Hutchison China Meditech: Outlook For 2018

Readers who have done their due diligence should purchase a pilot position in the near term and utilize a ¨buy the dips¨ strategy to add to their stakes.

Two significant positives are their steadily growing commercial operations which help offset R&D costs and home court advantage which I predict more foreign pharmaceutical firms will take advantage of.

There are several data readouts coming in the near to medium term that could be catalysts for upside.

Shares have risen by 175% since my initial article and by 70% since my update piece.

Shares of Hutchison China Meditech (NASDAQ:HCM), also known as Chi-Med, have risen by 175% since I suggested that investors buy the stock for its deep pipeline and China exposure last year. The stock has risen by a more modest 70% since my update piece in mid-March.

HCM data by YCharts

Keys to the updated bullish thesis presented in my last piece included the following:

Possession of a deep pipeline that at the time consisted of 8 clinical drug candidates in 25 studies, with some of these being first in class and targeting a whopping 15 possible Breakthrough Therapy indications.

China exposure for investors´ portfolios considering their sales team of over 3,200 employees and 1,900 medical professionals in charge of their prescription drug business along with a 290 person research and development team.

Validating partnerships, such as their position as exclusive first tier distributor for AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) in China, led me to believe that the so-called ¨China discount¨ was overdone in this situation where there were so many obvious positives weighing in the company´s favor.

Major milestones being achieved, such as positive results for a pivotal study of fruquintinib in third-line colorectal cancer (around 250,000 cases of colorectal cancer documented in China alone in 2012 and 1.4 million worldwide)

Other irons in the fire and catalysts coming up, such as fruquintinib being studies in lung and gastric cancer in addition to four other ongoing pivotal studies and four additional phase 3 trials planned for initiation in the medium term. Data from early-stage studies (savolitinib, sulfatinib, HMPL-523, etc) could also add to upside especially considering that sulfatinib has the potential to be superior to Sutent and Affinitor in certain settings.

At their ASCO presentation in June the company announced updated results from the FRESCO phase 3 study evaluating fruquintinib in CRC, highlighting that all primary and secondary endponits were achieved. The relative safety profile of the treatment along with lower occurrence of toxicities (ie. liver function abnormalities) were important differentiating factors versus currently approved options. The primary endpoint of overall survival was 9.30 months in the group receiving study drug versus 6.57 months for those receiving placebo (p<0.001). Progression-free survival for the fruquintinib group was 3.71 months versus 1.84 months placebo (p<0.001), while overall response rate of 4.7% stacked up well against 0% for placebo. Keep in mind that the drug candidate is the product of a joint effort together with Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).

Figure 2: Efficacy in third-line CRC stacks up favorably compared to regorafenib (source: corporate presentation)

Later in June the company announced that the CFDA (China Food and Drug Administration) acknowledged acceptance of their New Drug Application for fruquintinib for the treatment of patients with advanced colorectal cancer.

In October at the International Association for the Study of Lung Cancer 18th World Conference on Lung Cancer (WCLC) the company reported promising early data from a phase 2 study evaluating fruquintinib in combination with Iressa in patients with EGFR mutation-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). Out of 17 evaluable patients overall response rate was 76% with disease control rate of 100%. There were four unconfirmed partial responses at the time of data cut-off. As for common treatment emergent adverse events in 26 patients, the most common were increases in aspartate aminotransferase (54%), alanine aminotransferase (46%), total bilirubin (39%) and thyroid stimulating hormone (39%).

Also in two oral presentations at WCLC the company reported encouraging early results for savolitinib in combination with either Tagrisso or Iressa in two phase Ib/II studies in patients with EGFR mutation-positive NSCLC with MET-amplification who had progressed after being treated with an EGFR inhibitor. Remember this was a product of their collaboration with AstraZeneca.

For the Tagrisso combination 33% of patients previously treated with third-generation T790M-directed EGFR inhibitors had a partial response. For patients treated in the past with a first or second generation EGFR inhibitor, 61% of T790M mutation negative patients and 55% of T790M mutation positive patients had partial responses. For MET-positive patients partial responses occurred in 28% of those treated previously with T790M-directed EGFR inhibitors. Of those who had progressed after treatment with a first or second generation EGFR inhibitor, 53% of T790M mutation negative and 57% of T790M mutation positive patients had partial responses.

As for patients who received savolitinib in combination with Iressa, partial responses occurred in 31% of patients. Of these, 52% of T790M negative patients 9% of T790M positive patients had partial responses.

Figure 3: Significant opportunity for savolitinib in MET+ NSCLC (source: corporate presentation)

The company took advantage of strength in the stock to raise $262 million in a secondary offering by issuing 9,886,792 ADSs at a price point of $26.50 per ADS (does not include underwriters option).

Management continues to execute in the clinic with the initiation of the FRUTIGA pivotal study of fruquintinib in combination with paclitaxel for the treatment in advanced gastric or gastroesophageal junction adenocarcinoma patients in China. In that country alone there are estimated to be 679,100 new cases of gastric cancer and 498,000 deaths each year. In December they announced a phase I bridging clinical study involving fruquintinib.

In their 2017 interim report at the end of July the company reported cash and equivalents of $192.5 million, while consolidated revenue grew 21% to $126.6 million. Net income attributable to Chi-Med was $1.7 million, which is impressive considering it includes $37.5 million of research and development expenses. Total consolidated sales grew 26% to $103.9 million stemming from growth in their Prescription Drug commercial services segment. Total consolidated net income grew 14% to $25.2 million, and investors should keep in mind that top and bottom line growth figures were reduced by 5% due to weakening of Chinese currency.

Figure 4: Multiple opportunities to win in pivotal studies (source: corporate presentation)

There are several upcoming catalysts which could push shares higher in 2018:

For savolitinib, phase 2 results in second- and third-line NSCLC in combination with Tagrisso is expected, as is data in second-line NSCLC in combination with Iressa. A decision on their Breakthrough Therapy strategy in NSCLC for savolitinib should be forthcoming.

Full data sub-group analysis from the phase 3 FRESCO study evaluating fruquintinib in third-line CRC is expected, as is early data from the phase 1 dose escalation trial in hematological cancer.

Approval of their NDA for fruquintinib and the subsequent launch in China would bring important validation and more eyeballs to the story.

Initiation of other important trials for fruquintinib (phase 3 in second-line gastric cancer), epitinib (phase 3 study in first-line EGFR-mutant NSCLC with brain metastasis and phase 2 trial in glioblastoma) and sulfatinib (phase 2 expansion study in NET patients in the United States) would add to optimism as the pipeline continues to progress.

Additionally, I wouldn´t be surprised to see increasing numbers of foreign pharmaceutical firms turn to the company to takeover sales of their products in China in order to boost revenue and reduce headaches.

Figure 5: Case studies which illustrate the merits of taking advantage of the company´s China infrastructure and market knowledge (source: corporate presentation)

Hutchison China Meditech is a Buy.

Readers who have done their due diligence and are interested in the story should purchase a pilot position in the near term, utilizing a ¨buy the dips¨ strategy to add to their stakes. Due to the high number of irons in the fire this idea might be more appropriate for risk-averse readers who try to avoid binary situations.

For readers interested in stocks with near to medium term upside, I encourage you to take a look at our ROTY (Runner of the Year) ten stock model account and the ROTY Contenders List. Here is a link to the most recent edition.

Risks to thesis include regulatory downthumb for fruquintinib, disappointing data or setbacks for ongoing pivotal and mid-stage studies and a slowdown in their China commercial operations. Dilution in the near to medium term does not appear to be a risk considering their secondary offering not so long ago and cash generated by their commercial business to offset research and development expenses. The various intricacies and potential pitfalls of Chinese regulation is always a concern as well.

Author's note: My goal is to bring to readers' attention undervalued stocks with catalysts that could propel shares higher, as well as provide a fresh perspective on stocks you may already be aware of. I also touch on planning trades and risk management, as those are two areas I feel are often neglected. If you found value in the above article, consider clicking the orange "Follow" button and getting email alerts to receive my latest content. My sincere appreciation for readers who add value and join the discussion in the comments section, as well as those who share my work with others who could benefit from it.

Disclaimer: Commentary presented is not individualized investment advice. Opinions offered here are not personalized recommendations. Readers are expected to do their own due diligence or consult an investment professional if needed prior to making trades. Strategies discussed should not be mistaken for recommendations, and past performance may not be indicative of future results. Although I do my best to present factual research, I do not in any way guarantee the accuracy of the information I post. Investing in common stock can result in partial or total loss of capital. In other words, readers are expected to (and encouraged) form their own trading plan, do their own research and take responsibility for their own actions. If they are not able or willing to do so, better to buy index funds or find a thoroughly vetted fee-only financial advisor to handle your account. I am in a collaborative relationship with The Biotech Forum/Bret Jensen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.