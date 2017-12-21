Societe BIC, Light Up Your Interest!

BIC is a French multinational producer of branded and reasonably priced consumer goods. Its core activities are the manufacture, sales and marketing of lighters, stationery products and shavers.

Executive summary

BIC is a producer of high quality, branded consumer goods with low unit prices. It is also an excellent sales and marketing organisation, having brand and distribution penetration throughout fragmented retail channels internationally. Company’s main products are disposable lighters, ball-point pens and disposable shavers. Last year BIC sold 1.5 billion lighters at an average price of EUR 0.44 per lighter.

End markets of the business are generally stagnant or declining in volume terms in mature markets but growing in emerging markets. We expect pricing to be the main revenue growth driver of the business.

We believe that business has a strong pricing power because of its competitive position and market dynamics. BIC sells high quality, branded products at a low price. A fan of BIC lighters is not likely to substitute if the price of a lighter went up by 10p, as this would not make a big difference for a customer. At the same time, the 10p would represent a 22% revenue increase for BIC. This dynamic is one of the main reasons why Warren Buffett favors Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO).

We see BIC as a solid investment proposal. At a forward P/E of c17x, it is not dirt cheap though should definitely outperform the broader market due to high returns on capital, pricing power and strong balance sheet. In the words of Warren Buffett, it is better to pay fair price for an excellent business than an excellent price for a fair business.

Introduction

BIC is a French multinational producer of reasonably priced, branded consumer goods. Its core activities are manufacture and sale of: (a) lighters, (b) stationery products, and (c) shavers. The company controls the entire manufacturing process, continuously improving quality and cost efficiency. Its aim is to provide consumers with top quality products at the minimum fair price.

“Lighters” is by far the most important operating segment of the Group, accounting for 70% of operating profits. We believe that despite declining population of smokers in U.S. and Europe, BIC can grow revenues of the business through pricing, and market share gains in emerging markets. The success of pricing and market share gains rests on the competitive position of the business, which we believe is strong.

BIC SEGMENTAL DATA:

Industry Overview - Lighters

Lighters are predominately used by cigarette smokers, though general purpose use is also significant. In U.S., the most important market for BIC, about 36.5 million adults smoke cigarettes, though in total about 1 billion of lighters are sold annually in the market. We have not found data on average numbers of lighters a smoker uses per year, though the 27.4 (1000/36.5) per adult smoker does seem excessive. This would suggest significant non-adult smoking (which is not captured in the 36.5 million) as well as significance of lighter purchases for other general uses. This would explain a non-perfect correlation between lighter sales and population of smokers.

The rate of smoking as well as population of smokers has been declining in the U.S, despite increasing general population. Naturally, we would expect cigarette lighter sales to be declining alongside, but surprisingly this has not been the case. Sales have been steady for the past decade, despite the decline in cigarette smoking. There is no clear answer why, though increasing cigar smoking as well as innovative marketing of lighter producers could explain some of the resistance of lighter sales in the U.S. All major branded lighter manufacturers (BIC, Clipper, Cricket, Scripto) are currently focused on marketing original/individualized designs of lighters to encourage impulse purchasing. These growth trends do not seem sustainable and we would expect lighter sales volumes to eventually start declining in U.S. and Europe.

BIC also sells lighters in emerging markets of Latin America as well as Eastern Europe. Population of smokers in these countries is also expected to decline as stricter anti-smoking laws eventually come into force. On the other hand, the market share of higher quality lighters is highly likely to increase. As disposable income rises, smokers become increasingly likely to substitute matches and low quality Chinese lighters to BICs.

Safety regulation is also a significant factor in the industry. Between 1997 and 2005 in U.S. there were an estimated 4,145 injuries treated in an emergency room that were caused by malfunctioning lighters. U.S. and EU impose lighter safety standards that push large share of cheaper low quality Chinese lighters out of their markets. We do not expect the lighter safety regulations to become more lenient. To the contrary, more stringent regulation could support the position of high quality lighter manufacturers, such as BIC.

Overall, we are confident that BIC lighter sales will continue rising. Global sales volume of high quality lighters should continue rising. On top of this, strong competitive position enables BIC to gradually raise prices. More on this in the “Moat of the Business” section.

Industry Overview - Stationery

BIC sells stationery items such as pens, pencils and markers, and sales of these items are stagnant/declining in mature economies because of digitalization trends. People are increasingly taking notes on their portable devices and access content in digital format. For example, students increasingly use interactive study tools such as Pearson’s (NYSE:PSO) “Revel.”

At the same time, sales in emerging markets are growing with population growth and increasing literacy rates. For example, India’s $500 million writing instruments industry is one of the fastest growing in the world because of rising purchasing power and improving literacy rates. From 2001 to 2011, literacy rates have climbed from 54 percent to 66 percent. The student population is widening and therefore demand for stationery is growing.

BIC predominantly sells stationery in U.S., Latin America and Europe. The company is now actively investing in India. We would expect sales of stationery items to grow at a slow pace because of volume growth in emerging markets and pricing growth in mature markets. More on the pricing potential in the “Moat of the Business” section.

Industry Overview - Shavers

BIC produces disposable shavers for men and women that offer a cheaper alternative to the better quality reusable razor systems (such as Gillette Mach3). The industry is experiencing difficult times due to economic recovery, fashion trends and changing competition.

The male wet shave industry is currently experiencing a structural value contraction in the United States, due to market share gains of new, competitively priced, market entrants (e.g. Dollar Shave Club). These companies might start doing business in Europe as well.

Most recently BIC reported YTD September 2017, U.S. refillable shaver market contraction of 12%. The decline was mainly a result of a more keen competition and reduced pricing. The market for cheaper, one-piece shavers contracted by only 3.8%. Shaver market in Europe is also in decline because of the increasing popularity of beards.

Sales of BIC shavers have been growing as the company has been gaining market share of the declining market. We do not expect this to be a sustainable trend and we expect Shaver sales of BIC to start declining.

“Moat” of the Business – Lighters

BIC is the largest manufacturer of disposable lighters. In 1973 the company introduced to the market a lighter that was cheaper and of higher quality than other disposable lighters. Early from the start of the business aggressive marketing was also a part of the success.

Up to this day, BIC is the most recognisable brand of lighters in North America and Europe. Other well-known brands are Cricket (Swedish Match (OTCPK:SWMAF)), Clipper and Scripto. BIC sells its lighters at a price premium compared to generic lighters, but the price difference is sustainable as BIC’s lighters are a) of higher quality; b) better looking; c) more convenient; and also d) safer.

Producers of cheaper Chinese and Vietnamese lighters could potentially invest to upgrade production quality. On the other hand, quality comes at a price and it would take years and huge marketing investment to create a brand for which consumers would be willing to pay a price premium. Establishing a brand would be particularly difficult in this low value, niche and fragmented industry.

Regulation in mature markets of North America and Europe also protects BIC. The imported Chinese lighters have to meet quality and child safety requirements. This regulation caps imports of the cheaper price alternatives into mature markets.

Overall, competitive position of BIC lighters seems well entrenched.

“Moat” of the Business – Stationery

The history of BIC starts with a pen. Marcel Birch has started producing ball-point pens in 1949. These were sold significantly cheaper than other ball-point and fountain pens and boasted a simple but reliable design.

Up to this day, BIC is one of the best know stationery brands that stands for high quality and reliable products sold at a low price. Main competitors are a) Newell Brands (NWL) - (Paper Mate, Parker); b) Pilot Pen; c) Staedtler. BIC’s sell at a price premium to generic pens, though the price difference is also sustainable as BIC pens a) offer greater writing comfort, b) they are more reliable and last longer. On top of this, a price point of BIC pen is low (EUR 0.5-0.7), and by paying a little more for BIC, customer can get a significantly better product. Handwriting can be tedious processes, therefore comfort and reliability do matter.

Manufacture of ball-point pens is a technically demanding process, as the ball and the tip holding it have to be produced with a high precision, using special alloys. It has taken China, the largest manufacturer of pens in the world, more than 5 years and a special encouragement from prime minister to finally develop a capability to produce high quality ball-point pen tips domestically. Just like in the lighters market, it will be especially difficult for the Chinese to develop recognizable brands in niche and segmented markets for stationery products.

Currently, competition amongst the incumbent high quality stationery manufacturers seems to have intensified. Newel Brands, in particular, seems to be aggressively trying to gain market share. On top of this, Newel Writing currently has a significantly higher operating margin than BIC (24% vs. 8%). Newel claims that: “we transformed the category by investing in insights, introducing new products with innovative features and supporting those products with advertising and promotion - all in a category in which competitors spend relatively little.” In response, BIC started spending more on R&D and marketing in the stationery business, which is having a negative impact on the margins of the business in the short term.

Overall, competitive position of BIC Stationery seems strong, though some underinvestment might have weakened the business. We believe that fundamentals of the business are strong and BIC can recover profitability in the medium term.

“Moat” of the Business – Shavers

BIC has introduced the first disposable shaver in 1975. Gillette (P&G (PG)) has been dominating the reusable safety razor market though did not actively participate in the disposables segment fearing that it would cannibalize its core business. BIC used this to swoop into the disposables market and establish dominance.

BIC currently competes with disposable razors from Gillette and Schick. It tends to sell at the lowest price point and offers the most simplistic design. Retail outlets would often allocate their shelf-space to a limited number of disposable shavers; therefore it is rare to see an even cheaper generic disposable shaver placed next to BIC’s and Gillette’s. Where it does happen, customers would most of the time pick a recognisable and trusted brand, unless they are on a strict budget. Shaving can be quite a discomforting process, therefore brand and quality matter more than price in this market.

The new market challengers are reaching out to consumers not from retail shelves but through online sales channels and marketing. Companies like Dollar Shave Club (Unilever (UL)) sell their products online and deliver straight to the homes of customers. These low cost subscription services are putting price pressure on the industry. They manufacture basic but functional razors in Asia and sell them directly through their online site at a significant discount. Sign up and a year's supply of 60 twin-blade cartridges is yours for $1 a month. These new market entrants are mainly addressing customer frustration with excessive pricing of reusable razor systems such as Gillette. Club is clearly focused on the bottom, the more price-sensitive end of the shaving market.

This development of new retail channels and new marketing approaches is challenging the position of established players such as Gillette. BIC is also experiencing a decline of disposable razors market. We expect the profits of Shavers division to gradually trend down.

Performance Record

Over the last 10 years BIC has been growing sales volumes, sales and profits. Developing markets have experienced the fasted rate of sales growth over the decade (CAGR 6.8%). The largest developing market of BIC is Brazil.

On the other hand, BIC Graphic business has struggled and was eventually sold. Some questionable acquisitions, for example in battery storage solutions, have been made. The sports equipment (Other) division has been loss-making for a decade.

Growth Opportunities

BIC has been growing lighter sales volume irrespective of decline in population of smokers. Consistent pricing increases have also added to revenue growth. Since 2008 production volume growth has averaged 4.8% and revenue growth averaged 8.0%. Gradual price increases at, or slightly above, the rate of inflation should continue. We are convinced that price elasticity of BIC lighters is relatively low. Volume trends, on the other hand, are a bit more uncertain. Sales volume growth of lighters in U.S. market cannot continue in the long term. In South America and Eastern Europe, sales volumes are likely to increase because of distribution gains and displacement of matches. Legislation, such as child-resistant lighters regulation in Mexico, is an important driver of growth as well. We assume 1% volume growth and 3% pricing growth in our base case assumption.

Sales of Stationery are most likely to increase in developing countries as literacy rates are increasing. BIC has a strong position in Brazil and has recently acquired full control of Cello, a leading stationery producer in India. BIC is currently restructuring operations of Cello and sees significant potential. On the other hand, margin of the business has been under pressure because of aggressive marketing and R&D spending of Newel Brands, the main competitor. Newel Stationery division has operating margin twice as large. Potentially, there could be scope for BIC to close some of this margin difference.

Business is likely to continue making bolt-on acquisitions and could potentially develop new product categories. Business has an under-leveraged balance sheet that could be used to boost earning substantially.

Financial Position

BIC has a strong balance sheet. Demand for the company’s products is relatively stable, margins are large (c20%) and at the same time it carries net cash on balance sheet.

Management

BIC is a family-controlled business.

The company is going through an unexpected management transitioning period as former CEO Mario Guevara has resigned sooner than expected. Consequently, ex-CEO and Chairman of the business, Bruno Bich took over as intermediate CEO, and the grooming of the successor was fast forwarded.

Gonzalve Bich is going to be the next CEO of the business. He was appointed as Group COO starting 2017, but has moved through the ranks at the company since 2003.

Management change is a significant risk factor, though it could go either way. We will have to judge results as they come, once Gonzalve takes over.

Valuation

We value the business using a discounted dividend model, out of which IRR and Discounted Dividend values are obtained. A 5% discount rate and a 1.5% inflation rate are used in the present value calculation [DDM].

Short/Medium term assumptions Base Case:

Medium/Long Term assumptions Base Case:

In Future Years 4 to 10, Company will reinvest 40% of earnings at a RoE of 14.2%. After YR10 the RoE goes down to 12.4%.

Medium/Long Term assumptions Worst Case:

In Future Years 4 to 10, Company’s RoE goes down to 12.5%. After YR10 the RoE goes down to 9.7%.

Results:

We obtain a Base Case Internal Rate of Return of 7.5% and a DDM Value of EUR 5.324 bn of Equity (Price to Value of 0.84).

We obtain a Worst Case Internal Rate of Return of 5.2% and a DDM Value of EUR 3.491 bn of Equity (Price to Value of 1.28).

Main Risks

Declining sales of lighters in the U.S. market. The sales of lighters might eventually start tracking the decline in population of smokers. On the other hand, BIC can gradually increase pricing of these low value items.

Shavers' market and sales of BIC might be set to decline as the news competitors grow their market share.

Management change.

Conclusions

Overall, we see BIC as a solid investment proposal. At a forward P/E of c17x, this will not generate a fortune though should definitely outperform the broader market, due to high returns on capital, pricing power and strong finances.

