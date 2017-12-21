Is TD Bank A Buy Or A Hold?

TD Bank is one of the largest banks in Canada and has a significant exposure to the U.S. market.

Investment Thesis

The Toronto-Dominion Bank ("TD Bank") (NYSE:TD) [TSX:TD] released a solid fourth-quarter earnings report on November 30, 2017, but slightly below market expectation. Its efficiency ratio and PCLs degraded quarter-over-quarter. While the outlook appears to be favorable, TD Bank is prone to both housing market risks in Canada and the high level of Canadian household debts. While TD Bank remains a good, long-term dividend growth stock, its share price currently trades at the high end of its historical PE ratios. Therefore, I think TD Bank is a hold and would prefer a "wait and see" approach.

TD data by YCharts

Source: Company Presentation

Solid Quarter But Mixed Results

Let us begin by taking a look at its latest quarterly result as this will provide the basis of our discussion. TD Bank reported a solid fourth quarter. In the past quarter, its revenue grew to about C$9.3 billion, or a growth rate of 6% year-over-year. Its diluted EPS grew to C$1.36 per share. Its EPS growth rate of 21.6% year-over-year was solid but slightly below the market expectation of C$1.39 per share. For the entire fiscal 2017, its diluted EPS grew by 18% to C$5.50. While there are some bright spots in TD Bank's earnings, there are also some areas of concern. I will list them in the subsection.

Fourth-Quarter Financial Highlights in C$ Million (Source: Company Presentation)

Fiscal 2017 Financial Highlights in C$ Million (Source: Company Presentation)

Improving Net Interest Margin

In the past quarter, TD Bank's net interest margin continues to improve, thanks to recent increases in interest rates. For those who may not know, net interest margin is the measure of the difference between the interest income generated by banks and the amount of interest paid out to the deposits. As can be seen in the two charts below, net interest margin has been on an upward trend in the past few quarters in both the U.S. and Canada.

Canadian Retail Net Interest Margin (Source: Company Presentation)

U.S. Retail Net Interest Margin (Source: Company Presentation)

Efficiency Ratio Worsened QoQ But Improved YoY

While TD's net interest margin continues to improve quarter-over-quarter, its efficiency ratios slightly worsened quarter-over-quarter as shown in the charts below. For those who may not know, efficiency ratio is a metric used to evaluate a bank's ability to turn resources into revenue (the lower the value, the better). To be fair, the ratios were still better than a year ago (an improvement by 160 and 170 basis points in Canada and the U.S. respectively). The reason for the quarter-over-quarter degradation was mainly because TD Bank's second-quarter results were really good.

Canadian Retail Efficiency Ratio (Source: Company Presentation)

U.S. Retail Efficiency Ratio (Source: Company Presentation)

Mixed CET1 and PCL Results

TD Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 ("CET1") in the fourth quarter declined slightly to 10.7% from 11.0% a quarter earlier. Its internal capital generation remained strong and contributed 32 basis points to its CET1. However, some one-time items such as TD's stock repurchases and the Scottrade transaction contributed to its CET1 negatively.

Source: Company Presentation

In the fourth quarter, TD Bank's Provisional Credit Losses ("PCLs") increased by C$90 million from the third quarter, largely driven by the increase in its U.S. Segment. In terms of percentage, its fourth quarter PCLs of 39 basis points was 6 basis points higher than the third quarter. Compare to its Canadian peers, TD's PCLs of 39 basis points are higher than Bank of Montreal's (NYSE:BMO) and Royal Bank's (NYSE:RY) 23 and 17 basis points respectively.

Source: Company Presentation

2018 Outlook

Looking forward, TD Bank's business in the U.S. should continue to perform well as tax reform should help stimulate the economy in the near term. In addition, several rate hikes are expected which will help boost its net interest margin. I like the fact that TD Bank has a higher exposure to the market in the U.S. as this acts as a nice hedge against any Canadian macroeconomic risks (e.g. housing corrections).

Despite the strong outlook in the U.S., I am a little concerned about its Canadian business. Statistics Canada's recent report revealed that Canadian household debt has now reached 171.1% of its household income (click here). The high level of household debt will restrict Canadian consumer spending and may impact the growth rate of TD's card revenue (TD is currently the number one card issuer in Canada).

In addition to higher level of household debts, certain regions of Canadian housing market are near bubbling territory. While a soft-landing is more likely, any major correction will adversely impact TD's Canadian mortgage business.

Dividend and Stock Buybacks

TD Bank currently pays a quarterly dividend of C$0.60 per share. This is equivalent to about 3.3% dividend yield at today's share price. Its January 2018 dividend payment will be the fourth consecutive dividend payment of C$0.60 per share. Since TD Bank usually increases its dividend once per year, I believe the firm will raise its dividend on its April payment. Given TD increased its EPS by double digits in 2017, I would expect its dividend increase to be at least in the high single digits.

Source: Company Presentation

During the past quarter, TD Bank repurchased close to 8 million common shares, or about 0.43% of its common shares. Looking forward, there is no definite plan on any share buybacks. In its fourth quarter teleconference, management indicated that its priority on capital deployment would be first on supporting its growth strategies (e.g. expanding its business in the U.S.). If it still has the capital capability after, it would seriously consider share buybacks as well.

Valuation: Fairly Valued

TD Bank currently trades at a PE ratio of 13.1, the second highest among the top 5 Canadian banks behind Royal Bank. Its current PE ratio is slightly below its 5-year average but higher than the average PE ratio of the 5 Canadian banks listed in the table below. The comparison indicates to me that TD Bank is fairly valued. Its shares might still trend higher as its EPS is expected to grow by high single digits in 2018 (click here). This implies a high-single-digit capital appreciation.

PE Ratio 5-Year Average PE PB Ratio Yield Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) 10.6 10.8 1.8 4.4% Toronto-Dominion Bank 13.1 13.3 1.9 3.3% Royal Bank of Canada 13.5 12.5 2.2 3.6% Bank of Montreal 12.7 11.9 1.6 3.7% Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) 12.7 11.9 1.8 3.9% Average 12.6 12.1 1.9 3.8%

Source: Created by author

Conclusion

While TD Bank continues to do well in its latest quarter, the results are mixed. Both its efficiency ratio and PCLs deteriorated slightly quarter-over-quarter. Looking forward to 2018, improving economic conditions in both the U.S. and Canada should act as TD Bank's tailwind. However, its business is also prone to Canadian household debts and a possible housing correction. The company remains a good stock for long-term dividend growth investors. However, its shares have gained about 20% in the past half year and are currently trading at the historical high end based on the PE ratio. I think the stock is a hold right now and would prefer a "wait and see" approach at the moment.

Note: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.

