Buy And Hold This 7.39% Preferred Share From PREIT

The top risk for PEI-B is the call risk. In the event of an immediate call, investors still come away with a positive total return.

The company also carried three preferred shares, one of which I view as a buy: PEI-B.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) is a solid REIT. Even after the recent rally, I believe PEI is a buy. I believe the company has intelligent plans for handling liquidity and capital expenditures. However, this article will be about their preferred share: PEI-B.

Preferred share

For investors following my preferred share ratings, here is my guide to preferred shares.

PEI-B offers a high yield for a mall REIT preferred share and is a great option for the more aggressive buy-and-hold investor.

7.39% stripped yield is excellent for a preferred share coming from a mall REIT. Most of my articles are from the mortgage REIT sector, so this high yield may not seem abnormal to some investors.

PEI-B is only $0.07 away from a buy in my spreadsheets – ‘Buy Under’ $24.96. I believe PEI-B is a buy for investors willing to take on a little bit more risk. PEI-C and PEI-D are both still within the hold range and decent securities to keep in the portfolio.

Compared to the other two preferred shares from PEI, PEI-B doesn’t win on call protection:

Further, PEI-B has the higher coupon rate at 7.38%. When PEI-B sells at a material premium, I believe the call risk should keep investors from purchasing shares. However, given the current price and worst-cash-to-call at a positive $0.12, PEI-B is a solid choice. There is no certainty PEI will called the preferred share, but investors need go in being ready to reinvest if it does happen. Keep in mind, investors are coming out ahead on a worst case scenario. If PEI-B isn’t called, investors were able to buy in at an attractive price and receive a 7.39% stripped yield.

Companies are normally required to give around a 30-day notice before calling shares. If there is a call, investors will get paid dividend accrual.

Dividend

PEI-B had their ex-dividend last month, so the next one won’t be until March 2018. Dividend accrual ‘Accumulated’ is low:

The dividend accrual is currently at $0.08 which puts PEI-B at a stripped price of $24.95. Investors who purchased PEI-B with the intent of a dividend capture should hang onto shares. The price dropped around the dividend amount after shares went ex-dividend. Investors are hanging onto a great income source.

Broker and preferred share tickers

