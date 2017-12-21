3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: December 21, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Loxo shoots for the goal in NTRK-positive cancers

Company: Loxo Oncology (LOXO) and Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF)

Therapy: Larotrectinib

Disease: NTRK fusion-positive solid tumors

News: LOXO announced that they have initiated a rolling NDA submission to the FDA seeking approval for larotrectinib. If approved, this would be the first "tissue agnostic" approval ever awarded to a small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor. LOXO stated that they hope to finalize the submission by early 2018.

Looking forward: LOXO is sitting on a potentially momentous event here, as approval for any NTRK-positive tumor lends more credence to the concept of "basket" studies, where it is the biomarker and not the type of cancer that is being studied. This is a major goal for every targeted therapy, and it seems as though LOXO and BAYZF could very well be the first companies to exploit this. Of course, we had a tissue-agnostic approval for pembrolizumab earlier in the year, as well, but this would be the first targeted therapy approved for a biomarker.

Spark Therapeutics gets their first gene therapy approval

Company: Spark Therapeutics (ONCE)

Therapy: Voretigene neparpovec-rzyl

Disease: RPE65 mutation-related ophthalmic disorders

News: ONCE announced that they have received FDA approval for their RPE65 gene replacement therapy voretigene neparpovec-rzyl. This represents the first-ever approval for an adeno-associated viral gene therapy. This culminates a submission process that began back in July, and the decision comes earlier than the FDA anticipated.

Looking forward: Definitely good news for ONCE coming off the back of their disappointing ASH trial results in hemophilia. At this point, it seems that the market has received this news with ambivalence, although the approval did seem inevitable after favorable decisions from the FDA advisory committees. The fact that RPE65-related disorders are quite rare may also mean that the market is anticipating less-than-stellar financial gains from this approval. Personally, I feel this is being overly pessimistic, and I think ONCE is worth a serious good look.

Mesoblast advances toward the end game in GVHD

Company: Mesoblast (MESO)

Therapy: Prochymal

Disease: Acute, steroid-refractory graft-versus-host disease (GVHD)

News: MESO announced that they have completed enrollment of their Phase 3 trial investigating the allogeneic mesenchymal stem cell product Prochymal in acute GVHD. They hope to have top line data results in early 2018, possibly as soon as Q1.

Looking forward: GVHD at any stage and at any timing continues to represent a serious unmet need. With the approval of ibrutinib, however clinicians gained a potent, new weapon against chronic GVHD. But acute disease remains a serious challenge, especially when steroids don't work. Hopefully, MESO is on the fast track with Prochymal, and I look forward to top line results in the near future.

Author's note: Thank you for taking some time out of your day to read some commentary on recent biotech happenings. I hope you'll consider leaving a comment or a question in the section below! This is one way in which Seeking Alpha is able to gauge the effectiveness of its writers and the platform. So if you want to keep seeing more editions of "3 Things," go ahead and participate!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.