Check Out This Barings High-Yield Bond Fund

As we approach the end of the year, the global economy has been improving. It is certainly not booming, but appears it does appear to be much stronger than it was a few years ago. Some global central banks have begun a slow rollback of quantitative easing in response to the stronger world economy.

The Federal Reserve has started tightening a bit, by stopping the reinvestment of a small portion of the proceeds of maturing bond issues. Global central banks have been slowing their net purchases, but are still purchasing over $100 billion in fixed income securities a month. Mario Draghi of the ECB has been the most aggressive, driving bond yields into negative territory throughout Europe. He will be reducing monthly bond purchases from 60 billion euro to 30 billion euro starting in January. The ECB has pledged a gradual withdrawal of quantitative easing which would not rattle financial markets.

Given the current "Goldilocks" environment, I believe there are still good opportunities available in global high-yield bond funds with above-average discounts and low interest rate sensitivity.

The Barings Global Short Duration High-Yield Fund (BGH) was formed in October 2012. It seeks to generate a high level of current income consistent with capital preservation. Capital appreciation is a secondary objective. The Fund has a low portfolio duration and could be a good defensive holding in a rising interest rate environment.

Barings makes heavy use of fundamental credit analysis. They have a lot of expertise in global fixed income, which allows the portfolio managers to identify relative-value opportunities between geographies, primarily the North American and Western European high-yield bond and loan markets.

For example, the Fund may take advantage of pricing differences between US dollar bonds of an issuer versus similar bonds of the same issuer denominated in euros, potentially allowing the Fund to achieve a higher relative return for the same credit risk exposure.

(Data below is sourced from the Barings website unless otherwise stated.)

BGH is currently selling at a discount to NAV of -7.36% compared to the 6-month average discount of –5.11%. Over the last year, the highest discount has been -9.25%, and the lowest discount has been -1.94%.

The Z-scores for BGH are now all negative. This means the discount is above average for all of the time periods below.

3-month Z-score= -1.50

6-month Z-score= -1.40

1-year Z-score = -0.80

(Source: cefconnect)

Interest Rate Sensitivity

BGH has a low sensitivity to interest rates. Here are some of the portfolio statistics as of October 31, 2017:

Weighted Average Duration: 1.84 yrs

Weighted Average Price: $96.84

Correlation Data

I looked at three-month correlation data to see how the fund has been trading recently. Here are sample 3-month correlations for MIN compared to various benchmark ETFs. The correlations are scaled between -100% to +100%:

BGH versus TLT = + 9% 20+ Year Treasury Bond

BGH versus HYG = +52% High-Yield Corporate Bond

BGH versus SHY = + 7% 1-3 Year Treasury Bond

(Source: portfoliovisualizer)

Note that the correlation between BGH and high-yield corporates is fairly high while the correlation of BGH to both short and long-term Treasury Bonds is quite low.

Distributions

BGH has been paying a monthly distribution of $0.1534, but the fund recently announced that the dividend will be reduced by 3.4% to $0.1482 starting in February, 2018. This has caused a widening of the BGH discount from 3% to 7%, but the distribution yield is still a very attractive 9.1% even after the distribution cut.

The NAV performance curve for BGH has been relatively flat over the last year, but the fund has managed to generate a one year total return a little over 10% because of its high distribution yield. Over the last five years, it's total return is nearly 7% a year.

I generally would recommend holding BGH in a tax deferred retirement account, because the last few distributions have been investment income with no capital gains or return of capital.

Portfolio Asset Composition (as of 11/30/2017)

Unsecured Bonds 45.47% Secured Bonds 30.69% First Lien Loans 5.21% Second Lien Loans 13.29% Equity/ Other 2.15% Cash and Accrued 3.19%

Quality Distribution

Country Breakdown

Industry Breakdown

Average Annual Total Returns (as of 10/31/2017)

BGH: One-Year Discount History

Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors own about 15% of the shares outstanding. I did not recognize any known activists as major shareholders. It is unlikely that BGH will be targeted by activist investors in the near future.

Barings Global Short Duration High-Yield Fund

Total Common Assets = $418.4 MM

Total Net Assets = $571.6 MM

Annual Distribution Rate = 9.22%

Dividend Frequency = Monthly

Current Monthly Distribution = $0.1482 per share ($1.7784 annually)

Baseline Expense ratio = 1.52%

Discount to NAV = -7.36%

6 month Avg. Discount = -5.11%

Leverage = 26.38%

Average 3 Mos. Daily Trading Volume = 76,000 shares

Average 3 Mos. Daily $ Volume = $1,460,000

Sources: cefconnect, Yahoo Finance

BGH looks attractive now if you are looking for a global high-yield fund with low duration risk. It has very low interest rate sensitivity. The market price of BGH tends to fluctuate more than its NAV, which can be a positive for an active trader trying to take advantage of some of the inefficiencies.

Barings offers three good closed-end funds- MCI, MPV and BGH. MCI and MPV invest more in private placements, while BGH is more of a traditional high-yield bond fund. Right now, MCI and MPV are both trading at small premiums to NAV, while BGH is the only Barings fund available at a nice discount.

BGH trades around 75,000 shares a day and has decent trading liquidity for smaller orders, but the bid-asked spread is usually two cents. For larger orders, it may be worthwhile to use multiple orders or even spread your purchases over several days.