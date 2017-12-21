Ardea Resources: A Deep-Value Cobalt Gem From Down Under

Deeply undervalued and just 2 years to first development, Ardea is set for huge gains if it brings in a major partner and off-takers.

If all these appraisal work goes smoothly, the company looks to start development by 2020.

The KNP boasts a total of 81,000 tons of contained cobalt. Ardea is currently focusing on developing the 64.4 Mt high-grade.

1. Why Ardea Resources

The emergence of the electric vehicle and energy storage industry has led to a strong demand for cobalt, which is essential in the lithium-ion batteries. However, the supply of cobalt is highly uncertain because over 50% of this critical metal is being sourced from the politically-unstable Democratic Republic of Congo (see here and here). In the meantime, there is another risk looming on the horizon, as I stated in a previous article:

China has gained control of the majority of refined global cobalt output and source over 90% of their cobalt supply from Congo. Now, the disposition, allocation, and distribution of more than 60% of the world's cobalt supply are in Chinese hands. So, any flarings-up of civil war in that country will cause a serious cobalt squeeze. The industry has recognized the grave consequences resultant from this geopolitical risk. With the traditional market structures that have developed in cobalt over the last 30 years is suddenly disrupted by the Congolese and Chinese, "a new, more secure supply chain for the modern era will need to be created, a task that includes new mines, new refineries, and a more transparent supply chain,” said Andrew Miller of Benchmark Minerals.

This is where the “ethical" cobalt mines situated in the politically stable developed world come into play. Previously, I have examined Clean TeQ (OTCQX:CTEQF), which operates the Sunrise nickel-cobalt deposit in New South Wales, Australia, one of the largest and highest-grade undeveloped cobalt and nickel resources outside of Africa (see here). In this article, I will conduct an in-depth survey of Ardea Resources Limited (ARL.ASX) (OTCPK:ARRRF), an Australian mining company focused on exploring and developing its 100%-owned Kalgoorlie Nickel Project which, according to the company, boasts the largest cobalt resource with over 700 Mt of cobalt and nickel mineralization outside of Congo.

Furthermore, companies such as Ardea Resources and Clean TeQ can be used as a hedge of the miners operating in geopolitically volatile countries, including Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF), Katanga Mining (OTCPK:KATFF), China Molybdenum (OTCPK:CMCLF), Nornickel (OTCPK:NILSY), Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), BHP (BHP), and Vale (VALE) among others (see Table 1).

Table 1. An incomplete list of major and junior cobalt exploration and production companies; source: here.

2. The Kalgoorlie Nickel Project

The Kalgoorlie Nickel Project, aka, KNP, is located in the area around Kalgoorlie-Boulder, Western Australia, or about 550 kilometers east of Perth. Heron Resources Limited (OTC:HRLDF; HRR.ASX) has been shepherding the project since the 2000s (Fig. 1; Fig. 2).

Fig. 1. The Kalgoorlie Nickel Project showing KNP Cobalt Zones; source: here.

Fig. 2. The project locations showing the KNP Cobalt Zones and regional infrastructure; source: here.

Heron and CVRD Inco Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Companhia Vale do Rio Doce, had been working on the project as joint venture partners since 2005. On November 7, 2007, CVRD Inco decided to proceed to Step 3 of the KNP Agreement, being "reasonably satisfied that an economically feasible process flowsheet suitable for treating ore can be developed in respect of the KNP". Step 3 requires the completion of a Prefeasibility Study by the end of January 2009 to advance all of the engineering and other requirements for the KNP that will allow confirmation of the mineral resources, the chosen process flowsheet, and products and to develop capital and cost estimates to the +/- 25% level with a probability of 50% of achieving these costs (see here). On May 21, 2009, CVRD Inco withdrew from its joint feasibility study with Heron for the KNP, after having completed a $34.5 million pre-feasibility study that started in 2005 with a conclusion that it is “one of the most prospective nickel laterite tenement packages in the world”, and “the KNP tenements form one of the largest potential nickel laterite deposits in the world”. The departure of Vale left Heron with a 100% ownership along with the technical information generated (see here).

As of October 14, 2009, Heron was searching for a partner to conduct a feasibility study on the KNP (see here). By February 16, 2010, Heron concluded its review and revision of the pre-feasibility study for the KNP completed in January 2009, resulting in a larger (from 2.5 Mt to 3.75 Mt) project with lower operating costs and lower capital intensity per pound of nickel production, better resource utilization and a more even production profile (Table 2) (see here).

Table 2. The revised pre-feasibility study of the KNP; source: here.

In July 2013, Heron signed an agreement with Simulus Engineers to undertake a metallurgical test work on the KNP nickel laterite ores and to produce a scoping study on the applicability of the Simulus reagent recovery technology to the KNP (see here). Per the results of the scoping study received as of April 30, 2014, the initial capital expenditures for a 22 million pounds per year production rate will be A$356 million and the production cost on a C1 basis will be around A$4/lbs, which reduced the capital expenditures by A$2.5 billion from the revised pre-feasibility study as of 2010 (see here).

By May 2016, the recovered commodity prices prompted BHP Billiton (BHP) to loosen up capital spending freeze at its Western Australian nickel operations, looking to keep its Kalgoorlie nickel smelter running a decade past its slated 2023 life end, which signals a change of the investment environment with respect to the KNP.

On January 6, 2017, Heron said that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Ardea Resources Limited, has completed an independent Resource Statement for the cobalt-rich portions of the KNP, ahead of the February 2017 spin-off and ASX listing of that subsidiary. The new estimate for the KNP Cobalt Zone is 49.7 Mt at 0.12% cobalt and 0.86% nickel, occurring within three separate KNP centers. The overall cobalt resources for the entire KNP remain unchanged at 805 Mt at 0.05% cobalt and 0.7% nickel using a 0.5% Ni cut-off grade, making the KNP the developed world’s largest cobalt resource (Table 2; Fig. 3).

Table 3. The resource statement for the KNP Cobalt Zone; source: here.

Table 2. The contained cobalt resources for ASX-listed companies; source: here.

Fig. 3. The ASX-listed companies ranked by contained cobalt metal; source: here.

The updated resource reporting for cobalt-rich zones is thought to provide a basis for KNP remodeling work planned by Ardea that is focused on cobalt grade shells. Quantifying the cobalt-rich mineralization at the KNP marks the first part of a refocusing for the KNP onto the cobalt component of the deposit. Forthcoming drilling and metallurgical studies will move the KNP towards a pre-feasibility study focusing on cobalt-nickel-manganese feedstocks for the lithium-ion battery industry.

3. The resources

As part of the independent Resource Statement of Ardea, Ridley Mineral Resource Consulting Pty Limited (RMRC), an independent firm, has reported the following mineral resources within the five cobalt-rich prospect areas based on identified zones of continuous elevated cobalt mineralization using a 0.08 % Co cut-off (Table 3).

Table 3. The resource statement for the KNP Cobalt Zone; source: here.

The KNP Cobalt Zone is associated with a distinctive geo-metallurgical type defined as “Clay Upper Pyrolusitic”. Mineralogy is goethite, gibbsite and cobaltian pyrolusite (strictly “asbolite” or “cobaltian wad”). Each of the cobalt-rich zones typically occurs as a sub-horizontal body (Fig. 4) at a palaeo-water table within the KNP. This material is particularly well developed at Goongarrie South, which will be the focus area for Ardea’s cobalt development studies. The KNP Cobalt Zone also is amongst the highest cobalt grades in Australia (Table 4).

Fig. 4. The KNP Goongarrie South showing “Pamela Jean Deeps”; source: here.

Table 4. Goongarrie South, Scotia, and Aubils, selected high-grade drill intercepts of pyrolusitic mineralization; source: here.

In summary, the KNP is the developed world's largest cobalt resource (Fig. 5). It boasts a total of 81,000 tons of contained cobalt (Fig. 6). Ardea is currently focusing on developing the 64.4 Mt high-grade (0.13% Co + 0.77% Ni) cobalt zone in the mine.

Fig. 5. A bird's eye view of Goongarrie South and Big Four, looking southeast, showing the extent of the deposit and proximity to infrastructure; source: here. Note: Blue-green, Co >0.05%; purple, Co > 0.10%.

Fig. 6. A resources breakdown of the KNP Cobalt Zone nickel-cobalt mineral resources; source: here.

4. The project timeline

Since Ardea went public on February 10, 2017, the company has upgraded the KNP Cobalt Zone resources by incorporating additional cobalt resources from the Kalpini and outlying areas. It expects to complete a pre-feasibility study in 1Q2018 and a definitive feasibility study by end-2019. If all these work go smoothly, the company looks to start development by 2020 (Fig. 7).

Fig. 7. The timeline for the KNP Cobalt Zone development; source: here.

According to Ardea, the KNP Cobalt Zone project is at maximum 18 months behind its archrival, the Sunrise project of Clean TeQ, which I covered separately (see here), and the Sconi project of Australian Mines Ltd. (AUZ.ASX) (Fig. 8).

Fig. 8. A comparison of the cobalt projects of Ardea, Clean TeQ, and Australian Mines Ltd.; source: here.

Ardea may use the HPAL-MS technology in the flowsheet. This is a proven technology with the flexibility to recover by-products, with successful operations running which can be used for benchmarking. It may lead to lower operating costs over other leaching options. It is also able to adopt a lower Capex modular (Fig. 9).

Fig. 9. The preliminary flowsheet for the KNP Cobalt Zone; source: here.

5. Funding

Ardea needs A$7 million for the pre-feasibility study which is to complete in 1Q2018 and A$23 million to conduct the definitive feasibility study which is slated for completion in 2019.

To raise funds for operations, Ardea went public on February 10, 2017, issuing 30 million shares at A$0.20 each, raising A$6 million. The company at the time of IPO was valued at A$14.3 million, with 71.5 million shares outstanding (see here).

On September 21, 2017, the company settled a private placement of 7.64 million shares at A$0.725 apiece, raising A$5.54 million. The settlement of the placement brought the company's cash in hand to over $11 million. The proceeds will be used to accelerate the drilling programs as part of the pre-feasibility study at the KNP Cobalt Zone near Kalgoorlie (see here).

If the company’s outstanding options are exercised at A$0.77 by May 2018 for a further A$19.5 million, Ardea is expected to have sufficient funds through to the completion of the definitive feasibility study in 2019 (see here).

6. Valuation

Until we see more data from the pre-feasibility study and the definitive feasibility study, it may be premature to venture a discounted cash flow analysis to determine the intrinsic value of the stock of Ardea.

However, it may be possible to determine whether it is undervalued relative to nickel-laterite peers whose mine is in a more advanced stage of development, e.g., Clean TeQ's Sunrise Nickel-Cobalt Project.

Firstly, let's calculate the contained cobalt equivalent for both companies using the current price of cobalt ($61,500/t) and nickel ($11,470/t).

Secondly, for Clean TeQ, the 132,000 tons of contained cobalt and 593,000 tons of contained nickel convert to 242,597 tons of contained cobalt equivalent, while for Ardea, the 81,000 tons of contained cobalt and 495,000 tons of contained nickel convert to 173,320 tons of contained cobalt equivalent.

Thirdly, from the A$840.93 million market value of Clean TeQ as of December 20, 2017, the market is valuing that company at A$3,466/t of contained cobalt equivalent. Using this rate, Ardea should get a market cap of A$600 million or US$5.65 per share.

However, as of December 20, 2017, the market is only willing to value Ardea at A$126.48 million. In other words, the market is valuing Ardea at A$729/t of contained cobalt equivalent.

Granted there are differences in ore quality, mining conditions, and project economics etc., which may lead to some variance in valuation between the Sunrise Project of Clean TeQ and the KNP Cobalt Zone. However, a five-fold difference (between A$3,466/t and A$729/t) is simply beyond reasonable bounds. Therefore, I am led to conclude that, Ardea is undervalued by 79%, which offers a huge margin of safety.

In addition to the KNP, Ardea also owns several other gold projects, including Mt Zephyr Gold-Nickel Project, Bardoc Tectonic Zone Gold Project, and Lewis Ponds Zinc-Gold Project among others. Ardea could either expedite the progress in these projects to obtain gold mining cash flow or possibly spin out these as non-core assets into separate listed vehicles. If the company pursues this approach, there arises one extra catalyst for the stock price appreciation; if not, I will just consider these projects as an extra source of the margin of safety.

From its current price of US$1.19 per share to US$5.65 per share, there is a 375% upside, should the market give it a valuation on par with Clean TeQ.

7. Investor takeaway

Ardea still has to complete the feasibility study. However, following around 15 years repeated study conducted by various entities on the KNP, it seems safe to conclude that this mine contains a large amount nickel and cobalt. Pending further determination, the contained cobalt and nickel should be in the neighborhood of 81,000 tons of contained cobalt and 495,000 tons of contained nickel.

From the nickel-oriented pre-feasibility study, at an Opex of A$4.01/Lb and pre-production Capex of A$3,467 million (Table 2), nickel alone can only achieve near breakeven, so may not justify a development, at the $11,470/t current nickel commodity price. But cobalt, the hot energy metal for lithium-ion battery technology, appears to add sufficient credit to make the development of the KNP economically viable. I think this project is more than likely to progress into an eventual development stage.

The risk is, given Ardea's limited experience, whether it might be a good idea to not bring in a partner that is not only deep-pocketed but also steeped in shepherding a mining project of the scale of the KNP Cobalt Zone. It was prudent for Clean TeQ to have tapped into the capital and resourcefulness of the mining magnate Robert Friedland and joined hands with a Chinese offtaker. Where is the Robert Friedland of Ardea? I believe that the market may be willing to give Ardea a much higher valuation if it succeeds in getting a major partner, e.g., BHP, and an offtaker from Asia or North America.

Before all that happens, Ardea is still an attractive investment target for someone who is willing to park his money in a junior Australian miner and wait for two to three years for the project to progress beyond the definitive feasibility study. After all, Ardea is a deep value with a margin of safety as high as 79% or potentially large. The stock has an upside of more than 375%, if the market recognizes its potential as much as it does in the case of Clean TeQ.

