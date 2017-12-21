The Tide Is Turning

This would put upward pressure on the dollar and reverberate throughout the world financial system causing the drying up of liquidity, as the BIS has explained.

However, the biggest risk is that US monetary conditions tighten much faster than elsewhere.

This will reduce world liquidity and provide a headwind for equities to run higher, depending on the pace of it.

The world economy is experiencing a synchronized upturn, but the main areas are already tightening monetary policy, or about to do so.

Conventional wisdom has it that the Trump tax cuts are good for the markets. Indeed, even we argued that they amount to tax cuts for shareholders, as we see these as the main beneficiaries.

We have noted several times that the tax cuts are particularly bad timed. We are already in the one of the longest post-war recoveries, even if it's not a particularly vigorous one (which is mainly due to demographics and low productivity growth).

Unemployment is at 4.1%, a level at which normally wages start to rise in earnest, spilling over to upwards pressure on prices. The Fed is unsure about why this isn't happening already.

But based on old models and instincts, it has started to tighten policy nevertheless. Now that the recovery seems well and truly established, and will get another shot of adrenaline in the form of the tax cuts, this seems a wise idea to us.

All eyes on the Fed

This question why there is still no sign of wage or price inflation will take on a whole new level of importance. Wages and prices don't actually have to misbehave all that much.

If growth accelerates on the back of the tax cuts, the Fed is likely to become more aggressive anyway. They really wouldn't want to risk falling behind the curve. And that risk is real. Here is a headline from CNBC on December 19:

Interest rates rise in one of the biggest 2-day moves of the year as the tax bill moves closer to law

If the Fed doesn't, the markets will, and force the hand of the Fed in the meantime. It's also a powerful reminder that the Fed isn't alone in determining monetary conditions in the US and worldwide.

If the Fed starts tightening in earnest, the consequences for the markets could be pretty severe. Not necessarily in isolation, but via the effect a tightening Fed has on world liquidity and the dollar.

A year or so ago, we explained how the dollar really is underpinning a global system of liquidity with all kinds of funny mechanisms that mainly play via the banking system and emerging markets. Much of that analysis comes from the BIS, the Bank for International Settlements.

While the exact mechanisms are fairly complex, the upshot isn't all that difficult to understand:

There is an enormous amount of US dollar denominated debt outstanding, much of it from companies in emerging markets.

A tightening Fed puts a triple whammy on these parties, as it raises rates, it is likely to raise the dollar (and hence increase the domestic currency value of the outstanding debt of these companies), and it squeezes international liquidity.

How does the latter work? We have explained this before (here, if you must know), but here a little recap.

A lot of funding in the search for higher yielding assets is in US dollars, especially in emerging markets. A lot of institutional investors have to reduce currency mismatch between assets and liabilities, which they hedge dollars with banks.

And the banks themselves have to borrow in dollars to reduce the risk. This is a global supply chain (or actually, to be more precise, a global demand chain) for dollars that turns on when dollars are cheap but can create problems when the dollar rises as many balance sheets have dollar liabilities.

It's perhaps simplest to explain this with unhedged positions. For instance, emerging market non-financial corporations borrow in dollars but most of their assets are in domestic currency. When the dollar weakens, their balance sheet improves. For the creditor, this constitutes a risk reduction which they can use to lend out more. The reverse happens when the dollar strengthens.

The hedged version is more complicated but not different in kind, as the risks are shifted onto other parties, but don't disappear. It shows up in unexpected places, according to Hyun Song Shin of the BIS:

If a global bank lends to EME corporates as well as engaging in hedging operations that accommodate local life insurance companies and pension funds, then any pickup in measured risks in the corporate lending book will erode its risk-taking capacity to provide hedging services to these pension funds and life insurance companies.

It's like a harmonica: cheap dollar, increasing balance sheet strength of borrowers, relaxed creditors. However, an expensive dollar puts this in reverse.

This is why the BIS proposed the dollar index as the real fear index, and accelerated tightening by the Fed could bring this scenario into play.

Turning tides elsewhere

But there is the chance that the dollar won't rise dangerously if other central banks, like the ECB, are tightening in lockstep. Interest rate increases are not really expected by the ECB in the near future, but tapering of the asset buying program will arrive soon.

Come January, the ECB is cutting that program in half to $30B a month, but the program was extended to at least September 2018 at the same time. The Germans and the Dutch are screaming to end the asset buying program as soon as possible, and they have a point as their economies run the risk of overheating.

So far the dollar hasn't really been affected all that much by this. In fact, it has softened considerably after the initial Trump rally subsided:

Source: Finviz

And much of this has to do with the economic recovery in the eurozone. So the first conclusion might be that we basically need that recovery to continue in order not to strengthen the dollar too much on Fed hikes and rising US bond yields.

But even that conclusion isn't all that firm, as it means that two major economic areas in the world economy are tightening monetary policy and conditions considerably.

However, we think that scenario is still much better than a rampant dollar, which would wreak havoc in emerging economies, and these come no bigger than China.

The Chinese wildcard

The funny thing is, China has embarked on its own Trumpian mix of tight monetary policy and loose fiscal policy. The tight monetary policy in an order to deleverage, as the Chinese economy has an absolutely massive debt/GDP ratio.

To make up for the loss of growth momentum, the authorities have turned on the fiscal tap in a major way:

Source: International Monetary Fund

Yes, that's a deficit to the tune of 12% of GDP. This is central and local government combined. Now, China has an enormous amount of domestic savings, but even within that context these figures are a bit uncomfortable, to say the least.

There are several points that might serve to relax investors with a more nervous dispossession, for starters. From Asia Times:

But, despite the continued debt growth, corporate profits have been rising even faster. As Bloomberg reports Wednesday, supply cuts, rebounding prices and a boom in global trade have boosted profits and put China’s companies in better shape to cope with regulators’ efforts to reign in leverage. “Profitability conditions have improved a lot, not only for the state-owned companies but also the small and mid-cap companies,” Margaret Yang, an analyst at CMC Markets Singapore was quoted as saying. “This will give policy makers more room to push through the deleveraging campaign and keep monetary policy neutral.”

Also, real interest rates are low as China has a savings surplus still. And they seem to have gotten wet feet already. From CNBC:

China is planning to relax its goal of cutting debt in its economic outline that's set for release Wednesday, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday. The revised plan will instead clamp down on the rise in borrowing, sources told the WSJ. The move would fly in the face of the Chinese government's mission to bring down the country's soaring debt, a goal President Xi Jinping has made a cornerstone to his economic platform. The weakened priority may prove to be a concession by top Communist Party leaders that China's economy may be more reliant on leveraged growth than the government would like.

Conclusion

With the world economy in a more or less synchronized upturn, the prospects are real for monetary tightening all around. In fact, this is already happening in the US, in China and it's about to happen in the eurozone.

This in itself will constitute a considerable headwind for equities, depending on the pace of it. However, the main risk is that the tightening in the US will outdo that of the other big economic areas in the world economy, triggering a rise in the dollar and a substantial crunch in world liquidity. In extremis, this could very well put a considerable amount of emerging market debt in peril.

