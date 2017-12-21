Washington Prime Group: Undervalued Maybe, But Tough Capital Decisions Lay Ahead

Operating in the Challenging Retail Environment

Many are in agreement, my team included, that following a very difficult year, the retail sector as a whole is undervalued today.

Consistent with that view, we have been overweighting the sector in what we feel are some very high-quality names that have been unfairly caught up in the wake of the 2017 retail sell-off, in our “concentrated alpha” portfolio.

These are companies with a leadership position in their respective spaces, with minimal to no debt, paying decent yields with very low, and what we feel are very safe, payout ratios.

Perhaps not surprisingly, as the retail sector has rallied in recent weeks these names have outperformed and needless to say, we are very happy with the result.

But while the market was “ripe” for the picking as recently as the start of November, today a lot of the “low hanging fruit” is no longer available.

A friend of mine, who manages a sizeable book of assets (+$200M) recently suggested taking a look at the Retail REIT space, as a possible alternative.

While I was at first skeptical, I decided to give it a shot as I’ve learned over my time as a money manager to pay special heed to those investors, like my friend, who have been at it for a while and who hold established track records.

So, I ran a screen and Washington Prime Group (WPG) popped up on the list as an oversold and high yielding name (ie. contrarian) that warranted further attention.

Washington Prime pays a quarterly dividend yield of $0.25 which works out to a current yield of 14.86%, trades at a trailing twelve months price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.1x and a price-to-book value (P/B) of 1.4x.

On the surface, these metrics appear attractive to value investors that favour high dividend yields, low P/E’s and P/B ratios close to 1x.

But, Is the 14.86% Dividend Yield Sustainable?

In short, probably not.

In the third quarter, Washington Prime Group reported funds from operations (FFO) (a non-GAAP measure commonly used by real estate investment trusts (REITS) to assess cash flow from operations (CFO) of $81.5 million or $0.37 per diluted common share and updated full year guidance for FFO to be between $1.63 and $1.67 per share which works out to be about $366 million based on diluted shares outstanding of 222 million.

While the $366 million compares favourably to current dividend payments of $236 million, the reported FFO figure fails to account for recurring capital expenditures that the company must undertake in order to keep its properties in good working condition.

Adjusted Funds From Operations, or AFFO, does take into account recurring capital expenditures used to maintain the quality of a REITS underlying assets.

Using AFFO to evaluate the safety of the dividend is consistent with the approach that if we were to be evaluating the dividend of a non-REIT entity, like a manufacturing company for example, we would typically look to Free Cash Flow (a measure which similarly to AFFO, accounts for capital expenditures) rather than cash flow from operations (similar to FFO)

Washington Prime has spent on average, about $160M in capital expenditures over the past three years. Of this, about $130M have been on maintenance expenditures while about $30M have dedicated to investment in growth projects.

But AFFO only takes maintenance expenditures into account, and ignores growth expenditures, as they are viewed as being non-recurring. Taking into account just the $130 of maintenance capital expenditures, we can see that AFFO, or the funds that are available for distribution to shareholders, is closer to $230 million per year.

So, the current dividend payment of $236 million, versus AFFO of approximately $230 million, is not completely out of whack, but does tell us the following:

There is little room for the company to increase its dividend, based on current performance

Above and beyond dividend payments and recurring maintenance expenditures, the company will still need capital to invest in growth projects in order to sustain, and grow operations as its existing properties will naturally lose value over time. These costs need to be financed somehow.

Based strictly on the ratio of AFFO to the dividend payout, a dividend cut is likely the most reasonable course of action to take in order to restore financial flexibility, establish a more sustainable dividend payout, and free up capital that can be directed towards growth initiatives

What’s the Outlook for Washington Prime?

At the present time, the company’s dividend is literally “maxed out”, but we should also take a look at the outlook for Washington Prime, to see if the situation is improving or deteriorating.

Sometimes, a company’s payout ratio will look dangerously high, as is the case with Washington Prime, but if we can expect operations to improve over the foreseeable future, there’s at least a chance the company will decide to “gut it out” until they get out of the weeds.

Going back to the earlier discussion about the alluring “value characteristics” of Washington Prime – high yield, low P/E, low P/B – sometimes if something seems to good to be true, it is.

In the case of Washington Prime there is mounting evidence that the situation facing Washington Prime is deteriorating, which would be a very logical, and likely, explanation for the company’s apparently “cheap” valuation metrics.

Over the next two years, Washington Prime will face tenant renewals that cumulatively, account for over 25% of its gross annual rental revenues.

And while at the beginning of this article I suggest the retail sector is undervalued, there is no denying that the sector as a whole is not as strong as it was 5 years ago when the deals that are coming up for renewal, were originally signed.

We can see confirmation of this in that in 2016, WPG’s annual initial minimum base rent per renewal was 2% less than in 2015.

We can also look to the list of names of companies that anchor Washington Prime’s properties. The list is littered with the likes of Sears (SHLD), Macy’s (M), J.C. Penney (JCP), Kohl’s (KSS), and Dillard’s (DDS).

These are companies that, at the moment, are literally fighting for survival. Department stores across the country are being forced to close stores en masse and you can bet that stores that are kept open, will be negotiated for tooth-and-nail as it is critical to these companies existence.

One of three things are likely to happen regarding these anchor tenants:

Renewals are signed at significantly lower rates than in prior terms

Tenants close operations, meaning Washington Prime needs to find a replacement anchor tenant (ask yourself, what companies are looking to expand selling square footage right now?)

Washington Prime is unable to find a replacement anchor tenant, and is forced to redevelop the space, incurring additional redevelopment costs (read: growth capex discussed above)

All said, the end result is likely to be a combination of lower base rents for those tenants that are retained, and sizable redevelopment costs where the tenant isn’t retained, and a replacement can’t be found.

At the present time, the outlook for Washington Prime, is most certainly negative.

Is Washington Prime Undoubtedly Bigger in Ten Years?

In my first few years as an investor, two “cardinal rules” stand out:

A company that employs a high amount of leverage should not necessarily be ignored, but a plan to reduce debt to appropriate levels must be accounted for in the valuation. Ask yourself, “Is this company undoubtedly bigger in ten years, than it is today?”

In the case of Washington Prime, it’s the second lesson that is important.

And a lot of addressing the second issue has to do with the company’s access to available capital.

The more capital a company has available at is disposal, the more positive NPV projects it can pursue, not to mention the ability to return surplus funds to shareholders.

Right now, after Washington Prime makes its dividend payments incurs its recurring capital maintenance expenses it doesn’t have any cash left over to invest in growth initiatives that will help to make the company bigger and stronger in the future.

Without any internally available sources of capital, the next cheapest source of financing is debt.

But Washington Prime has a debt-to-equity ratio (D/E) of 3.4x which is twice the industry average of 1.7x.

If you look at the value of the company’s net properties against loans outstanding, Washington Prime has a loan-to-value ratio of 84%.

Now that may not account for the possibility that the underlying value the company’s properties are worth more than their carrying value of the balance sheet.

But viewed in combination with the company’s indebtedness in relation to the rest of its industry it suggests that Washington Prime is getting to close to maxing out on its borrowing potential.

Making matters worse, we also know that the company’s client base is facing a deflationary environment and seeing year over year declines in sales, and we know that deflationary environments often leading to a closing of the credit window.

So with bulk of available cash being used to finance the dividend and debt issuance of any significant magnitude looking like an unlikely option, that leaves us with asset sales and equity issuance.

Neither option is usually seen in the case of a company whose value is appreciating.

Asset sales, while often used as a stop-gap measure to shore up cash flow, will more often than not be dilutive long term. The same is the case for dilutive common or preferred equity issuance.

So, if we look ahead to 2028, can we say, without question, that Washington Prime will be a bigger company?

Given a lack of available capital that can be used to reinvest in the business - including the need to invest considerable capital in redeveloping existing properties after anchor tenants have walked away from their leases, I’m suggesting probably not.

In the years ahead, I expect Washington Prime will face increasingly difficult capital allocation decisions as the retail industry contracts, leading to a drop-off in revenues and a simultaneous need to devote resources to its properties in order to make them desirable again.

Conclusion

Washington Prime’s dividend yield, currently in excess of 14% is certainly worth consideration for income investors and retirees who are willing to “hang in” and bear the risk of a dividend cut.

Even in light of a potential cut to the distribution, based on the company’s AFFO and level of net operating income, shares today could be undervalued at current levels, by as much as 10% to 30%.

In terms of total returns, that could work out to as much as 15% to 45% upside for investors, depending on what the company decides to do with the dividend.

Those types of returns are certainly nothing to sneeze at.

Yet at the end of the day, it’s the lack of long-term growth opportunities, and difficult capital allocation decisions that lay ahead as the company is faced with the challenge of revitalizing its properties, that concern me.

Instead, in the REIT space today I find myself preferring New Senior Investment Group (SNR).

New Senior is a company which offers a comparable dividend yield at 13.3% (also mind you, with the prospects of a dividend cut) but which operates in the seniors housing market, an industry not with headwinds facing it, but rather tailwinds behind it, owing to the aging U.S. population and growth in health care spending.

And New Senior recently announced $296M in asset sales which it says have freed up considerable dry powder to buy back its undervalued common stock, or redeploy into the market in new properties.

This suggests to me that there is little reason not to believe that it will be New Senior, and not Washington Prime, that is more likely to be some magnitude bigger in ten years from today.

You can read my article on New Senior here, which was posted yesterday on Seeking Alpha.