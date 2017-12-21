Silver Leads Again- The Precious Metals Barometer

Silver is often a barometer or a thermometer that takes the temperature of the market and dictates the path of least resistance for other precious metals prices. While palladium has been on its own in a bull market that has more than doubled the price of the precious metal since early 2016, gold and platinum prices have been following silver.

Silver is a magical metal that has made fortunes for some and sent others from riches to rags over centuries. Just ask the Hunt Brothers who made a small fortune in the silver market in the early 1980s, from a large one. Silver is cheap compared to platinum and gold when it comes to its nominal price. Considering that one can own an ounce of the metal for around $16.27 compared to $921 for platinum and over $1270 for gold, silver has played a role as the “poor” precious metal. However, when it comes to leverage, silver offers the best opportunity to make a killing as it tends to move the most on a percentage basis. Every potential reward in markets comes with risk, and silver has always been a highly risky proposition.

The most speculative precious metal

Silver can sit for long periods and trade within a narrowing range. Silver is like a rubber band, the more you pull and stretch, the more it hurts when it eventually snaps. However, when this metal gets going on the up or downside, few other commodities compete with the price volatility and trajectory of a move in the silver futures market. In the 1970’s through 1980, the price of silver moved from under $1.40 to over $50 per ounce. In 2001, the price was trading at close to the $4.00 level in 2011; it rose to $49.82 per ounce. When silver gets going on the upside, few assets can compare, sans digital currencies and perhaps natural gas. On the downside, silver can be a beast. In 1980, it fell from over $50 to just over $10 over a few short months. In 2011, it took the elevator shaft lower after reaching a peak. Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart shows, historical volatility in silver rose to over 100% in 1980 and 1981, and to over 40% in 2011 and 2012.

As the most volatile precious metal, silver often leads gold and the other metals when it comes to their paths of least resistance. Speculators tend to go to the silver market to buy or sell before they approach the others because, on a percentage basis, silver has a long history of offering the best and worst returns on a percentage basis.

Silver led gold lower

Silver got downright ugly at the end of November and through the first half of December of this year. Silver broke to the downside and took gold and platinum on a bearish journey that completed a pattern of trading in December for the third straight year in 2017.

Silver has been the leader of the pack when it comes to gold and platinum over recent months. Back in early July, a flash crash in silver during Asian trading hours took the price of the precious metal down to $15.15 per ounce, the lowest level since April 2016. Gold followed falling to lows of $1204, and platinum took at peak below the $900 per ounce level. Silver proceeded to recover all the way back to over $18 per ounce in September with gold and platinum rising to $1358.50 and $1026.50 respectively. However, since those peak prices, the three precious metals once again moved lower.

March silver futures got down to a low of $15.635 on December 12 leading gold to fall to $1238.30 on the same day. Platinum did even worse as it violated its low from July and plunged to $872.40. Palladium ignored the price action in the other precious metals markets as it has been on a bullish run since January 2016. Silver led gold lower in late November when the price broke below $17 per ounce, and gold followed.

Silver- A technician’s nightmare

Silver is a technician’s worst enemy when it comes to sticking to rules. Silver is a heretic and often has a mind of its own. Silver tends to punish those who overstay their welcome on the long and short side of the market. Since last December, silver examples of how it loves to look at significant technical levels of support and resistance and make those who employ them as stops pay dearly. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of COMEX silver futures illustrates, the flash crash in silver pushed the price of the volatile metal below its December 2016 lows at $15.70 per ounce in early July when the precious metal fell to $15.15. The aggressive selling that evening caused silver to fall even lower, violating standing buy orders, but the exchange raised the low to satisfy those buyers. At the same time, while gold followed silver to the downside, it never came close to its December 2016 low, trading down to $1204 which was over $75 above the low of $1123.90 before the end of last year. Most recently, silver broke its pattern of higher lows falling to $15.555 before the December Fed meeting which once again violated technical support. This time, gold also broke short-term support and it looked like things could get ugly for the two precious metals.

Sell the rumor and buy the fact

Gold and silver have suffered from a December curse in 2015 and 2016. Each time the Fed prepared to increase the short-term Fed Funds rate, the prices of the precious metals declined. The same thing occurred during the first half of December this year, as silver led gold to the downside. However, in the immediate aftermath of the Fed’s move to increase the rate by 25 basis points on December 13, in a sell the rumor and buy the fact reaction, silver took off to the upside, rising above the $16 per ounce level and gold followed.

Now, the mid-December lows for silver and gold are looking like good bottoms for the precious metals. Silver reached a low at $15.635 on the December COMEX futures contract on December 12 and was trading at $16.27 on December 20. Gold got down to $1238.30 on the February COMEX contract on December 12 and was at $1270 by December 20.

Silver does the unexpected which could be good news for bulls in 2018

Silver loves to do the unexpected, which can become very frustrating for those who pay close attention to technical signals in markets. Over my career, some of my most profitable trades have been when I held my nose, ignored the technicals, and took on silver going against the short-term trend. In most markets, fading the herd is a prescription for failure. However, when it comes to silver one must always consider the contrarian side of the trade.

The path of least resistance for silver, like most markets, depends on the flow of buying and selling in the market. However, that market action tends to provide false signals that can get market participants who rely on technical analysis in lots of trouble. As we head into 2018, the short-term trend in silver and momentum is higher after the recent rebound. The weekly pictorial is in oversold territory and is threatening to turn back to the upside. I believe that the best signal for silver these days is the price action in the digital currency markets. The uber-bullish price action will not last forever; it never does in markets. However, the appetite for assets that provide market participants with lots of volatility is growing. Silver will likely close 2017 at either side of unchanged on the year as the closing price from 2016 was at $15.96 per ounce. I am friendly to the silver market for the coming year and will be looking to buy on any price weakness to add to positions over the coming weeks.

Silver will likely continue to be a leader in the precious metals sector. Remember, the speculators will pile into silver before gold, and as we have seen over the second half of the year, silver’s role as a barometer for the price of gold remains intact.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.