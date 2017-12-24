Orange Belgium: Future Dividend Champion Is Now Too Cheap To Ignore

As the leverage ratio has decreased from >2 to <1, there's no reason why Orange Belgium won't hike its upcoming dividend payments.

The company is now one of the cheapest and strongest telecom companies in Europe.

Executive Summary

Orange Belgium’s (OTC:MBSRY) (OTC:MBSRF) share price declined despite making excellent progress on the operational and financial front. The company is now too cheap to ignore based on its own free cash flow results and a peer comparison.

Introduction

Almost two years ago, I wrote an article on Mobistar which has since been renamed to Orange Belgium as part of a plan to increase brand recognition and awareness. Although almost every single expectation of my article has been confirmed (including the resumption of the dividend payments), Orange Belgium’s share price is now approximately 10% lower. An opportunity? I think so.

Source: Finanzen.net

Orange Belgium’s most liquid listing is on Euronext Brussels where it’s trading with OBEL as its ticker symbol. The current market capitalization is approximately 1.02B EUR, based on the share count of 60 million and the most recent closing price of 17.03 EUR. The average daily volume in Brussels is approximately 55,000 shares per day for a dollar volume of $1.1M per day.

Source: Company presentation

A quick recap of my original article…

In my April 6, 2016, article, I called Orange Belgium a "high conviction buy", as I argued the company’s leverage was decreasing as Orange has been spending all its cash flow on debt reduction as it suspended its dividend. I argued that as the leverage ratio decreased, it became likely to see the dividend being reinstated. This has indeed happened, and in May 2017, 13 months after the original article, Orange Belgium paid its first dividend since 2013.

Another argument of mine was that the market seemed to be overreacting to the plans of the European Union to ban roaming charges within the European Union. As my research showed, only a fraction of Orange Belgium’s revenue was generated from roaming charges and the impact would remain very limited as customers would probably use more data after the roaming charges would be abolished.

Whilst it’s too soon to tell right now (the entire roaming charge was only cancelled on July 1), it looks like the impact of the gradual tariff decrease was easily digested by Orange Belgium. Sure, the company did see an impact, but it appears to be very manageable and not a reason to be overly concerned. The impact on the revenue in the first nine months of the year was just 28M EUR, which is almost exactly 3% of the top line. A nuisance but not a worry. Especially as the Average Revenue Per User ("ARPU") has increased...

Source: Company presentation

I argued the company did a good job by decreasing its leverage ratio. Whereas the net debt/EBITDA ratio was in excess of 2 as recent as Q1 2015, this decreased to just 1.3 when I wrote the previous article. The situation has improved even further as the net debt/EBITDA level has now decreased below 1.

Source: Company presentation

In fact, Orange is now one of the telecom companies with the lowest leverage in Europe.

Source: Royal Bank of Canada research report, December 20

RBC expects the net debt/EBITDA ratio to decrease to just 0.3 by the end of 2019, and I agree with that assessment. This makes Orange Belgium the telecom company with the lowest leverage ratio in Europe. Not to mention an expected EV/EBITDA ratio of just 3.5 in 2019…

And finally, I argued the TV offering via cable (rather than a satellite dish) would be a long-term advantage for Orange Belgium and its product mix (as it would now be able to compete with the other "all-in" telcos in Belgium where Telenet (OTCPK:TLGHY) and Proximus (OTCPK:BGAOY) already offer a combination of internet, TV and phone. Orange Belgium’s "phone+internet+TV package" is called LOVE and sees a steady increase of its customer base.

Source: Company presentation

In fact, that chart is outdated as OBEL announced its 100,000 LOVE customer just today (December 20). This means the growth seems to be accelerating as in excess of 18,000 new clients have signed up in Q4 2017 alone… Orange Belgium is aiming for a 10% market share, so I would expect the numbers to continue to increase.

This means Orange Belgium has ticked every single box. But its share price reached the lowest level in three years…

Meanwhile, the free cash flow continues to hit the bank account

There’s absolutely no reason why the share price should be moving down as Orange Belgium seems to have its ducks in a row. As you have guessed, the dividend and the continuous debt reduction indeed confirm Orange Belgium’s operating and free cash flows remain very strong. Let’s have a look at the first half of 2017.

In the first semester, Orange Belgium generated an operating cash flow of 144M EUR, but it paid more taxes than it was owed over its H1 result, whilst it also took a (positive contribution from its) working capital change into consideration. On an adjusted basis (after "normalizing" the result for taxes and working capital changes), the operating cash flow in the first half of the year was 141.3M EUR.

Source: Financial statements

The total investment in fixed assets remained relatively high (as OBEL purchases the boxes and receivers it installs in its customers’ homes, so the excellent results of the TV-division are actually pushing the capex a bit higher (impact in H1: 20M EUR). This explains the 15M EUR capex increase compared to last year), but the adjusted free cash flow in H1 reached an impressive level of 64.1M EUR, much better than last year’s 48M EUR.

The capex will very likely increase in H2 as OBEL is guiding for a 165-170M EUR capex bill which means we could expect a H2 capex of approximately 90M, reducing the free cash flow result in the current half year.

Even if we would assume no further growth in the company’s operating cash flow in a Semester-on-Semester basis, the H2 free cash flow result will very likely be approximately 50M EUR (or better) resulting in a full-year free cash flow result of 110M EUR.

And Orange Belgium still is a "buy", perhaps even more than ever before

So here we are. Orange Belgium did everything right and has ticked all boxes I was expecting it to tick. The dividend of 0.5 EUR per share is costing the company 30M EUR, which leaves 80M EUR on the table to reduce the net debt even further. We started the year with a net debt position of almost 340M EUR, but this will very likely decrease to less than 275M EUR by the end of this year (and possibly even lower, although this could depend on the timing of certain working capital investments).

This means two things. The net debt/EBITDA ratio will remain 0.9 (or less), and Orange Belgium is paving the way for another 0.25-0.3 ratio reduction in 2018. This also clearly indicates OBEL can definitely afford a higher dividend so not only do I expect the company to declare another dividend, but it will very likely also be higher than the 0.50 EUR it paid in 2017.

I expect Orange Belgium to generate 110M EUR in free cash flow this year, which represents in excess of 1.80 EUR per share. This indicates the company is currently trading at a free cash flow yield of in excess of 10% despite its very robust balance sheet. There’s only one conclusion: Orange Belgium is trading way to cheap based on internal factors (FCF yield) as well as external factors (peer comparison based on EV/EBITDA and leverage ratios). In the past, parent company Orange (France) (ORAN) has denied it wanted to pursue full ownership of Orange Belgium (its current ownership is almost 53%), but the French might become very tempted to own 100% of this pure cash cow.

I think Orange Belgium is a great company to pick up right now if you’re a dividend (growth) investor. The company is cheap on all metrics and could easily increase its dividend. I currently have a long position in Orange Belgium which I’m planning to increase as I have written several put options which are currently "in the money".

