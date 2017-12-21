Here's How To Trade Homebuilders

If you are long you stay long. If you are not wait for a better entry.

Even though building sentiment is increasing we are far from seeing above-average growth rates among leading indicators.

In this article, I am going to give you the latest home building indicators and show you why construction and homebuilding stocks are pricing in a lot.

Source: Newman-Construction

Leading Indicators Are OK, Not Great

Let's start with one of my favorite leading indicators for the housing market. The Wells Fargo NAHB housing market index displays how home owners see the housing market and can be used to predict coincident indicators like housing prices, existing home sales etc.

The graph below shows two leading indicators. The grey line displays building permits who are also leading. Simply because a permit is one of the very first things you do before actually building a house.

What we see is that we finally might break out of the sideways trend that started in 2015. At least that's what NAHB market sentiment is indicating.

Building permits growth rates stay low as the next graph shows.

Building permits are growing just slightly more than 3% compared to one year ago. Growth rates have been very weak since 2015 when the uptrend more or less ended.

Meanwhile On The Stock Market...

Homebuilding stocks like the iShares US Home Construction ETF (ITB) have priced in a lot of growth in my opinion. The ITB ETF is up more than 55% compared to one year ago. This is the same return we saw between 2011 and 2013 when building permits were up 30%.

This means that stocks are pricing in higher building permits going as far as the third quarter of next year. The same can be seen below where I compare the outright price of the ETF and building permits.

Something happened in the second half of this year. And I think this is because of two reasons.

2 Reasons Why Housing Stocks Are Doing So Well

This year's hurricane season caused a lot of damage to the Southern part of the US. Mainly Texas and Florida where hit by the hurricanes Harvey and Irma who destroyed tens of thousands of houses and disrupted supply chains.

Lumber went through the roof in September. Prices skyrocketed until they peaked in November. Homebuilding stocks also started accelerating in September with one big exception: the rally continued.

The homebuilding rally was mainly fueled by tax cuts optimism which is expected to massively boost the housing market by lowering taxes for the average family with an income of roughly 50,000$-60,000$ by $1,500 per year.

One piece of evidence is the decline in the first week of November when people started doubting whether tax cuts would be implemented.

What's Next?

So, what's next in a situation where homebuilding stocks have priced in almost every upside growth surprise of leading building indicators.

My advice to traders is to stay long. The US economy is doing very well and growth indicators are through the roof. On top of that we have seen that tax cuts are going to be implemented. This will and should improve building permits over the next few months.

If you are not long, you should wait for bigger dips to buy, and even then you are not getting a bargain. It's a trade that has priced in too much to be really interesting for people who haven't bought any construction stocks yet.

And just to be clear, I am talking about all homebuilders at this point, not only the ETFs like ITB and the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB).

Source: Finviz

If you are long any of the stocks above you are subject to the current overvaluation compared to leading indicators. On a side note, I will write about a few homebuilders in particular to find the right stock to own during bull markets instead of buying the homebuilders ETF and missing out on some alpha.

Stay tuned!

Thank you for reading my article. Please let me know what you think of my thesis. Your input is highly appreciated!

