markedly improved its financial performance: its EBITDA margin increased from below 9% in 2014 to near 11% in 2016, and is on track to exceed 12% this year. Margin improvement is driven by rejuvenation of the lineup, and prevalence of SUVs over sedans, which improves the company's margin (SUVs have higher margins as well as becoming more and more popular in USA). Growth in Europe and LATAM are another major sources of future growth for FCAU.

As a result of massive rejuvenation of its lineup, FCAU was at the peak of its investment cycle in 2015-2016, spending on average over EUR 8.8 bn per year on CAPEX alone. This pressured FCF, especially in 2014 and prior years (when CAPEX was approaching EUR 8 bn too). As a result of higher OCF, FCAU managed to increase its FCF by 90% in 2016 and is forecasted (Bloomberg Consensus) to increase its FCF further by over 20% this year, partially as a result of lower CAPEX (EUR 8.5 bn). In 2018 OCF will continue to rise, while CAPEX will be moderate, similar to 2017. This will bring FCAU up to EUR 2.8 bn in cash and lead to "net cash" position for the automaker.

3. Relative (potential) underpricing

Table 2 demonstrates how other big autos' USD-nominated bonds are traded: General Motors (GM) and Ford Motors (F) are "net cash" and have higher credit ratings (BBB- and BBB, respectively). Their yields are 3.35% for GM and ~3.5% for Ford Motors (Ford: average of 2022 and 2025 bond). On the positive side for FCA is its highest yield-to-duration ratio as a result of the high coupon (Ford have them too, but yields are too low) and better prospects given FCAU's higher exposure to SUV (via Jeep) and to Europe (where auto market is growing in contrast with USA now).

Given strong deleveraging, financials improvements and strong positions in USA (stagnant market), Europe (growing) and LATAM (strong recovery), we believe required debt return will fall by c. 90-100 bps within a year to towards Z-spread of 90 bps (now 187). Anticipated growth in rates will be lower: during this year 5-year-to-maturity UST yield increased by 16 bps to 2.21%. Next year, even with leap up by 50 bps, 5-year UST will yield 2.7%, while 4-year UST will yield c. 2.6% (10 bps average difference with short part of curve growing faster). Applying 90 bps Z-spread premium, that we consider fair and realistic, will give us a 3.5% YTM at the end of 2018, which would result in a bond price of 107.0, or 2.1% appreciation to today's price.

Table 2. Comparable bonds from other major OEMs

Company FIAT CHRYSLER AU GENERAL MOTORS FORD MOTOR CO FORD MOTOR CO ISIN US31562QAF46 Corp US37045VAE02 Corp US345370BJ82 Corp US345370BN94 Corp Market Cap, bn 28.05 60.35 50.41 50.41 ND/EBITDA, YE'2016 0.45x (~0.5x) (~0.8x) (~0.8x) Maturity date 4/15/2023 10/2/2023 1/15/2022 11/15/2025 Price 104.82 107.97 121.97 120.97 Amount outstanding, mmn 1,467.94 1,498.59 85.88 208.65 Yield, % 4.23 3.35 3.08 4.00 Duration 4.59 5.00 3.40 6.20 Yield-to-duration 0.92 0.67 0.91 0.65 Z-spread 187.33 101.67 77.05 158.41 Rating BB- BBB- BBB BBB Rank Sr Unsecured Sr Unsecured Sr Unsecured Sr Unsecured Coupon 5.25 4.88 8.88 7.13 Change in price 6 month, % 1.8 0.6 -1.9 0.7

Source: Bloomberg Terminal, Bloomberg Consensus, FCAU guidance, Lighthouse Capital analysis

4. Good entry point

As seen from figure 1, FCAU 2023 bond price was down by 2.1% since its peak in September-October. The reason for downturn was weak performance of US High-Yield (represented by HYG) during past two months partially related to risk-off and flow to equities in pursuit of related to tax-reform gains (see our Weekly HY Outlook Articles for more details). In our view, it is unlikely that the FCAU bond will fall lower much longer, given its already high YTM for such a quality. We think it is right time to grab this soon-to-become 'investment grade' bond now.

Figure 1. Price of 2023 FCAU bond

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Figure 2 highlights the yield to maturity of 2023 FCAU bond. Despite its decrease over the past 6 months, the difference is more than justified by the time passed since then: the current yield-to-duration metric is 0.92x, whereas back in March, for example, it was 0.89x. Also, as time passed FCAU credit quality increased significantly

Figure 2. Yield to maturity of 2023 FCAU bond

Source: Bloomberg Terminal

Risks:

Significant spike in yields across the board (UST, HYG) : a 50+ bps increase in 2018 for 4-5 year part of UST curve, or a 100 bps increase in HYG average premium (however, this will have limited effect as FCAU is likely to be treated by market as investment grade debt)

: a 50+ bps increase in 2018 for 4-5 year part of UST curve, or a 100 bps increase in HYG average premium (however, this will have limited effect as FCAU is likely to be treated by market as investment grade debt) More significant than expected (and priced) market slowdown in US auto market (including decline in popularity of SUVs, which can be caused by major spike in oil prices)

(including decline in popularity of SUVs, which can be caused by major spike in oil prices) Major litigation costs related to diesel emission scandal (similar in scale to VOW (OTCPK:VLKAY, OTCPK:VLKAF, OTCPK:VLKPY) costs)

Thank you for staying with us.

