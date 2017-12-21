An MLP To Avoid In 2018

I think that the Martin Midstream Partners' (MMLP) distribution is not sustainable, and I expect the company to cut it soon causing shares to plummet. The reason is that MMLP has not generated enough distributable cash flow (a non-GAAP number provided by the company) to cover distributions. Moreover, the cash flow from operations has been negative over the past two quarters, which may be a bad omen for a mature company.

Investors are not favoring midstream MLPs

Several MLPs have been under pressure even though crude oil prices have appreciated by 30% since June 2017, Figure 1. The sharp decline in the price per share of the Global X MLP ETF (NYSE: MLPA) is evidence that investors are not favoring MLPs, Figure 2. The top three holdings from the Global X MLP ETF include Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Energy Transfer Partners (NYSE: ETP) and Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE: MMP). These MLPs offer distributions between 5% and 7%, making them attractive for income-oriented investors. Nonetheless, these stocks are down 15% on average YTD.

Figure 1. Source: YCharts.

Figure 2. Source: YCharts

Investors argue that natural-gas midstream MLPs are not correlated to the crude oil spot price. Instead, these MLPs are sensitive to the price and demand of natural gas. While I see the logic behind the argument, the data does not support the hypothesis. For instance, since April 2017, natural gas prices have remained relatively unchanged at $3.00, Figure 3. Meanwhile, the MLPA has declined by 20%.

Figure 3. Source: YCharts.

Martin Midstream Partners is a midstream MLP offering a juicy 14% distribution at the current price per share. The last ex-dividend date was on November 6, 2017, and the company paid $0.50. We must remember that MMLP already cut the distribution from $0.8125 to $0.50 in November 2016. However, I feel that the company is still under massive pressure regarding its distribution, and I think that the company will cut the distribution again.

What worries me about MMLP

I believe that MMLP is not generating enough distributable cash to cover the distributions. Moreover, the company's cash flow from operations has been negative over the past two quarters. This is the first time that the company reports consecutive negative CFOs in the last five years. This should be worrisome for mature companies.

My conclusions came from analyzing the table in Figure 4. I constructed the table in Figure 4 from the 10-K and 10-Q forms. The first takeaway was that MMLP had a distribution coverage of 0.51 for 3Q2017 using distributable cash flow. While it is true that the third quarter is the company’s weakest quarter and the company may have struggled after Hurricane Harvey, it is the first time since 2013 that the company reports a distribution coverage less than 0.60. Needless to say is that this business model is not sustainable. If MMLP wants to cover the yearly distribution at the end of the year, the company must generate $17.1 million in distributable cash flow.

Figure 4. Source: Robinson Roacho. Data obtained from the respective 10-K and 10-Q forms. (The table was split in two for clarity purposes)

Moreover, I was interested in observing how the distribution coverage ratio has changed in the last five years. The main takeaway is that the distribution coverage has been declining steadily since 1Q2017, Figure 5. Additionally, the distribution coverage tends to be high in the fourth quarter. Therefore, you should have your eyes focused on the coming earnings report in hopes that MMLP will cover its distribution.

Figure 5. Source: Robinson Roacho. Graph created from data in Figure 4.

I am also concerned about the cash flow from operations. In general, the cash flow from operations from mature companies in mature industries should cover capital expenditures and distributions. Over the past two quarters, MMLP’s CFO was negative. This phenomenon had not occurred in the last five years.

You may argue that MMLP has a credit line to support operations. MMLP has a $644 million credit line. However, the company has used $457 million as of September 30, 2017, up from $435 million on September 30, 2016. MMLP still has $189 million available. However, MMLP cannot borrow that amount. Instead, the company can only borrow $8.9 million due to its poor Debt/EBITDA ratio. We have to wait and see if MMLP can improve its EBITDA in the 4Q2017 to have more available funds to borrow.

Subject to the financial covenants contained in our credit facility and based on our existing EBITDA (as defined in our credit facility) calculations, as of September 30, 2017, we have the ability to borrow approximately $8.9 million of that amount. Source: MMLP 3Q2017 earnings report.

You need to ask yourself how sustainable is a business model where a company struggles to generate enough distributable cash flow, has negative CFO for two straight quarters, and increases debt load.

Equity holders will experience dilution

According to the latest earnings transcript, Bob Bondurant seems to be comfortable offering a $2.00 distribution right now. However, he hinted that the company is "exploring all options." Certainly, options include a distribution cut. Moreover, he hinted that MMLP may look at the preferred market. If equity dilution comes by issuing preferred stock, common stockholders are in imminent danger of a distribution cut. I believe that issuing preferred stock will send the share price lower compared to issuing common stock.

MMLP's performance in 3Q17

Hurricane Harvey affected MMLP's operations in 3Q17. On the positive side, MMLP exceeded expectations on the natural gas services mainly because the butane logistic service began selling its seasonal build of inventory, Figure 6.

Figure 6. Source: 3Q17 earnings presentation.

Nonetheless, every other segment did not meet expectations. The sulfur and the marine transportation segments were impacted the most. We have to wait and see the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey in the coming quarters.

Valuation

I compared MMLP to other MLPs offering attractive distributions including Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP), Archrock Partners, L.P. (APLP), EnLink Midstream Partners, L.P. (ENLK), Alliance Holdings G.P., L.P. (AHGP), Delek Logistic Partners (DKL), Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP), Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA), Arc Logistics Partners, L.P. (ARCX), PBF Logistics, L.P. (PBFX), Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP), and CSI Compressco, L.P. (CCLP), Figure 8.

MMLP offers a distribution yield of 13.17% compared to the group average of 10.35%. Moreover, MMLP is slightly cheaper compared to the group average. It has a price/book ratio for the last twelve months of 2.05 while the group average is 2.13. The price/sales ratio is 0.78, well below the group average of 1.93. The EV/EBITDA ratio lies close to the average at 10.16. In my opinion, the EV/EBITDA ratio is the most useful because it is capital independent.

Figure 7. Source: Robinson Roacho. Data obtained from FactSet.

Regarding performance and leverage ratios, MMLP does not look appealing compared to the group. MMLP's ROA and ROE are 1.22% and 5.37%, well below the group averages of 4.56% and 7.23% respectively. The Total Debt/Equity and Total Debt/EBITDA are also above the group average at 2.85x and 5.14x respectively.

Figure 8. Source: Robinson Roacho. Data obtained from FactSet.

Analyst Estimation

Analysts estimate that MMLP will be trading at $18.90 on average in the next twelve months representing a 29.5% upside potential. The minimum target price is $16.00 from Michael Blum at Wells Fargo Securities. The most optimistic analyst is Matt Schmid setting a price target of $22.00. However, I do not share the analysts' optimism.

Figure 9. Source: Robinson Roacho. Data obtained from FactSet.

Options strategy

Certain investors do not want to sell the stock. If you have a long position and you are hesitant to sell it, you can augment the annual yield and reduce the risk simultaneously at the expense of limiting the upside potential.

After the significant price recovery over the last week, the implied volatility rose. Therefore, you should consider selling the July 2018 17.5 call option for $0.50. This strategy results in an annualized extra 6.6% yield assuming that your stock is not called.

If you want more protection, you can sell the July 2018 15 call option for $1.20. As long as the stock price is below $16.20 by July 2018, the position will outperform the strategy without the covered call. Furthermore, the approach will provide protection until the price hits $13.80.

Even better, you may use the proceeds of the covered call write-ups to buy protective puts if you want extra protection.

Summary

MLPs have been under pressure recently. MMLP offers a 14% dividend. However, I do not think it is sustainable in the long term since the distribution coverage ratio has plummeted. I believe that the company will slash its distribution sending shares on a steady decline. Moreover, there is a potential dilution for common shareholders if the company issues preferred stock because the distribution coverage for common shareholders will decline even more assuming constant EBITDA.

From the valuation perspective, the company does not look attractive compared to its peers. All of the analysts have a positive view on MMLP's price per share. However, I do not share the optimism. Therefore, I strongly believe that you should sell the stock, short it, or at least write covered call options on your shares to gain protection.