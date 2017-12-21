Picanol: Luc Tack's First Step Towards An Investment Empire

However, the balance sheet is hiding a strong undervaluation as its stake in Tessenderlo is reported 'at cost' and not on a 'mark to market' basis.

This article was first published at European Small-Cap Ideas, a Premium service by The Investment Doctor. See the end of the article for an important notice, as the subscription fee for European Small-Cap Ideas will increase from January 1st on!

______________________________________________________________

Executive summary

Picanol appears to be expensive based on its free cash flow yield. But nothing is what it seems, as Picanol’s enterprise value is much lower.

Introduction

Picanol (OTC:PICNF) is probably operating in one of the most boring sectors in the world, but if anything, the company proves there’s plenty of money to be made in the ultra-cyclical weaving equipment industry. Picanol indeed develops, builds and sells weaving machines. After some very dark years during and right after the Global Financial Crisis, Picanol emerged as a stronger company thanks to CEO Luc Tack.

Source: finanzen.net

Picanol’s primary listing is on Euronext Brussels where it’s trading with PIC as its ticker symbol. The current market capitalization is 1.63B EUR, and the average daily volume is approximately 2,800 shares, for a dollar volume of almost $300,000/day.

The free cash flow results

Even though you wouldn’t expect weaving machines to be ‘big business’, Picanol has been performing really well in the past few years. The growth continued in the first semester of 2017 as especially the Asian market seemed to be on fire.

Source: annual report

The total revenue in the first six months of 2017 increased by more than 10% to 364M EUR. Unfortunately the gross margin decreased slightly from 26% to 25% (which still is a very respectable margin). The G&A and selling expenses are extraordinary low (both are less than 3% of the total revenue, which almost looks like the machines are ‘selling themselves’…), resulting in an EBITDA margin of in excess of 20%.

As Picanol has no debt, it’s actually able to report a net financial income, resulting in a pre-tax income of 72.3M EUR, which is higher than the EBIT of 71.2M EUR and just slightly lower than the 74M EUR in EBITDA.

The bottom line showed a net income of 58.1MM EUR, or 3.28 EUR per share. Using a full-year net income of 6.5 EUR per share, Picanol is trading at approximately 14 times its net income. Not bad, but also not cheap for what essentially is a cyclical company.

Source: financial statements

In fact, the free cash flow result (which I usually focus on, rather than the income statement) looks uninspiring as well. The operating cash flow was 74M EUR, the net interest income 1M EUR, and I will also apply the 20M EUR in taxes due (rather than the 12.5M which have been paid). This results in an adjusted operating cash flow of 55M EUR, which was 10 times higher than the 5.5M EUR in capex. The verdict? A free cash flow result of 49.5M EUR, or 2.80 EUR per share. Assuming a full-year FCF of 5.50 EUR per share, Picanol is trading at a free cash flow yield of 6%. That’s fine, but again, not truly exciting considering the cyclical nature of the business.

Source: financial statements

Picanol’s market cap is in 1.6B EUR, but its enterprise value is much lower

In fact, Picanol isn’t expensive, but dirt-cheap. The reason can be found on the company’s balance sheet.

Picanol has a cash position of 100.2M EUR and a gross debt of 3.9M EUR for a net cash position of 96M EUR as of at the end of June. This immediately increases the free cash flow yield based on an enterprise value, but there’s more.

You’ll also notice the ‘interests in associated companies’ for a total consideration of 413M EUR. This consists almost entirely of an investment in Brussels-listed Tessenderlo Chemie (OTC:TSDOF), a Belgian chemical company. In fact, Picanol is Tessenderlo’s largest shareholder (and has already tried to merge both companies) with a total stake of 36.8% in Tessenderlo (15.84M shares).

Source: financial statements

It gets even more interesting. Picanol is recording its Tessenderlo stake using a cost-based valuation. If I would apply Tessenderlo’s current share price of 39.25 EUR to the equation, the value of a 15.84M share position would be 622M EUR (more than 50% higher than the current book value).

This means Picanol’s market capitalization might be 1.63B EUR, but after deducting the net cash position and the value of its (strategic) stake in Tessenderlo, the enterprise value drops to just 911M EUR.

And that’s why a full-year free cash flow result of approximately 100M EUR would be an amazing result as this would represent a free cash flow yield of 11% based on the enterprise value of Picanol.

But it gets even better. Tessenderlo has suspended its dividend payments a few years ago as the company wanted to focus on its new investments (it has completed three new production plants in the past few years), and probably also because Picanol wanted to increase the frustration amongst the Tessenderlo shareholders before making another attempt to acquire Tessenderlo).

Before the suspension, Tessenderlo was paying an annual dividend of 1.33 EUR per share, which would increase the pre-tax cash inflow by 20M per year. Even if some taxes would be payable on this dividend, Picanol would still very likely take 15M EUR per year to the bank on an after-tax basis. This would increase its free cash flow result to 115M EUR resulting in a free cash flow yield of 13% based on an enterprise value which will drop to less than 900M EUR by the end of this year.

Investment thesis

Warren Buffett used Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) (BRK.B) as his investment vehicle, and it looks like Luc Tack has the same plans for Picanol. Tack already controls 89% of Picanol’s stock and is using the free cash flow to purchase even more shares of Tessenderlo. I think we may expect an additional offer to acquire 100% of Tessenderlo which would boost the consolidated free cash flow to way in excess of 200M EUR per year. This falls outside the scope of this article, and I will dedicate a separate article on why Picanol and Tessenderlo should indeed pursue a merger (at a fair price) to come out as a stronger entity.

But for now, you should just remember that once you take the cash position and the strategic investment in Tessenderlo into consideration, Picanol is dirt-cheap based on its free cash flow yield.

Consider joining European Small-Cap Ideas to gain exclusive access to actionable research on appealing Europe-focused investment opportunities, and to the real-time chat function to discuss ideas with similar-minded investors!

NOTICE: The subscription price for European Small-Cap Ideas for new subscribers will be increased to $35/month or $300/year from January 1st on. All existing subscribers on December 31st 2017 will fall under the "grandfathered subscription fee" scheme at the current price of $25/month or $200/year.

Are you uncertain if this Europe-centered offering with a specific focus on free cash flow results would be a good fit for your portfolio? You can now try it out for FREE in a two week free trial. Have a look and kick the tires on a risk-free basis!

Disclosure: I am/we are long TSDOF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.