Focus On Companies That Will Benefit The Most From Tax Reform With The Tax Reform Fund

The Russell 2000 has a lot of unprofitable companies that won't benefit from tax cuts. 94% of stocks in TAXR generate pre-tax profit compared to only 78% in the Russell 2000.

The EventShares Tax Reform Fund is an ETF that is actively managed and unconstrained to focus on stocks which would have the most to gain from tax reform.

Both Houses of Congress have voted on the tax cuts and they will likely be enacted before 2018.

With the Congress voting on the Republican Tax Plan, you might be wondering what's the best way to invest with a focus on tax reform?

The EventShares Tax Reform Fund (TAXR) allows you to gain exposure to stocks that would benefit the most from tax reform. It focuses on 3 subthemes: Corporate Tax Cuts, US Exporters and Capital Expenditures. It holds 33 equally weighted stocks. It has mid/large-cap stocks with an average market cap of $11B vs the Russell 2000's average of $2B. It has an average P/E of 20 compared to 34 for the Russell 2000. Its expense ratio is 0.85% which could be reasonable for active management if the fund outperforms. The fund has an inception date of October 17, 2017 and is only a few months old. It only has $5.3M in assets which may cause the fund to be terminated if it's not sustainable - however, the fund has doubled in size over the past month growing from about $2M to $5.3M.

The Republican Tax Bill will cut corporate tax rates to 21% from 35% currently, a bit higher than the 20% that the original House/Senate plans (and the 15% that the President proposed as a candidate) were going to have - although still a huge improvement. Companies that are currently paying high effective tax rates would likely benefit the most compared to companies with paying lower effective tax rates. TAXR's average tax rate is 31% vs the Russell 2000's 25%. Companies with losses would not pay taxes so they would not benefit from tax cuts. 94% of stocks in TAXR generate pre-tax profit compared to only 78% in the Russell 2000.

US Exporters would benefit from lower tax rates and a switch to a territorial-based tax system which would allow them to be more globally competitive in pricing. Corporations with high capital expenditures would benefit as they'd be allowed to expense more capital investments upfront which would allow them to grow faster with less debt.

For an analysis of the corporate tax changes, I'd recommend checking out the Tax Foundation's article. Most changes should lower overall taxes for most corporations that are paying a high effective tax rate but some companies will benefit more than others. This ETF tries to pick the ones that should benefit the most.

Corporate Tax Changes (December 2017 Bill) Lowers the corporate income tax rate permanently to 21 percent, starting in 2018.

Allows full and immediate expensing of short-lived capital investments for five years. Increases the section 179 expensing cap from $500,000 to $1 million.

Limits the deductibility of net interest expense to 30 percent of earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) for four years, and 30 percent of earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) thereafter.

Eliminates net operating loss carrybacks and limits carryforwards to 80 percent of taxable income.

Eliminates the domestic production activities deduction (section 199) and modifies other provisions, such as the orphan drug credit and the rehabilitation credit.

Enacts deemed repatriation of currently deferred foreign profits, at a rate of 15.5 percent for cash and cash-equivalent profits and 8 percent for reinvested foreign earnings.

Moves to a territorial system with base erosion rules.

Eliminates the corporate alternative minimum tax. "Preliminary Details and Analysis of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act", Tax Foundation, December 18, 2017.

Corporate Tax Cuts

The theme of Corporate Tax Cuts will focus on companies that are currently paying higher effective tax rates compared to other companies and that would disproportionally benefit from a corporate tax cut which would result in increased after-tax profit margins. Some corporations end up paying a lower effective tax rate because of various deductions, credits and business structures that their accountants and lawyers use - since they're already paying a lower overall tax rate they won't benefit as much from a tax cut. TAXR's average tax rate is 31% vs the Russell 2000's 25%.

Unprofitable companies that are not paying taxes would not benefit immediately from a tax cut. 94% of stocks in TAXR generate pre-tax profits compared to only 78% in the Russell 2000.

The United States has the 4th highest top corporate tax rates (38.91%) in the world according to the Tax Foundation, after the United Arab Emirates (55%), Comoros (50%), and Puerto Rico (39%). The worldwide average tax rate is 22.96% or when weighted by GDP it is 29.41%. When compared to the OECD average of 24% the US has the highest corporate tax rates in the developed world. The EU's average corporate tax rate is 22% (GDP weighted average is 26%). Canada's Federal Corporate Tax rate is only 15% with provincial corporate tax rates ranging from 2-16% with the top provincial tax rates ranging from 11-16% - therefore the top overall corporate tax rates for Canada would be only 26-31% compared to up to 40% in the US with state taxes. Canada has a very similar legal system, is geographically close and has a similar business environment to the US so some US Companies actually moved to Canada to take advantage of lower taxes. Cutting the US corporate tax rate to 21% as proposed would make US based companies globally competitive.

Exporters

The Tax Reform Bill will move the US to a territorial-based taxation system compared to the worldwide system the US currently has. This combined with lower tax rates would benefit exporters as they'd be able to offer more globally competitive prices. Corporations have $2.5T in cash overseas. Elimination of double taxation would allow exporters to repatriate profits back to the United States and use that to invest and grow shareholder value.

In our example, Company A and Company B both sell their products to the same UK bookstore. Company A is a UK manufacturer selling books. When Company A sells a book, it pays the UK tax rate of 19% on its pre-tax profit. In addition to the UK corporate tax paid by Company A, the customer purchasing the book pays a 20% UK VAT consumption tax. Company B is a U.S. competitor to Company A that exports the same book to the UK. When Company B exports to the UK, it pays the U.S. tax rate of 39% on its pre-tax profit in the U.S. Similar to above, the UK customer purchasing the book pays the 20% UK VAT consumption tax. As the below charts show, Company B must start with a relatively higher price to ensure it earns the same dollar profit as Company A. This higher starting price carries through the distribution chain, meaning the U.S. book is priced higher than the UK book when they reach the bookstore. The cost-conscious bookstore ultimately seeks the lower priced product to resell to its customer, which benefits the UK manufacturer over the U.S. manufacturer. As you can see [below], the UK and U.S. taxing authorities both receive tax revenue equal to 39% of the purchase price. However, Company B shoulders all of the 39% U.S. tax burden, while Company A and the purchasing customer share the 39% UK tax burden. If Company B wants to earn the same $8.10 as Company B, it must raise its price by $3.28 to account for the 20% higher U.S. corporate tax rate. In other words, U.S. exports to the UK are taxed at ~60% whereas the same UK domestic products are only taxed at 39%. -EventShares Web Page

Capital Expenditures

The Tax Reform plan would allow companies to expense an additional amount of capital investment upfront. This would result in reduced and deferred tax liability for companies which have a high amount of capital expenditures - this would allow them to grow faster. Normally companies depreciate/deduct capital expenses over the lifespan of equipment, but with upfront expensing, taxes won't be paid until the equipment is paid off. This would also reduce the amount of debt necessary for financing capital expenditures.

Sectors

This ETF has a high allocation in Industrials (26%), Financials (15%) and IT (14%).

Performance

This fund is only a few months old with an inception date of October 17, 2017. However, it's outperformed both the S&P500 (SPY) and the Russell2000 (IWM). In the past month, The Tax Reform Fund (TAXR) has gained 6.86% compared to SPY's 4.1% and IWM's 3.4%. TAXR may continue to outperform once corporate tax changes are enacted as corporations report larger after-tax profits. This could result in significant long-term growth. However, you should consider whether the market may be overestimating the impact of the tax changes as investors become excited about it almost being passed.

