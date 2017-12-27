Sramana Mitra Positions For 2018: Keeping An Eye On Unicorns

When scrutinizing IPOs: Look for a path to profitability. If that path isn't clear, you're likely to lose money.

Should investors steer clear of tech-centric unicorns positioning to come to Wall Street? Or could these companies present an opportunity?

And what insight can investors gain when reviewing these up-and-coming businesses?

Michael Hopkins (MH): We like your focus on unicorns and start-ups, not only the basics and leadership behind each company, but also the fundamentals of the business. What are the big obstacles these new companies face? The need for capital? Recruiting and maintaining a strong workforce?

Sramana Mitra (NYSE:SM): The biggest problem I see is that often these so-called unicorns are growing without paying adequate attention to unit economics. This growth at all cost strategy isn't one that I believe in. And it has resulted in many "death by overfunding" situations that we've covered extensively in 2016 and 2017.

(MH): It seems right now is a good environment for some of these fledgling companies to obtain capital and investment. Is that true? And what about 2018? Can start-ups and unicorns expect good access to funding in the near term and long term?

(SM): Funding is abundantly available for late stage companies right now, and it will be so for a while. There's just too much capital in the system in the hands of large funds, so if the company has some merit, funding isn't an obstacle to growth.

(MH): I'm guessing we'll see IPOs from notable companies (in tech and elsewhere) in 2018. Our question: Is an IPO always a viable option for these companies? Maybe staying private is the better course to take.

(SM): More and more companies are opting NOT to go public. Enter Softbank Vision Fund. First close ~$100 billion. Targeting ~$1 trillion. They can gobble up anything and everything they want to. Many unicorns will exit into Softbank.

(MH): Any notable IPOs that investors can expect in 2018?

(SM): Maybe Lyft (Private:LYFT). With Uber (Private:UBER) struggling with scandal after scandal, Lyft is in a good place. It's a much steadier, cleaner company.

(MH): What should investors know about any upcoming IPOs. What are the risks? The opportunities?

(SM): Look for a path to profitability. If that path isn't clear, you're likely to lose money. The opportunities are the bootstrapped companies that are going public like BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) and Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM). They have good discipline, a culture of profitability and fundamentals, and will be more sustainable in the long term.

(MH): Any unicorn or any other tech company that surprised you in 2017?

(SM): Uber has been a disaster. The surprise is that it actually was brought down in a meaningful way by an employee's candid and powerful description of sexual harassment practices. They have been defying gravity for a long time. I wouldn't invest in that company now or anytime soon unless the new CEO shows he can clean up the culture mess.

And Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) will have a tough 2018, again, because of the fact that its core business practices are starting to come under scrutiny. Destroying democracy, turning society into a mass of addicted crazies, facilitating the spread of fake news… these are not going unnoticed. The stock will feel the impact.

(MH): And any IPOs that surprised you this year?

(SM): Not really.

(MH): We also like your focus on established companies in tech, especially mid-cap stocks. Can you share candidates you may have that investors should watch closely in 2018?

(SM): Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) is doing really well. Clean, non-controversial company. Solid numbers.

(MH): In general, what "surprise" do you see in the market that isn't currently getting sufficient investor attention?

(SM): Inequality is increasing. Social unrest is becoming more likely. How will this impact the stability of the current capitalistic system? The stock market bubble doesn't pay any attention to this systemic risk, but it is boiling under the surface. When does it come to the surface? I have no idea.