Micron: The Supercycle Continues

While DRAM price spikes were the major catalyst to Micron's outperformance in 2017, Micron sees NAND market strength as its major driver in 2018, as DRAM stabilizes.

Micron (NASDAQ: MU), one of 2017's best performing stocks, has kicked off its fiscal 2018 with a strong earnings quarter that included massive 71% y/y growth on the top line and a ~10% beat to consensus earnings. Along with an upbeat forecast for 2018 that included bullish predictions on the NAND market, Micron's bullish thesis remains wholly intact into 2018 - even though the company's stock has doubled year-to-date.

As I wrote in a prior article, the question on every investor's mind is how much longer the memory cycle will remain in an upswing. In a year like 2016, when challenging memory pricing trends cost Micron a decline of nearly one-quarter of its sales and swung the company into a net loss (for comparison, Micron generated $5 billion in profits in 2017), both the business and the stock can really nosedive. Supply remains tight as production of new and smaller form factors (including 3D NAND, in which chips are stacked vertically) is limited, but when supply and demand balances and memory prices stable, chipmakers like Micron could be in for a day of reckoning.

Micron kicked off its fiscal year with strong performance on both the DRAM and NAND side (as a reminder, DRAM is about two-thirds of Micron's business, and NAND the remaining third). Sell-through into enterprise datacenters buoyed results in the DRAM business, and enterprise demand for SSDs (NAND flash) drove strength in NAND as well. This strength isn't isolated to just Micron - enterprise hard drive giant Seagate Technologies (NASDAQ: STX) has benefited from upbeat market conditions as well, pointing to widespread fortune in the storage industry as the explosion of data volumes necessitates a corresponding rise in storage hardware, both HDDs and SSDs.

The company's outlook into the memory markets in 2018 remains strong - with supply expected to increase 20% in the DRAM markets (with Micron lagging slightly behind industry shipment volumes) and 50% in the NAND markets (with Micron edging higher than industry shipments). The slide below, taken from Micron's Q1 earnings deck, summarizes the company's view on the memory markets in FY18:

Figure 1. Micron industry outlook

Though supply growth in 2018 will dampen some of the constrained price spikes seen in 2017, Micron - as well as most industry observers - are expecting robust demand growth to consume the supply. Based on these observations from the company, we can probably expect the bull cycle in DRAM and NAND to last at least through the year.

Year to date, Micron is up 108%, as it recovered quickly from its trough year and bounced back into massive profitability (the stock currently trades at 5.7x forward P/E, based on average analyst consensus earnings of $8.10 for FY18). Many observers are calling for Micron to reach $60 early on in 2018, and given the strong earnings that it posted in Q1, investors have a timely window to catch Micron stock on the upswing.

Q3 download: both DRAM and NAND outperforming

Micron posted revenue of $6.80 billion in the quarter (+71% y/y and +11% sequentially), a substantial beat to analyst estimates of $$6.39 billion (+61% y/y). Strength in the quarter was due to both DRAM and NAND, with sales particularly strong in the enterprise markets for sever memory.

Along with DRAM memory for servers, Micron also noted strength across the board in end-products, with PCs and smartphones contributing to higher bit volume shipments. The company's graphics applications - which represent a smaller part of the business - also grew 75% y/y, with Micron citing strong end-user demand from gamers and cryptocurrency miners.

Figure 2. Micron revenues Source: Micron earnings release

As seen above, gross margins also improved substantially to 56%, up from 50% in the prior quarter and a mere 25% in 1Q17. As Micron continues to improve its production processes in its most recent generation of technologies, margins are showing rapid improvement, feeding directly to the bottom line.

In terms of pricing and shipment volumes, DRAM prices continued to edge higher while NAND dipped slightly, but revenue in both categories was boosted by strong volume shipments. By product, gross margin in both DRAM and NAND are both more than double from last year's margin - despite a slowdown in the price spikes for NAND.

Figure 3. Micron pricing and volume trends

Micron has a strong pipeline of new products in the works - with third-gen 3D NAND and 1Y DRAM technologies currently in the R&D phase and slated for initial output in 2H18. As these new technologies come to market, Micron may see a dip in margins again, but strong first-quarter performance should carry Micron's earnings well into the year.

Operating income in the quarter was $3.1 billion (representing a 45.5% margin), which is more than 10x the operating income seen in 1Q17. Micron has been able to scale into the memory supercycle extremely efficiently, with operating expenses of $650 million virtually flat from the prior year, when its sales were nearly half.

Net income was $2.7 billion (a 41% margin), also a huge increase from $180 million in 1Q17. Pro forma earnings - which adds back stock comp and other one-time charges - were $3.0 billion, representing $2.45 and a 25c beat to analyst consensus of $2.20. Note that Micron's beat margin of 14% is one of the largest earnings beats in the technology sector this quarter, and that Micron's earnings (surprisingly) was one of the better-received earnings releases in December. Investors have been growth-shy recently, selling off even companies that beat earnings expectations. Investors' positive reaction to Micron's earnings speaks to the magnitude of its beat.

Guidance points to another year of strength in the memory markets

As previously mentioned, Micron is forecasting supply growth to be the name of the game in both the NAND and DRAM markets, though it's predicting strong demand will consume the supply and keep prices stable. Micron is also forecasting growth in NAND faster than the industry average, making up for the dip in trade NAND ASPs.

Figure 4. Micron Q2 guidance In dollar terms, Micron's revenue guidance of $6.8-$7.2 billion is, again, a huge beat over consensus of $6.2 billion, and EPS guidance of $2.51 to $2.65 is more than 20% over consensus of $2.03.

If Micron hits the midpoint of its Q2 guidance range, the company will have generated $5.03 in pro forma EPS in the first half of this year - more than 60% of analyst's expectations for $8.10 in the year. Given that the back half of the year was significantly stronger in FY17, Micron has essentially exceeded a good part of its earnings "quota" for the year, and analysts will likely reset their earnings targets substantially higher. Micron is well positioned to generate more than $10 of EPS this year - and though it's tough to value Micron on an earnings basis during a peak year, it still makes the stock's price of ~$47 appear massively cheap. Given the slew of upgrades and model revisions that Micron is likely to see in the near term, it has plenty of tailwinds from the Wall Street crowd to move higher.

60-second summary

Strong numbers aside, the most important thing that investors got out of Micron's Q1 earnings was relief. Investors are sitting on Micron like it's a hot potato, waiting for any signal that the memory markets will turn. Micron's refreshed forecast for DRAM and NAND fundamentals, along with its upbeat Q2 outlook, gave investors confidence that the strong memory cycle is not in its twilight phase yet.

Micron is an extremely volatile stock - absolutely not a buy and hold play - so this is a company to watch regularly. The company has rebounded quickly from near-term pullbacks, so any dips in the near future should be used to build a larger position. Micron is a strong buy for 2018, but investing further beyond that requires more high-level clarity on industry fundamentals. The next few quarters for Micron will be interesting to observe as DRAM pricing slows down, catching up to the tapering in NAND pricing. While the current rally should sustain for at least the better part of 2018, investors should remain wary of souring signals and react quickly when they show.

