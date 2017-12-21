Sanderson Farms - Chicken Market Jitters Send The Stock Lower

Source: Google Images

Overview

As the fiscal year closed for Sanderson Farms (SAFM), investors saw close to 17 percent of their profits wiped out at the low point, over a two-day span after the company’s fourth quarter earnings announcement. The stock price had been riding high in the $165 to $175 range. Today, the price finds itself below $145 per share.

On the surface, the key driver for the decline was the fact that Sanderson missed its earnings estimate by $0.30 or approximately 10 percent. Net sales beat expectations marginally, so initial thoughts would lead to the earnings miss justifying the decline. However, Sanderson was greatly impacted by the recent Hurricane Irma, as 20 plants were shut down for two straight days in both Florida and Georgia.

In fact, management’s discussion on these impacts to the business suggests that a substantial amount of the $0.30 miss was likely attributable to Irma. Supply-demand was impacted, as was increasing operational costs, leading to lower chicken prices during the quarter.

For those more familiar with faster growing sectors like technology, this would have been labeled as a one-time anomaly, and adjusted earnings would have excluded these impacts. However, management for Sanderson made it clear that it was too complicated to make any such estimated adjustments.

For me, I was less concerned about the earnings miss for the fourth quarter, and more interested in how analysts discussed uncertainties for the chicken industry overall. At the root of the discussion was supply-demand and pricing. Industry experts have also expressed some uncertainties for the upcoming calendar year.

The first couple of questions were directly related to supply-demand and pricing for fiscal year 2018. Other questions were related to capex program efficiency gains and comparable aspects with Urner Barry, EMI and United States Agriculture Department (USDA) data sets. But the most impactful question and comment in my opinion was the one revolving around expectations for tray pack and big bird deboning capacity increases through 2020. Sanderson management is anticipating close to a 10 percent increase in capacity by 2020.

Management even made the comment that if a dogfight is going to take place, 2020 is the year for it to occur. Combined with the earnings miss, near-term uncertainty regarding overcapacity potential and lower chicken prices was fuel for a drop in stock price.

Analysts on the earnings call were not alone in expressing these concerns. Rabobank analysts expressed a positive outlook for global poultry, but concerns around avian influenza and competitive red meat supplies and softening prices were highlighted. Global demand is expected to be solid with China being the exception, and lower feed prices are still looking to be in place for 2018 as corn and soybean meal supplies are looking plentiful for next year.

Despite the mostly positive sentiments, focus has shifted to how disciplined production will remain. The core variables continue to be chicken pricing with a correlation to beef and pork prices, grain costs largely driven by global crop yields and global supply and demand, which has not been equal with most growth coming from Eastern Europe and Southeast Asia. China continues to be a risk for unbalanced supply and demand. The best summary of these uncertainties was from Sanderson to sum up the challenges facing chicken producers - no year is the same.

Summary

Sanderson has witnessed strong volatility since 2012. This has occurred more frequently to the positive side, with the most extreme negative deviation occurring while commodity feed costs were much higher during 2012. The other period witnessing negative performance was related to declines in chicken prices in 2015. This period was not as severe as 2012, but the duration was much longer.

Aside from 2012 and 2015, Sanderson has had three other times which displayed solid buying opportunities; the summer of 2013 and the spring and fall of 2016. As fiscal year 2017 just closed, I have updated my model over the next five years. This includes both optimistic and pessimistic scenarios.

Analyst price targets range from $85 to $170 per share over the next year or so, with the average at $136. Based on these ranges, analysts are valuing Sanderson at the extremes. Upon updating my models for both optimistic and pessimistic scenarios, I get a fair value range from $121 to $143.

The key driver is net sales and earnings growth. No one is expecting volume declines, but some are anticipating much slower net sales growth as a result of lower chicken prices and/or feed cost increases. The same case can be said for earnings as the low to high is 1.8 times for 2018 and 2.75 times for 2019. This translates to why the range of analyst stock price estimates is 2 times low to high.

At some point in the next five years, it is highly likely that we get a stronger drop in chicken prices, and/or an increase in feed costs. Either way, Sanderson’s near-term free cash flows will be impacted. The good news is that over $400 million in cash is ample to supply capacity increase needs.

I recommend Sanderson as a hold today. I have decreased my fair value estimate from $155 to just below $142.55, an 8 percent decline. With today’s stock price at a 1.5 percent premium, I am not looking to add to the position. However, based on my weighting, I am also not looking to reduce the position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAFM.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.