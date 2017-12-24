PRO Weekly Digest: Focusing On Mispricings In The Restaurant Industry

Our idea screen of the week looks at how to capitalize on the hit or miss nature of turnarounds in the restaurant industry.

We highlight a PRO long idea on IntriCon that played out very well.

PRO idea playing out

IntriCon (NASDAQ:IIN) is up >300% since Boris Marjanovic shared his GARP thesis in August 2016 (traded at large discount to peers despite strong top/bottom line growth driven by demand for its low-cost hearing aids and continuous glucose monitors) as the thesis has played out as expected as evident by the mrq results (revenue +54% to a record, GM increased 880 bps, EPS of $0.15 versus $0.19 loss in prior quarter and raised full year revenue guidance).

Call from the archive - CBK

Christopher & Banks (NYSE:CBK) is down ~5% since Monocle Accounting Research shared their bullish contrarian thesis in September 2017. While top-line results from the mrq may appear disappointing, there were several green shoots including fourth quarter to date comparable sales up mid-single-digits and a potential sale/leaseback of its corporate facility. In an update comment, Monocle Accounting Research answered the question “who would be interested in a mall-based retailer in the current environment?”. With 100%+ upside to the price target, this may be worth revisiting.

Idea screen of the week

Each week, we use the PRO Idea Filter to find potential ideas based on a recent news event. This week, PRO Editor John Leonard, CFA looks at mispricings in the restaurant industry.

The hit or miss nature of turnarounds in the restaurant industry means significant opportunity on the long or short side. I ran a screen of PRO long and short ideas with Restaurants as the Sector.



2 ideas turned up in this screen that might be of interest (prices as of December 21 close):

Bloomin' Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) by CashFlow Hunter: Published on December 11, 2017, ~unchanged since publication, author's price target offers ~25% upside. BLMN has all the hallmarks of a shake-up candidate (which attracted the attention of Jana Partners) and trades below recent M&A comps while there are operational/financial levers that could be pulled to maximize shareholder value.

Bojangles' (NASDAQ:BOJA) by Lerna Capital: Published on October 27, 2017, ~unchanged since publication, author's price target offers ~60% upside. The stock decline presents an asymmetric opportunity as BOJA trades at a discount to peers despite strong FCF (which it has been using to delever), a differentiated brand and several initiatives to execute a turnaround including restaurant remodeling, a shift back to value items and more franchised restaurant openings.

