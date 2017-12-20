Santander Mexico: Plenty Of Fundamental Headwinds

Even though Santander Mexico looks optically cheap on valuation metrics, we believe the risk/reward is skewed to the downside.

In addition, the stock is negatively affected by looming uncertainty around the NAFTA renegotiation talks and Mexican elections, which are scheduled to be held on July 1, 2018.

Santander Mexico has been one of the worst performing banking stocks over the past six months.

A little less than a year ago, we published an article on Santander Mexico (BSMX), saying that the "post-US elections" sell-off represented a buying opportunity in the stock. Despite the macroeconomic uncertainties related to a potential break-up of NAFTA, BSMX’s fundamentals at the time were solid, with robust credit growth, several NII (net interest income) tailwinds, improving cost-efficiency metrics and benign credit quality indicators.

Since that, the stock has been on a roller-coaster journey. At the time of the previous article, BSMX’s share price was $6.8. Then, it reached $10.7 in August, and after that, the stock has fallen by 30%. Importantly, Santander Mexico has underperformed the MSCI EM Financials Index by 34% over the past six months.

Source: Bloomberg

Source: Bloomberg

In August, we recommended taking profits in the stock as the bank’s fundamentals were starting to turn south. Even though the share price is virtually unchanged from a year ago, BSMX is now a completely different story, and we do not think it is time to catch this falling knife. The company is facing severe fundamental headwinds, including sluggish loan growth, pressure on its net interest income, cost overruns and credit quality issues. Additionally, the stock is negatively affected by looming uncertainty around the NAFTA renegotiation talks and Mexican presidential elections, which are scheduled to be held on July 1, 2018. While the stock looks optically cheap on a P/B-RoE basis, we expect material earnings estimates cuts that should lead to a higher multiple. Having the second-lowest credit penetration in Latin America, Mexico, for sure, remains one of the most attractive banking markets in the region. However, in our view, that is unlikely to move the needle on the stock’s price performance in the near-term.­

Sluggish loan growth

The Mexican economy continues gradually cooling down. As shown below, the country’s GDP growth decreased from 3.2% in Q117 to 1.5% in Q317. Lower economic growth is partly attributed to lingering uncertainty around the NAFTA renegotiation talks and the upcoming Mexican presidential elections.

Source: Bloomberg

Despite that, having posted a 10% y/y increase in August, the Mexican banking sector is still delivering robust growth. Notably, Santander Mexico is a laggard here as its loan growth remains weak, with just a 2% annual rate in the third quarter.

Source: Company data

As the table below shows, this is largely attributed to the ongoing run-off of the bank’s Large Corporates loan book, which decreased by 14% y/y in the third quarter.

Source: Company data

Even though retail-focused segments, such as Credit Cards and Consumer, are growing strongly, Santander Mexico is still lagging other large banks. For instance, Banorte (OTCQX:GBOOF) (OTCQX:GBOOY) delivered a 22% increase in its consumer credit book in Q317. As such, weak credit growth at Santander Mexico is a company-specific issue rather than a sector-wide problem.

Pressure on net interest income

BSMX’s NIM dynamics has been spectacular since the third quarter of 2016. As shown below, the bank’s margin increased to 5.81% in Q317 from 5.01% in Q316.

Source: Company data

However, this hardly came as a surprise. Santander Mexico is an asset-sensitive bank and its NIM has benefited from policy rate hikes. As the chart below demonstrates, since December 2015, the Mexican central bank has raised its benchmark rate by 425bps. According to BSMX’s management, around 80% of the NIM expansion is attributed to higher policy rates. Most importantly, the bank’s net interest income has been almost solely driven by the NIM as the bank’s loan growth has been weak.

Source: Bloomberg

Notably, on the recent earnings call, the company confirmed that it does not expect any tailwinds from higher rates in 2018.

Didier Mena, CFO However, we think that most of the impacts has already gone through our income statement. We think that next year, the tailwinds regarding higher interest rates will not be there.

Source: Santander Mexico Q317 earnings call

As a result, in 2018, sluggish credit growth, coupled with a flat or even lower NIM, will result in a material decline in the bank’s net interest income, which has been the most important driver of its revenue growth for quite a while now.

In addition, there could be some pressure on BSMX’s funding costs as the average Mexican deposit rate is lagging increases in the policy rate. As shown below, while the policy rate (MXONBR Index) has increased by 425bps since December 2015, the average deposit rate (2736601 Index) has lagged it, rising by only 210bps.

Source: Bloomberg

Credit quality issues

As said earlier, around 80% of the bank’s NIM expansion is attributed to higher policy rates, while the remaining 20% came from a shift in BSMX’s loan mix. Santander Mexico continues transitioning toward retail banking and, in contrast to the Large Corporates segment, consumer-focused loans are growing strongly. With that being said, the ongoing shift in the loan mix will most likely lead to a higher cost of risk. As the table below shows, in contrast to the Large Corporates, the NPL ratio on consumer loans continues creeping up. With the economy cooling down, the bank’s cost of risk on retail-focused loans will most likely increase even further.

Source: Company data

To summarize, while the shift in loan mix is certainly a positive for asset yields, it will most likely result in higher provisioning charges.

Deteriorating cost efficiency metrics

Last year, Santander announced that it would invest around MXN15bn in the group's IT infrastructure and its distribution network. While that should be a catalyst for the bank in the long-term, such a massive operating investment will negatively affect its efficiency metrics in the near-term. Notably, in 3Q17, BSMX’s cost growth exceeded its revenue growth, and that, correspondingly, led to a higher cost/income ratio.

Source: Company data

It is worth noting that BSMX still has best-in-class efficiency metrics among LatAm banks. As such, given large operating investments, there is a risk that the bank’s cost/income ratio could materially deteriorate due to a higher-base effect.

Source: Bloomberg

NAFTA renegotiations and 2018 elections

The ongoing NAFTA renegotiations continue hurting investor sentiment towards Mexican assets. Even more importantly, there are significant concerns around the 2018 presidential elections, whose outcome is still uncertain. Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, a leftist candidate, is currently leading in most opinion polls. He has already made several controversial statements; in particular, he plans to revise laws that opened the Mexico’s oil industry to foreign investors. That would likely put pressure on the Mexican peso. As such, Santander Mexico could be hit by a double-whammy of deteriorating fundamentals and FX-related headwinds since its earnings are denominated in the peso.

Valuation

Santander Mexico looks cheap, trading well below the sector’s regression line. That is probably the only positive in its current investment case. Having said that, we believe the discount is justified by the lingering uncertainty around the NAFTA renegotiations and the elections. For instance, Banorte is also trading below the line. Inbursa (OTCPK:GPFOF) (OTCPK:GPFOY) is above the line, but that is attributed to its very low leverage.

Source: Bloomberg

Additionally, the chart above is based on the consensus RoE estimates, which are yet to be revised downwards.

It is worth noting that Mexico remains one of the most attractive banking markets in Latin America. As shown below, Mexico is still under-leveraged relative to Peru, Colombia, Brazil and Chile. In other words, there is still plenty of room for Mexican banks to grow. However, in our view, that is unlikely to move the needle on the stock’s price performance in the near-term.­

Source: Company data

Bottom line

Santander Mexico still has a solid franchise, and it is hard to bet against quality names. However, the bank is facing severe fundamental headwinds. Additionally, looming uncertainty around the NAFTA renegotiation talks and the presidential elections continue hurting investor sentiment towards Mexican assets, including the currency. Even though, valuation-wise, Santander Mexico looks attractive, we believe the risk/reward is skewed to the downside.

Thank you for reading. If you would like to receive our articles as soon as they are published, consider following us by clicking the "Follow" button beside our name at the top of the page.

Thank you for reading this Seeking Alpha PRO article. PRO members received early access to this article and get exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas. Sign up or learn more about PRO here.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.