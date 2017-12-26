Ronald Surz Positions For 2018: Running The Gauntlet To Retirement

Older people need to have a plan to make their money last, and taking it to Vegas should not be part of that plan.

Lifestyles can be ruined if we are unfortunate enough to experience losses during the transition from working life to retirement, even if markets subsequently recover.

It will take the youngest boomers about 20 years to pass through the Risk Zone, a long time to go with no market corrections.

Most boomers have unwittingly made a bet on good markets by trusting their risk decision to others, like target date funds and individual retirement accounts.

Ron Surz is the founder of Age Sage, which he describes as the first robo for boomers and adults. It is designed as a low-cost way to help investors through their lifetime investment allocations, protecting them through the Risk Zone, and re-risking in retirement to support a lifestyle.

Ron shares his thoughts with Seeking Alpha Editor Gil Weinreich on the dangers he sees for boomers in the coming years.

Gil Weinreich: You have expressed worry that some unlucky group of retirees are going to lose their lifestyle in the next market crash. Why do you view it as important for all near-retirees to take precautions when only a minority retire into a bad market?

Ron Surz: Some say the Risk Zone is 20 years. Others say it’s 10. However you define it, it’s the “N” years before and after retirement. We each pass through the Risk Zone only once, and the odds are we’ll go through it OK, but if we’re one of those unfortunates who suffers a significant loss, the consequence is likely to be a diminished lifestyle. So I view the gamble as (1) play it safe and secure whatever lifestyle current assets will support, or (2) take a chance that you can have an even better lifestyle.

It’s a complicated and personal bet. The problem is that most boomers have unwittingly made a bet on good markets by trusting their risk decision to others, like target date funds and individual retirement accounts. Boomers are poised for a sucker punch that they might never shake off because they are taking a lot of risk without knowing or agreeing to it.

The current situation is unique. We will probably never again have 75 million people all in the Risk Zone at the same time. It will take the youngest boomers about 20 years to pass through the Risk Zone, a long time to go with no market corrections. At the same time, organizations like the World Economic Forum tell us that there are dozens of threats lurking ahead to our economy and the markets. There are a lot of reasons to not feel lucky.

Protecting in the Risk Zone is not market timing. It’s risk management. We should all be more risk averse in the Risk Zone. While the odds of failure are low, the consequences are huge, especially now when so many are in harm’s way.

GW: What would the impact of a new 2008-style crisis be on society at large?

RS: Our society is already strained by transfer payments to the less fortunate, especially the elderly. We currently have 5 working people supporting each retiree. By 2030, it will be half that amount: 2.5 working people will support each retiree.

Fortunately, most current retirees can fend for themselves, but imagine what could happen if millions more could not pay their own way and needed government-provided living and assistance. Can society support tens of millions of old people with no money? Will it?

GW: What should financial advisors be doing to help their retiree clients that they’re not generally doing? And what proportion of advisors in your view are doing the right thing currently?

RS: Virtually all advisors use models that employ MPT risk-reward optimizations, so virtually no one is doing what is right currently. Most recognize the shortcomings of MPT, but don’t know what to do about it. Advisors should move to more robust models that explicitly incorporate age. Advisors should use age- and risk-based models. Age matters.

Your client’s age is the best indicator of the time they have to invest, the most important factor in setting an investment strategy. Diversification is the only free lunch in investing, but its benefits work best over many years. In addition to having enough time for diversification to work, your client’s future earning power is always greatest when they’re young, which means they can take bigger risks knowing they’ll recover by the time they retire.

But as your client’s working life comes to an end, Sequence of Return Risk is a very real and serious threat, although most don’t grasp its gravity. Lifestyles can be ruined if we are unfortunate enough to experience losses during the transition from working life to retirement, even if markets subsequently recover. We only get to do this once. It is the obligatory running of the gauntlet in lifetime investing.

GW: Looking ahead to 2018, is there a ‘surprise’ you see in the market that isn’t currently getting sufficient investor attention?

RS: I personally think we are destined for a Minsky Moment named after Hyman Minsky, an economist and professor famous for arguing the inherent instability of markets, especially bull markets. He felt that long bull markets only ended in large collapses. It won’t be pretty, and could easily be worse than 2008. Our government peed on the crisis fire to put it out, but it is still smoldering and there’s a mess left to clean up.

GW: How should investors prepare for the risks and opportunities in the new year?

RS: Prepare for the worst and expect less than what we’ve seen in the last 9 years. The way we prepare has a lot to do with age. Younger folks who have not yet saved much are resilient. They can be more cavalier. Middle-aged people need to be sure they have saved enough, and taken steps to keep it. Older people need to have a plan to make their money last, and taking it to Vegas should not be part of that plan.

GW: In what sense is the current juncture investors are grappling with unique?

RS: All periods in time are unique. Some things that are unique to our lifetimes are:

· The Boomer Bubble.

· Manipulation and suppression of interest rates.

· Quantitative Easing and $5 trillion in Federal funds.

· Continuation of the technological revolution. It’s wonderful.

· Defined contribution pensions, especially target date funds, replacing defined benefit. Not so wonderful.

· Development of actual fiduciary rules.

It really is different this time.