Is Francesca's A Treasure Amongst The Collections Of Stock Opportunities?

Francesca’s (FRAN) looks to be a potentially compelling value investment opportunity at current levels. I will look at why it has gotten so cheap, and then I’ll consider some valuation scenarios that try to determine whether it’s particularly compelling at current prices. My thesis will be that there is no plausible story I can come up with to take a significant, concentrated investment in the company as a large percentage of my portfolio.

Company Overview

For those who don’t know, Francesca’s is a specialty retailer that operates a chain of 714 boutiques nationwide, per the latest 10-Q. From the same source, their most recent sales break-down is as follows:

Source: Author-created from company filings

Fundamental to their operating strategy is their idea of providing an assortment of goods that are “broad and shallow.” The idea with this is to foster a “treasure hunt” experience that creates urgency on the part of the consumer to buy now rather than use their stores as showrooms to pick out a prospective item and then price-shop for it at some other venue. Crucial to this strategy is getting their merchandizing right – i.e., sourcing interesting, trending goods that aren’t readily accessible elsewhere for a cheaper price. Theoretically, if they can get this “broad and shallow” strategy right, they should have higher conversion rates of foot traffic and there should be less discounting.

So why does it look so cheap?

Getting it right has been the issue with Francesca’s (as one might expect in surveying their stock price over the last several years). Things have been on a downward spiral since the fiscal year that ended January 2013. Around that time period, there were concerns in some corners that gross margins were being inflated by certain related-party transactions with certain suppliers. Ever since then, it’s been a merry-go-round of management teams, instances of getting the merchandizing wrong, declining gross margins (reflective, as well, of negative trends in sourcing), and generally declining comparable store sales.

For perspective, here is what their comparable store sales have looked like over the last 5 years:

Source: Author-created from company data. *4Q 2017 data is the higher end of guidance of -9% to -12%

To further crystallize the woes Francesca’s has been suffering, consider the relationship between operating earnings and store count over the last five years:

Source: Author-created from company filings.

As you can see, the basic story has been more and more stores chasing fewer and fewer operating earnings.

In short, things have been pretty bleak for Francesca’s over the last several years. But, of course, the task isn’t necessarily to find great companies; the question is whether FRAN is an undervalued security.

DCF Valuations

For me personally, I like to require a 50% margin of safety before I consider making a concentrated investment, just to cover at least a good part of the mistakes I know I’m bound to make in the valuation process. So, what I’d like to do is to consider the sorts of assumptions required in a discounted cash flow (DCF) analysis in order to attain the $14.16/share valuation required (relative to current share prices of $7.08 at the time of this writing) for this 50% margin of safety. To get such a valuation, here is a sample variation of some input assumptions for a DCF that will get us there:

Input Data EBIT Growth Rate for years 1-5 6.0% EBIT Growth Rate for years 5-10 3.0% Taxes as % of EBIT 39% Depreciation & Amortization as % of EBIT 30% Capital Expenditure as % of EBIT 44% Working Capital Change as % of EBIT 11% FCF multiple for Terminal Cash Flows 15 Discount Rate (WACC) 8.0% Net Debt Level (=Long-term Borrowings - Cash) -19.2 Market Price of Shares $7.08 # of Shares Outstanding 38,551,000

With these assumptions, I get a value/share of $14.41, giving a >50% margin of safety to current prices of $7.08/share.

Some explanation of these assumptions:

I define “cash flows” here as EBIT – Taxes + Depreciation & Amortization – Capex – Working Capital investment. Taxes, Capex, D&A, and WC investment as % of EBIT are based off historical trends. I have assumed Capex goes down to 20% of EBIT in years 6-10, as presumably by that time, Francesca’s will have achieved their target of 900 stores and will hopefully go into a maintenance capex phase, rather than their current growth capex phase. I have charitably written up the base off which EBIT is assumed to grow to account for the hopefully aberrant nature of the most recent quarter on the back of Hurricane Harvey.

To be a bit critical, for me, the actual assumptions used here are far too rosy. Commentary on the assumptions of particular importance:

Regarding EBIT growth, I have seen nothing that would lead me to believe such growth is probable. In fact, I think it is much easier to make the case for expecting flat-to-negative EBIT growth, especially over the next five or so years - e.g., suspicions regarding management abilities (given history), the death of the mall and the rise of Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) (as annoying of a narrative as it is), the fickle nature of "the rag trade" where fads make it difficult to have confidence in long-term trends, etc.

A 15 multiple on terminal cash flows for a business at that point in the future whose EBIT is expected to be growing at roughly inflation seems way too high for my tastes.

Regarding the discount rate, 8% is too little of a rate to pay me to put my capital into this sort of risky scenario.

The following sort of assumptions are more of the sort that I could get comfortable with for this sort of company:

Input Data EBIT Growth Rate for years 1-5 0.0% EBIT Growth Rate for years 5-10 0.0% Taxes as % of EBIT 39% Depreciation & Amortization as % of EBIT 30% Capital Expenditure as % of EBIT 44% Working Capital Change as % of EBIT 11% FCF multiple for Terminal Cash Flows 10 Discount Rate (WACC) 12.0% Net Debt Level (=Long-term Borrowings - Cash) -19.2 Market Price of Shares $7.08 # of Shares Outstanding 38,551,000

With these assumptions, I get a value/share of $6.38, or roughly 10% below the share price of $7.08 at the time of this writing. Putting this another way, the current share price as it currently stands doesn’t even seem to reflect a negative EBIT growth story for this company, a story which, again, I think has significant probability. And, let’s not forget, both scenarios presented here assume management stops their growth escapades of building out more stores and chasing fewer operating earnings while doing so. There is no guarantee, of course, that this will happen.

The Upshot

So, for me, there is no plausible scenario I can construct to get to a valuation for FRAN, given the current state of the company, that would give me sufficient margin of safety to take a concentrated position in the stock.

However, I could be wrong about all this. FRAN does seem very cheap on a backward-looking P/E, PS, and EV/EBITDA basis. Moreover, the company has no debt, and produces very good returns relative to capital employed (forgetting the general trend of these return figures - i.e., ROE, ROIC, etc.). So, for me, while I can’t get behind taking a concentrated position in FRAN, I have decided to take a small position on a percentage-of-the-portfolio basis and to make it a part of the sleeve of my portfolio that bets on mean reversion. The bet here is not so much on FRAN per se, but on the market getting a significant enough percentage wrong of the basket I've constructed.