Copper's Impressive Price Action

The next time you open the faucet to fill your glass with water, hop in the shower, or water the lawn, think about the path of the liquid, it often travels through pipes made of copper. The problem with being a commodities trader is that these are the things I think about during what should be routine daily tasks and activities.

I live in Nevada; when I drive through the state or down to Arizona and look at the mountains, while most people marvel over the red hue, I think copper and how much the mountains might contain. Copper is a staple building block for infrastructure around the world and nowhere is the metal more in demand over past decades than in the country that has the world’s second-largest economy and most people. In China, copper demand has been rising to a point where it took the price of the red metal to an all-time peak in 2011 at $4.6495 per pound.

Copper declined from that high to lows of $1.9355 in January 2016 alongside many other raw materials. However, a rebound in economic conditions has turned things around for the copper market and this morning as I took a shower, I was thinking about how price action of the metal that allowed the water to flow has been impressive and almost picture-perfect from a technical perspective for close to two years.

Copper holds, again

Copper’s most recent price correction was sharp as the price declined below the $3 per pound level for the first time since early October. Source: CQG

As the daily chart of March COMEX copper futures highlights, the price dropped to a low of $2.9430 on December 5 and over the ten trading sessions that followed the red metal has posted gains. March copper was trading at the $3.20 per pound level on Wednesday, December 20. The momentum indicator dropped to oversold territory while copper was close to the recent low and it has since turned bullish. While momentum is heading towards overbought territory, it is likely that the red metal will be the beneficiary of end of year window dressing. At the end of 2016, copper was trading at just below $2.51 per pound, the over 27% gain over 2017 should lead those with long positions to prop up the price at the end of this year. Copper looked ugly when it declined from $3.1180 to $2.9430 over two trading sessions, but the price held and it has been making new short-term highs since the early December correction.

Global economic growth supports the red metal and other industrial metals

2017 has been a banner year for many industrial commodities. The nonferrous metals that trade on the London Metals Exchange have been some of the strongest commodities this year. Economic growth around the world has proven supportive for the prices of these building block commodities. The Chinese Party Congress in October provided support, as the world’s most populous nation was a buyer of all industrial raw materials leading up to the event. Moreover, plans to raise the standard of living in China and expand the middle class means that the construction boom will continue in the coming years.

In the United States, economic growth at over the 3% level is also supportive of the price of the red metal, and the European economy continued to display signs of moderate growth throughout this year. At the same time, the potential for infrastructure rebuilding in the U.S., once tax reform is out of the way, is supportive for the price of copper and many other staple commodities that are necessary for construction.

Higher lows since 2016

Copper has been making higher lows since 2016 in what has been a textbook bullish trend. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, coppers move to the upside has been a deliberate and steady ascent. Since January 2016, when the red metal found its bottom at $1.9355 per pound, it has never violated a significant low during corrective periods. The latest move to the downside that took the price to a low of $2.9205 did not test the level of critical technical support that was at $2.8750 per pound. It is now starting to look like $2.9205 will become critical support in the market that continues to stop short of challenging the bullish trading pattern. Technical resistance stands at $3.2595, the mid-October, pre-Chinese Congress high. However, that peak is just shy of critical resistance on longer-term charts which is at $3.2745, the peak dating back to the middle of July in 2014.

Three reasons copper will continue to climb

There are three reasons why copper is likely to continue to work its way higher over the months ahead. First, the technical picture for the red metal remains supportive of more price gains. We are likely to see a test of the most recent peak sooner, rather than later. If copper can break above the July 2014 pinnacle, we could see a quick move to the upside as trend-following speculative longs hop on board what they perceive to be a bullish breakout.

The second reasons for a continuation of the ascent of copper, and other base metals, in 2018 is the economic strength that underpins the market. With the potential for steady Chinese economic growth, expanding GDP in the United States and Europe turning the corner, it is likely that demand for industrial commodities will continue to be buoyant, and copper is no exception. Finally, the trend in warehouse stocks continues to support the price of the red metal. Source: Kitco

As the five-year chart of LME warehouse stocks illustrates, copper inventories are close to lows, and the stockpile numbers have been making lower highs since 2016.

Copper looks like it is preparing to challenge the July 2014 peak price and the recent recovery from another higher low could provide the upside momentum.

Red Kite- Last men standing

When I was a trader at Philipp Brothers in the 1980s, one of the department heads and senior executives was Manfred Koppelman, the global copper trading chief. One year, when I was present in a meeting with the copper guru, he said that the most important commodity the firm traded was copper. He was not a fan of derivatives; he was an old-school trader. However, he was a master at making money trading the physical copper market. His protégé is a trader that runs a $2 billion hedge fund that trades metals in London and concentrates on copper.

Michael Famer and David Lilly, both former Philipp Brothers executives, run Red Kite the London-based hedge fund. Copper trading is the primary focus of the fund. 2017 has been a rough year for former Philipp Brothers superstar traders. Andy Hall closed his hedge fund, Astenbeck Capital, in August. More recently, Anthony Ward, the cocoa trader the market dubbed Choco-finger, closed shop at Amajaro. In both cases, the successful traders threw in the towel because algorithmic traders and systems-based approaches to the market caused their fundamental trading strategies to fail. However, both Farmer and Lilly continue to run Red Kite, and my guess is they had an excellent year in 2017 based on the performance of the base metals sector. They are the last men standing when it comes to ex-Philipp Brothers traders, perhaps because Manfred was dead right and copper is the most important commodity that offers the best opportunity for success.

Copper continues to make great strides on the upside, and that pattern looks set to continue.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.