Nike: Exercise Caution Into Earnings

I believe the rally in Nike shares has been overdone and will explain why.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) will report fiscal 2018 Q2 earnings after market close on December 21, 2017. The company's shares have done well over the past several months, after the company's investor day on October 25 in which the company outlined its long-term goals and objectives.

I believe the recent run-up in share price has been overdone, and that investors are excessively optimistic on the company's stock. I'll explain why below.

Valuation

Nike shares appear relatively expensive compared to other companies in the sportswear industry, as illustrated by the chart below.

(Source: Data taken from SEC filings of respective companies)

The stock now trades at 27x earnings and 3.0x sales, which I believe is more than reasonable for a company whose sales growth has been relatively flat for the past couple of years:

Nike has also been showing weakness in the North American market, which is its most important region and the world's largest sportswear market. As per its Q2 2018 report, "growth in our Sportswear category was more than offset by declines in other categories, including the Jordan Brand and Running."

(Source: Nike's Q2 2018 SEC filing)

Investors should monitor tomorrow's earnings report to gauge the health of Nike's North American operations, which are critical to the long-term performance of the company.

Recent Layoffs And Jordan Brand Weakness

Nike, facing shareholder pressure and increased competition from Adidas (OTCQX: ADDYY), has made an effort to keep margins and profitability steady by cutting its workforce and increasing allocation of its Jordan sneakers.

Nike announced plans this summer to cut 2% of its workforce, which amounts to about 1400 workers. The company justified this decision by arguing that it was part of its Consumer Direct Offensive initiative, an effort to streamline operations and increase direct-to-consumer sales. However, I believe the move is a means for the company to cut costs amidst slumping gross margins and sales growth, particularly in North America.

Nike has also misstepped with its Jordan brand, increasing allocation and moving up release dates in an effort to combat slow performance in basketball sales. This article describes some of the problems that Nike has faced lately in North America, including increased discounting and decreased demand for Jordan, performance basketball, and its Roshe brands.

Nike's Jordan Brand has traditionally produced its sneakers in very limited quantities to maintain its premium brand image; it risks diluting its brand and alienating consumers if it continues to mass produce previously limited-edition Jordan models.

The Adidas Effect

Adidas continues to gnaw away at Nike's market share in the North American market. Adidas recently overtook the Jordan brand for market share in North America, as it now has 13% market share compared to Jordan's 9.5%.

Nike's ability to regain momentum and market share in North America is contingent upon its ability to combat Adidas's recent success in the region, which has been driven by a renewed interest in retro and casual athletic apparel and footwear.

To put it a different way: Nike makes $10 billion more per year than Adidas but its market capitalization is $60 billion greater than that of Adidas. This difference is primarily due to Nike's superior operating margins and overall profitability; however, this disparity should continue to narrow if Adidas is able to maintain its momentum in the North American market.

Adidas's North American performance is especially impressive given that demand for its Superstar and Stan Smith has weakened over the past several months.

Adidas North American Sales Growth Q1 2016 22% Q2 2016 26% Q3 2016 26% Q4 2016 29% Q1 2017 31% Q2 2017 25% Q3 2017 23%

(Source: Adidas's quarterly earnings reports)

Google Trends data also support the idea that interest in Adidas continues to increase relative to Nike:

Nike appeared highly optimistic during its Investor Day, which was held on October 25. The company argued that innovation and franchises like the VaporMax would sustain revenue growth in the high-single digits and EPS growth in the mid-teens over the next few years.

However, as the VaporMax is still a new product, it remains to be seen how popular the shoe will be in North America. Consumers have shown a preference for casual, fashion-oriented footwear as of late, which may hamper demand for the VaporMax, a performance running shoe.

The recent run-up in Nike shares appears to be attributable in part to the company's optimistic tone during the company's investor day; however, I would urge investors to exercise caution as Nike management has demonstrated a tendency in the past to sugarcoat.

Case in point: Take a look at its Q2 2017 earnings call, in which the company repeatedly mentioned that "basketball is back" and that it was seeing strong demand for basketball products. The company's Jordan Brand and performance basketball divisions have struggled since then.

The Bull Case

My cautious approach on Nike may be proven wrong if the company is able to combat Adidas's recent success in the North American market by generating strong demand for the VaporMax and engineering a turnaround in performance basketball.

The company's partnership with the NBA may prove to be a boon for the company, although Adidas did not see much of a boost from its contract with the NBA, which expired last year.

Corporate tax reform may also bolster Nike's bottom line: It is an American company and should benefit from a lower corporate tax rate. However, the exact effect of this reform and other pending measures remains to be seen: Trump's protectionist leanings may interfere with Nike's business model as it produces its products in foreign countries such as China and Indonesia.

International growth must also continue in order to support the recent increase in Nike's share price, and as such, investors must look closely at international growth trends in tomorrow's report.

Conclusion

While Nike shares' recent run-up has generated increased optimism and shareholder sentiment, I believe this outperformance has more to do with the market's overall strength and less to do with underlying improvements in the company's performance or fundamentals.

