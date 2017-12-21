Edge Therapeutics: A Novel Medicinal Delivery To Manage Highly Critical Conditions

In the past 52-week, the shares of Edge Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EDGE), a clinical-stage bioscience focusing on the innovation of novel hospital-based therapies for the management of acute, life-threatening conditions decreased by $3.07 (i.e. 24%) to currently trade at $9.56. Despite the share price depreciation for the past year, there is a pending catalyst that is most likely to change the company prospects, for better or for worse in Q1 2018. At Integrated BioSci Investing, we perform extreme due diligence in searching for potential multi-baggers like Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) that increased over 210% for subscribers. In this report, we’ll go over the underlying technology of the firm, the pipeline, as well as the pending catalyst, to see if Edge has a chance.

Figure 1: Edge Therapeutics stock chart. (Source: StockCharts)

Fundamental Analysis

Based in Berkeley Heights, NJ, Edge Therapeutics focuses on the innovation and commercialization of molecules to manage acute, life-threatening neurological conditions. The company has the proprietary, programmable, and biodegradable drug formulation and delivery platform dubbed Precisa. It is unique because it enabled the sustained drug exposure and higher dosing (which limits the dosing-associated side effects of the current treatment).

Figure 2: Therapeutics pipeline. (Source: Edge Therapeutics)

As the standard of care, patients suffering from acute aneurysmal subarachnoid hemorrhage (“aSAH”) - a life-threatening condition in the which patient’s blood vessels in the brain ballooned out to eventually rupture - receive either oral or intravenous (“IV”) nimodipine within 96 hours after a bleed. Thereafter, all patients get the additional nimodipine every 4-hour. The key limitation of the current approach is that nimodipine (at therapeutic level) exhibited serious side effects - most concerning is hypotension that, in and of itself, can lead to aSAH complications.

Notably, lead molecule EG-1962 demonstrated stellar phase 2 data and is currently being investigated in phase 3 (Newton II) trial to potentially service aSAH. As follows, Precisa allowed EG-1962 to deliver a higher concentration of nimodipine directly to the area of injury in the brain with the sustained exposure over 21-day. A key side effect of nimodipine is the dangerously lowering of blood pressure (hypotension) when administered peripherally. By targeting nimodipine specifically at the brain, hypotension (as well as other side effects of nimodipine) can be avoided.

Accordingly, Edge assessed the safety and efficacy of EG-1962 in the phase 1/2 (Newton I) trial. This is the multi-center, randomized, controlled, open-label, dose-escalation study in 72 patients with aSAH (in six-dose cohorts). Notably, EG-1962 was delivered via an external ventricular drain (“EVD”) versus oral nimodipine while the 90-day outcomes were measured. Moreover, the primary endpoint assessment showed that 60% patients treated with EG-1962 experience a favorable clinical outcome (as assessed by the Glasgow Outcome Scale, i.e. GOSE, of 6 to 8). In contrast, only 28% patients on the nimodipine arm showed such improvement.

In phase 3 (Newton II) trial, Edge is investigating the efficacy and safety of EG-1962 compare to oral nimodipine in 374 adults with aSAH due to a ruptured brain aneurysm. This is a multicenter, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel-group study. Assessed at Day-90, the primary outcome of the study is the percent of patients with the favorable outcome (as measured via GOSE). Started in July 2016, the said study is estimated to complete in August 2018 with the interim data analysis set for early 2018.

In all, we believe that this binary event can “make or break” the company. For a small bioscience firm, the primary risk is whether the lead molecule will pass the clinical trial. If the drug fails to post positive data, the stock can tumble over 50%. Conversely, if the data report is positive, investors can expect the stock to catapult to the new high by similar (or greater) magnitudes. Given the small cap of $292M for Edge (and that its fate rests upon EG-1962), the outcomes of the upcoming binary event can move the stock at least 70% in either direction. Of note, our analysis revealed that it is unlikely that the percentage of patients with delayed cerebral infarction (when on either EG-1962 or nimodipine) would change. And, this secondary outcome could contribute to the ultimate outcome of the FDA decision. Despite that the phase 2 trial data were positive, anything can happen in the phase 3 trial. Last but not least, there is an in-depth Integrated BioSci research (published in advanced to subscribers), which took the deep-dive analysis (re the phase 3 data prognostication, as well as the elucidation of other aspects) of the company.

