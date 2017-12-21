This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, REIT Beat. Become a member today

Yesterday I wrote an article titled 10 REITs That Should Benefit Under The Tax Plan and I explained that “not only do taxable REIT investors benefit, having higher after-tax dividends, but net lease REITs stand to do very well, since a limitation on corporate interest deductions will induce more people to lease.”

I added that “the spigot of capital flowing into corporate machinery and equipment will serve as a catalyst for the Net Lease REIT consolidators that have the strongest management teams and lowest weighted average cost of capital.”

There is no shortage of Net Lease REITs entering the public sector with a wide variety of industries, ranging from traditional retail and industrial, to lesser known categories such as energy (CorEnergy (CORR)), clean energy (Hannon Armstrong (HASI)), and Infrastructure (Landmark (LMRK)).

Now that Jerry Richardson has decided to sell my home town favorite, Carolina Panthers, I am wondering why not create a Carolina Panthers REIT?

Anyway, one of the 10 REITs on the list and also one of our favorite holdings in the Intelligent REIT Investor preferred portfolio is EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Due to its higher yield and stronger business profile, we (Rubicon and I) decided it was time to do a full review of the REIT.

Of course, besides Tax Reform, another important catalyst for EPR is entertainment and specifically theatre properties. This week "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" landed in theaters and reviews have been anywhere from good to great. According to CBS News, the film “rocketed to a debut of $220 million at the North American box office, landing the second-best opening ever and slotting in behind only its predecessor, "The Force Awakens.”

The Disney blockbuster became just the fourth film to open above $200 million domestically. Aside from "The Force Awakens" ($248.8 million), the others are "The Avengers" ($207.4 million) and "Jurassic World" ($208.8 million).

The massive debut not only puts "The Last Jedi" in the record books, it singlehandedly brightens what has been a disappointing year for Hollywood (the weekend was far and away the highest grossing of the year).

The Business Model

EPR Properties is a specialty REIT, with an investment portfolio that includes primarily entertainment, education and recreation properties.

Entertainment (30% of total assets, 50% of total revenues). EPR’s entertainment investments include investments in megaplex theatre properties, entertainment retail centers (which include additional megaplex theatre properties) and family entertainment centers. The theatre properties, which represent most of the entertainment investments, are leased to prominent theatre operators, including American Multi-Cinema, Regal Cinemas, Cinemark, Southern Theatres and Cineplex. This segment is 99.4% leased.

Education (25% of total assets, 22% of total revenues). EPR’s education investments include investments in public charter school properties, private schools and early education centers. This segment is 97.9% leased.

Recreation (34% of total assets, 27% of total revenues). EPR’s recreation investments include investments in ski areas, attractions, golf entertainment complexes and other recreation facilities. The recreation segment is 100% leased.

The REIT’s properties are geographically diverse by location and line of business:

The diversification makes them less susceptible to weather changes in any one region or changes in education policy in any one area, helping to create a consistency of earnings from their various business lines.

In addition to their well-diversified geographic exposure, the REIT is in the process of further diversifying their sector exposure. As the chart below shows, EPR has been moving away from being a theater lessor to being a capital provider to the broader recreation and education markets.

As the REIT has moved away from the focus on entertainment (theater) assets, their tenant profile/diversification has improved as well:

While they have been reducing their tenant concentration, the exposure to AMC makes us somewhat cautious. For the nine months ended September 30, 2017, approximately 20.0% of EPR’s total revenue and 40.2% of their entertainment segment total revenue were derived from AMC.

Financial Profile

The following is a financial summary of EPR:

EPR’s financials reflect its moderately conservative financial policies and objectives. The company has chosen to balance their funding of development and acquisitions between debt and equity in order to retain financial flexibility and balance sheet strength.

As the chart below evidences, EPR’s debt profile is moderate in terms of leverage and well distributed, which mitigates refunding/refinancing issues in periods of financial stress or cycle turns. While leverage has increased over the last few quarters, we believe that the REIT will limit further increases and begin to bring debt to approximately 5.5-6x EBITDA and continue to keep debt at approximately 50 percent of capital.

EPR has numerous means of debt financing, but predominately utilizes the unsecured debt markets (which leaves ample room under their line of credit):

Importantly, the REIT has significant headroom under its covenants:

Dividends were cut during the GFC (global financial crisis), but since 2011, they have steadily increased at a CAGR of 5.7%:

While funds available for distribution have risen at a 12% CAGR since 2009:

Which, when combined with the increase in share count, produces the following:

FAD payout has been increasing, but is below its 2014 high of 89%. I believe that the payout ratio at/below 85% is acceptable, but any increase above this limit would be a concern unless it is expected to be short lived.

Pricing

While EPR outperformed the REIT market in the first half of 2016, it has since stagnated and underperformed the market, as is shown in the following normalized price comparisons between the Vanguard REIT ETF (VNQ) and the MSCI REIT Index (RMZ):

Vanguard REIT ETF:

The MSCI REIT Index:

As EPR’s shares have sold off, the dividend yield has been increasing, which should make the shares more attractive to income investors:

While the yield has been increasing, the spread between the stock and the risk-free rate has been increasing as well, reverting to its average of approximately 400 basis points.

The stripped yield of the preferred stock has been going sideways for the majority of this year, which infers that there are no fundamental issues with the company which have led to the weakness witnessed in the equity this year:

One of the best measures of financial soundness is the credit markets, due to their asymmetric downside risk. As the following chart shows, EPR’s bonds have performed well this year and also imply no fundamental weakness within the REIT:

When looking at the capital structure, the following chart shows that EPR’s preferred stock has held constant relative to the bonds, making a case for trading down the capital structure. As the equity yield shown earlier has also increased, trading down the capital structure is somewhat compelling for those who can trade among the various levels:

The bottom line from a pricing perspective is that I believe that the equity has underperformed the index for no fundamental reason and the yield being offered to investors across the capital structure is compelling and the yield pick-up for going down the capital structure is also compelling.

Peers

EPR, from a P/eFFO standpoint and dividend yield standpoint, looks relatively cheap to its peers:

Graphically, the dividend yield:

EPR has a higher dividend yield than the peer group with the exception of Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI), which is a newer REIT and has a more focused sector exposure.

On a price to expected FFO basis, EPR also appears to be cheap to the peer group:

The reason I say “looks” or “appears” cheap to peers is that, as the following chart shows, EPR has always traded at a multiple discount to the peer group (again with the exception of GLPI):

This is evidenced better when comparing EPR to a single REIT, in this case National Retail Properties (NNN):

The issue becomes: if a REIT always trades at a discount to peers, does that discount make it “cheap”? The nature of EPR’s properties, or better put, the perception of their properties (which in my opinion are misunderstood and viewed to be more volatile and higher risk than their performance has shown them to be), is the reason for where they trade. Unless this perception changes – and the properties have been mostly the same sectors for some time – EPR will continue to trade at a discount to peers.

Conclusion

EPR Properties is a well-managed REIT with a moderate balance sheet and a portfolio of well diversified assets. While the REIT has significant exposure to AMC, they have been reducing exposure through portfolio growth. The portfolio assets, while unique in the REIT space have performed well over time. The portfolio should continue to perform well and EPR should continue to raise the dividend comfortably.

We view the following as catalysts for near-term growth:

Expansion of 529 plans to non-college education should help drive the growth of charter schools, private schools and early childhood education.

The focus of the current administration's education department on school choice.

Tax reform on discretionary/disposable income and the resultant impact on recreational activities.

The consumer’s focus on “experience” when choosing activities and destinations.

While EPR has nearly $600 million in development and build-to-suit projects currently projected, we believe the REIT has adequate resources to prudently fund these projects while maintaining a comfortable dividend payout ratio and headroom under their bond covenants.

Now it’s your turn to take action: We are upgrading EPR to a STRONG BUY because we know that the catalysts are in place. Take charge! May the force be with you...

I included this AFFO per share forecaster (powered by FAST Graphs) below. As you can see, EPR ranks 8 out of 10 (10 is the best) in terms of projected AFFO per share growth. More AFFO HERE.

REITs mentioned: (VER), (STOR), (GPT), (NNN), (O), (WPC), (MNR), (HASI), and (CORR).

