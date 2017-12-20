COPEL's Potential Value Mitigated By Ongoing Execution Concerns

COPEL shares could be significantly undervalued, but management must improve its execution, or this will continue to be a value trap.

Brazil's hydropower capacity looks shaky at present, and COPEL's high level of uncontracted capacity could potentially become much more valuable (if COPEL can itself generate enough power).

A management team's ability to execute is often the difference between "value" and "value trap", and Brazilian electrical utility COPEL (NYSE:ELP) has been far more of the latter over the past three years, leading the shares to significantly underperform peers like Eletrobras (EBR), CTEEP, and Equatorial Energia (OTCPK:EQUEY), as well as the broader Brazilian market. The weak state of the Brazilian economy is not the fault of COPEL's management, but the company's ongoing operational inefficiencies in its distribution operations ("Disco") certainly fit under their umbrella of responsibilities and the company's position/exposure to spot pricing likewise lands on their doorstep.

Even with a higher discount rate to account for the elevated debt situation and management's missteps, COPEL shares look undervalued on the basis of long-term revenue growth in the mid-single digits and improving FCF margins. I'd also note that the shares trade at a pretty sizable discount to tangible book value. All of that said, I can only give a tepid endorsement to these shares given the skill (or lack thereof) management has shown during this challenging time. The Brazilian electricity market is not an easy place to compete, and the value I see in the shares is tempered by real questions as to whether management will be able to realize that value for shareholders.

The Market Is Recovering, But The Distribution Business Is Still Not Efficient

Electricity consumption has started to improve in Brazil, which on balance is good news for COPEL, given the declines in demand (especially in the commercial/industrial sectors) seen during this economic downturn in Brazil. Even so, there's a "but" to this improvement - there is a significant ongoing migration from captive distribution to free market. Although money can be made under both systems, the transition does create some turbulence and COPEL management has had its challenges managing it.

Distribution volume grew at a mid-single-digit rate in the third quarter for COPEL, but with a double-digit decline in regulated/captive volume. The mix is now at about two-thirds captive for COPEL, and captive volumes have been weakening significantly for well over a year now. Part of the reason this switch concerns me is that COPEL's distribution business is not especially efficient. Management has gotten better in recent quarters at managing operating expense growth in the distribution business, but this business continues to significantly under-earn relative to what regulators have allowed through its tariff decisions. As more consumers (especially high-margin residential consumers) elect to go with the free market distribution, COPEL will be under more pressure to improve its operating efficiency to compete effectively (and profitably).

Hydrology And Contract Coverage Remain Tricky

The Brazilian power market is also being challenged once again by erratic rainfall and undependable hydro generation. Hydropower is the backbone of Brazilian's electricity generation network, but unpredictable rainfall has led to significant volatility in prices in recent months.

In theory, this could be good for COPEL. Throughout 2016 and into 2017, COPEL had excess uncontracted capacity during a period of weak spot pricing. Basically, management chose to bet on stronger pricing and the combination of Brazil's weak economy (depressing demand) and hydropower capacity made that a bad call. Now the company is sitting with substantial uncontracted capacity over the next three years and weak reservoir levels could be a prelude to higher spot prices.

To that end, COPEL also secured permission from its regulator to restart its gas-fired Araucaria plant and signed a gas supply contract with Petrobras (PBR) (without a take-or-pay requirement). The declared variable cost of this plant is R$ 636/MWh, so this could add a meaningful amount of EBITDA if/when hydropower comes up short again, but it's worth remembering that Araucaria was basically shuttered in 2016 and 2017 due to its uncompetitive cost structure.

It's never quite that simple, though. While COPEL's very high leverage to spot markets - 22% of capacity for 2017 and 31% for 2018, versus an average of about 12% and 13% for its peers (and much less at CEMIG (CIG)) - could give the company a chance to significantly improve earnings in its generation business, the company has to be able to produce. COPEL saw high electricity purchasing costs in its generation business in the third quarter and leverage to the spot market doesn't really help if COPEL can't produce low-cost power from its own hydro plants.

Leverage Is A Growing Concern

At around 3.3x net debt/EBITDA, COPEL is one of the most highly leveraged electrical utilities in Brazil; only CEMIG is more leveraged, and most of the sector operates with net debt less than 2x EBITDA. COPEL's leverage issues are self-inflicted to the extent that the company has made poor operating decisions (too much leverage to spot pricing in weak markets, high costs in the distribution business, etc.) and poor capital allocation decisions (the issues with its Colider plant, the high-cost Araucaria plant, etc.).

Management tabled the idea of issuing equity earlier this year, likely due to dilution concerns for the state of Parana (which owns the majority of shares) and a restriction against selling below book value. While that is understandable, management has also been slow to monetize non-core assets (like its telecom business) to reduce debt. Is high debt going to crush COPEL? I doubt it, but it does increase operating risk and it limits dividend growth potential. It is possible that COPEL could wait for a turnaround in Brazil's economy and/or stronger electricity prices and try to grow its way out of this liquidity squeeze, but I would prefer to see more decisive action.

The Opportunity

I don't expect COPEL to enjoy a prolonged period of windfall profits from the hydrology situation in Brazil, but I do acknowledge that the company's generation results could improve if spot prices spike and COPEL is able to generate enough power to sell on the open market. I also see long-term improvement as Brazil's economy recovers, and I think COPEL can generate revenue growth of over 4% over the long term (basically tracking what I expect for electricity demand growth).

With an improving operating environment, I believe COPEL can produce better margins, including the possibility of double-digit FCF margins in the best years and double-digit FCF growth from 2019 to 2021. While the distribution business is still not nearly as efficient as it should be, the company has made progress here in recent years and I'm guardedly optimistic that these improvements will continue in the coming years - if they don't, I think it's fair to wonder how COPEL will fare in the ongoing distribution market transition (from captive to free).

Discounting my estimated cash flows back, I believe COPEL's ADRs should trade closer to $9 today.

The Bottom Line

If Brazil's rainfall disappoints and COPEL can take advantage of higher prices and if management can continue to improve the distribution business's cost structure, these shares could generate some real upside from here. There are a lot of "if's", though, and while I can live with the risks that are outside of management's control (rainfall, regulatory decisions, economic growth/contraction, etc.), I'm not as sanguine about the parts that are under management's control. So while this is a name with a lot of potential upside, investors really need to consider the risk that management fritters away that upside on poor decision and/or execution.

