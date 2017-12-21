Ray Dalio Helps Estimate The Impact Of Removing The SALT Deduction

Real-estate prices may rise in low tax states and are likely to fall in high tax states.

There will be an increase in state-level funding issues as well as vast changes in the population of several states.

There will be both winners and losers to the removal of the SALT deduction.

Overview

There has been no shortage of analysis on the new GOP tax plan from media pundits and others alike but the analysis has mostly been focused on the surface issues or first-order consequences of the bill. By consequences, I simply mean the impact or effect, not necessarily negative results.

In this new tax plan, there will, of course, be winners and losers. There will also be those who were predetermined to love the new bill and those who left no other option for themselves other than to despise every element of the bill.

I will attempt to provide an objective analysis of not only the first-order consequences but also the second- and third-order consequences that no one is talking about.

For this piece, I will be focusing on the removal of the SALT (state and local taxes) deduction in the tax plan or the removal of the ability to deduct state and local taxes from your federal income taxes. This will clearly raise taxes, on balance, in those states who have high taxes and become a net boost in states with either no state income tax or low state income taxes.

Ray Dalio, the founder of one of the world's largest hedge funds, Bridgewater, posted a public LinkedIn article on the impacts of the removal of the SALT deduction. I will be pulling from this article to help provide details about the plan. Ray Dalio's article will be the source of much of the data in this article and you can read his entire piece by clicking here.

Before diving into the impact of the removal of the SALT deduction, both the positive and the negative, there are several points I'd like to address.

Firstly, this article should not be taken as support or opposition to the bill but merely the best attempt at an objective analysis of numbers and facts that are largely irrefutable.

Secondly, there is a fair argument to be made that the SALT deduction should have never been in place from the start. I would tend to agree with this assertion but that has no bearing on the final analysis of this tax bill. There will be losers in this tax bill.

Lastly, when addressing the impact of the removal of the SALT deduction on real estate prices, it is important to differentiate between commercial and business properties and residential real estate. Residential real estate prices are going to be subject to larger swings, some areas will experience increases in home values while others will experience a decline in home values. The increase or decrease in the value of a residential home is a second-order consequence that should not be forgotten when estimating the impact of the removal of the SALT deduction.

Impact of SALT Deduction Removal

There are wide divergences in state tax rates. States such as California have high state taxes, up to 13%, while other states such as Florida have no state income tax at all.

Connecticut, New Jersey, New York, California, Massachusetts, and Washington D.C. will likely experience the most adverse effects of this tax bill while Wyoming, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Florida, and Nevada are likely to see the most benefits for reasons I will cover below.

The ability to deduct your state and local taxes against your federal income taxes removed many of the aggregate differences in the amount of taxes paid. By allowing the deduction of SALT, the federal government was in essence subsidizing states that have high-income taxes.

The removal of this deduction will cause those in high SALT states to pay far greater taxes.

As Dalio describes, there is a self-reinforcing loop which will be exacerbated by the removal of this deduction.

If a state is in a poor fiscal situation with high levels of poverty, the state can either raise taxes or offer more transfer payment benefits to the lower income residents. In order to provide more transfer payments, taxes would have to be raised and the state risks mass migration to those states where their tax burden would fall substantially. The migration effect is devastating because it lowers the overall tax base, lowering state revenues and compounding the already big problem of state and local indebtedness. This could cause issues with certain municipalities and their bonds (MUB). I will discuss this in more detail but the risk associated with certain high SALT state municipal bonds will go up significantly with the passing of this bill.

This migration effect that I am referring to is already underway without the removal of this deduction. The removal of the SALT deduction will likely lead to an acceleration of these trends shown in the chart below.

Annual Population Change Between High SALT and Low SALT States (%)

Source: FRED, Census Bureau

As the chart above shows, there have been higher levels of population growth in the low SALT states and weak or negative (outflow) population growth in high SALT states. Of course, correlation does not equal causation but the divergence between seven states (more if I included) is too hard to ignore and is likely the result of differences in tax rates at the state and local level.

These impacts are likely to accelerate dramatically. Low SALT states will see a benefit of population growth, higher state revenues and more resources while high SALT states will see shrinking population growth, lower state revenues and lower public benefits.

As this migration occurs, as we can already see playing out, there will be an influx of home sales from those moving out of high SALT states. Not only will the selling pressure increase, the buying pressure will decrease as fewer people will be willing to pay for high priced homes in high SALT states that are raising taxes to combat the migration. This will cause a sharp decline in property values in high SALT states.

The negative effect for high SALT states, taking into account the second-order consequences of this deduction removal, will be equal to the increase in taxes PLUS a decrease in home value.

On the other hand, low SALT states are likely to see a strong bid for home prices, likely to rise in value, due to an increase in buying pressure from the newly migrated residents.

Diving into more specific numbers, Dalio points out, as do many other pundits, that the removal of the SALT deduction is one of the largest sources of revenue for the new tax bill, increasing taxes by roughly $1 trillion over the next 10 years or $100 billion per year.

To simplify, it is therefore expected that the residents in high SALT states will pay $1 trillion of increased taxes to live in a high SALT state. It seems illogical to assume that the residents of high SALT states will not react to an increased tax burden of $100 billion per year or $1 trillion over the next 10 years. Migration out of high SALT states must occur.

According to Dalio's estimates, there will be a tax increase of roughly 3-5% for high-income residents in high SALT states.

These are percentages and do not properly show the impact of this increase. For a $1 million earner in a high SALT state, taxes could increase roughly $50,000 per year or $500,000 over the next 10 years (for simplicity there is no DCF calculation). This impact still does not take into account the high probability of a drop in home value for this same earner. If a $2 million house drops 10% in value, that is another $200,000 adverse impact to this earner.



Using these VERY ROUGH estimates, this $1 million earner can expect an adverse impact of $700,000 over 10 years or $70,000 per year based on this tax bill. The notion that this earner will stay in state and assume a $700,000 marginal loss is a stretch.

The migration will most likely occur at the high-income levels, similar to the example, which will impact high priced homes in these high SALT states.

Dalio provides two charts that help illustrate where the impact of the removal of this deduction lies.

State Impact Of SALT Deduction Removal

Source: Ray Dalio, LinkedIn

To make the problem for high SALT states worse, high-income earners (>500k) make up an average of 1% of the state population. Of course, these high-income earners pay a majority of the taxes so it would only take a small net high-income migration to have a massive effect on the fiscal situations of many states.

Dalio provides another chart that shows that the high-income earners, about 1% of the state population, pay anywhere from 15% to 35% of the total state taxes.

High-Income Earners Contribution to State Taxes

Source: Ray Dalio, LinkedIn

It would only take the right 1% of the population to leave the state to see a 35% reduction in the value of state taxes collected.

A third-order consequence that will lower state revenue is property taxes. If property values do in fact decline, there will be a massive statewide push to lower property taxes on the decreased value of homes.

As you can see, this is a vicious feedback loop that has the potential to destroy some states while benefiting others.

As I said at the beginning of this piece, this is not an argument for the SALT deduction. There can be a great argument for why it should not have existed in the first place, however, once the deduction has been in place for a number of years, a reversal is going to have massive unintended consequences.

Takeaway

High SALT states are going to be severely negatively impacted by this tax bill. Low SALT states such as Florida should see a large benefit and experience rising property values as a result.

Low SALT states will see a benefit from both property value increases and population increases that will create more traffic for local businesses.

High SALT states will see the opposite effect including a drop in property values and a reduction in foot traffic for local business.

It will take several years for these effects to fully play out. They have slowly started to play out, as the population charts showed, without the removal of this deduction.

The removal of the SALT deduction is going to have some serious winners and losers. On balance, perhaps the net change will be rather muted on a national level but the crippling of major states such as New York and California have the potential of rippling effects.

I only publish my asset allocation and full track record to subscribers of EPB Macro Research.

Join EBP Macro Research Today

What Will Be The Best-Performing Asset Class? Stocks? Bonds? Gold?

Improve your asset allocation and increase the total return on your investments by following easy to understand economic analysis without the political or economic bias that can lead to bad investments.

It can be hard to find economic data presented without any bias - and that can lead to bad investment decisions. Even more frustrating is the lack of transparency from most media pundits and forecasters. Often, investors agree with media talking heads simply due to their status and reputation.

EPB Macro Research addresses these problems by providing an asset allocation model, with exact percentages, that is backed by macroeconomic analysis to improve your investment returns and reduce drawdowns and portfolio volatility. EPB Macro Research tracks over 40 economic data points to create an asset allocation based on which stocks, bonds or commodities are likely to outperform over the next 12 months.

Join EBP Macro Research Today

What Subscribers Are Saying

Join EBP Research Today

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.