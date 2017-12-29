Dane Bowler Positions For 2018: UMH Properties - A Growth Company Trading At An Opportunistic Multiple

Dane Bowler is an investment manager focused on the real estate space.

Seeking Alpha editor John Leonard, CFA recently spoke with Dane Bowler, who believes UMH is an attractive long idea as a temporary headwind created the mispricing, the stock trades at a discount to peers/NAV and is uniquely positioned to capture growth in manufactured housing.

John Leonard, CFA: Your thesis is supported by a relative and absolute valuation - can you discuss why you use both (and not just one) as it applies to this thesis and in general? What are the advantages/disadvantages of each approach?

Dane Bowler: With the goal of both protecting capital and growing it, I feel a 2 pronged approach is necessary. Relative valuation is useful in the attempt to generate alpha as it is used to discern the better value of a group of similar securities. However, relative value alone cannot say much about whether the sector is overvalued as a group. For example, relative value could have led someone to the slightly less overpriced tech stock back in 2000, but it would have still been a costly drop when the bubble burst. Even if the position generated alpha within its sector, it doesn’t feel very good to simply lose less money than peers.

Absolute valuation would have detected the overpricing of tech stocks even when some were a screaming buy on relative valuation. As such, absolute valuation is a useful tool to minimize downside risk. If a security is bought below its intrinsic value, it has less distance to fall. The best stocks are those that are fundamentally sound and cheap on BOTH relative and absolute valuation.

JL: You made a great point about it not being enough to have strong demand if everyone else is going to capture it - can you discuss this more in-depth as it seems to be a key (and often overlooked) point?

DB: Competition is a wonderful thing for the consumer, but often bad for the business. This is most apparent in apparel retail where quality clothing can be bought at remarkably cheap prices and the retailers themselves are suffering. In the case of apparel, the source of competition is obvious; consumers can easily compare prices of similar goods and buy from wherever sells it the cheapest.

Competition in real estate is far harder to discern and often goes overlooked. It turns out, big cities actually have some of the worst supply situations with self-storage supply growing rampantly in NYC and hotels/condos flooding into Miami. Often, the highest barrier to entry REITs are in the least expected places. In Industrial, Plymouth (NYSE:PLYM) and STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) enjoy almost no competing supply growth as new builds are almost always specced for Class A with high rent per square foot that goes for a different user than the Class B properties owned by these REITs. In hotels, the best markets are not those where it is expensive to build (NYC, San Francisco), but rather those where developers can’t build. Key West, for example, has city ordinances which put a hard cap on hotel development. Incumbents collect all of the benefits of demand growth.

Since the REIT mafia is laser focused on Class A properties in top 25 MSAs as the sole desideratum of quality, the true high barriers to entry often go overlooked. As such, hotels in Key West and Class B industrial properties trade at higher cap rates. This affords both superior protection against supply and a better value.

JL: Do you see any upside to consensus FFO estimates? How should sell-side estimates be used in general by investors? How do you see investors misusing these estimates most often?

DB: Consensus estimates are useful as a starting point for analysis of a company. In many cases, the estimates will be in the right ballpark, but they cannot be blindly relied upon. The unfortunate reality is that sell-side analysts will often have motivations other than getting the number right since most sell-side analysts make money through investment banking transactions with the REITs. A REIT is never going to choose to work with the sell-side analyst that has a sell rating on their stock, so the analysts often juice their estimates up a bit in order to obtain business with the REIT. This is why there are about 5X more buy ratings than sell ratings.

For large and well established REITs, the consensus estimate is usually quite good, but in the small cap space there is more temptation of the nature we just discussed. The best way to avoid such pitfalls in using consensus estimates is to do the fundamental analysis to see if the numbers make sense, and also to be aware of the conflicts of interest.

JL: You took a novel approach to valuing UMH by using the S curve as it relates to growth - are there any other non-traditional instances in which this can be applied?

DB: Absolutely. The S curve is a natural manifestation of market forces. When an imbalance occurs and there is an entity in position to take advantage of the situation they will grow explosively until such a point that competition comes in and slows the growth. In REITs, sectors are currently in various phases of the S curve.

Multifamily, self-storage and data centers are approaching the end of the expansion phase

Industrial is roughly in the 6th inning of expansion

Hotels finished their expansion phase around the end of 2015 as massive supply came in

Manufactured housing is still in the early innings. The expansion phase will end if/when regulations change to make zoning and permitting far easier. Given the lack of affordable housing options, we think it is likely that local or federal governments will make an effort to make such changes.

JL: You list as a risk a general economic downturn - could that actually benefit UMH as that could increase the appeal (from a cost standpoint) of manufactured housing or is this just trying to find a silver lining where there is none?

DB: That is possible. A similar argument is made for Class B apartments in that during economic downturns, those who would have otherwise gone to more expensive Class A will downgrade to B, thus preserving the demand for B apartments throughout the economic cycle. From a rational economic perspective I entirely agree with this argument.

However, from a more behavioral or psychological perspective, I am less certain that it would actually play out in MH. I think those who are under-earning their potential due to an economic downturn will view it as a temporary phenomenon so they would be more likely to take temporary measures such as moving back in with their parents or selling assets to cover the difference between income and expenditures. Moving into low cost housing would force individuals to view themselves as moving from upper-middle class to lower-middle class. Out of sheer pride and stubbornness, I think many are reluctant to make such a change. Ironically, people’s pride remains less harmed by living with friends or family where they can continue to think of themselves as upper-middleclass. I am not a behavioral psychologist so this could all be hot air, but those are my 2 cents on the matter.

JL: Speaking of risks, can you discuss how cap rates changing over the forecast period could impact the intrinsic value and how you account for this?

DB: Excellent question, as this is top of mind for many REIT investors as well as those who would be REIT investors if they were not on the sidelines for this exact concern.

Cap rate changes have 2 major impacts which somewhat offset.

Increasing cap rates lower NAV through lower property values Increasing cap rates increase growth through higher acquisition cap rates

The net outcome of the offsetting aspect of this is determined by the skill of management. A good REIT manager will not sell properties into rising cap rates so the lower property values will not cause much harm to investors. Further, a good REIT manager will use the higher cap rates as an opportunity to accretively grow the company through acquisitions. The opposite is true in a decreasing cap rate environment where a good manager will become a net seller of assets if cap rates become sufficiently low.

If the changing cap rate environment is well managed, it can be beneficial to the REIT regardless of which way cap rates are moving, just as volatile market pricing of stocks is beneficial to a skilled trader. In the case of UMH, Sam Landy understands how to operate the business over the long run and we are confident that he will manage it properly. If cap rates rise (perhaps due to higher interest rates), UMH’s NAV will drop, but I think the lost value will be more than made up for by the increased growth that also comes with the higher cap rates.

JL: What developments would cause you to reevaluate your thesis or exit entirely?

DB: The biggest one would be a reworking of low income housing zoning regulations. If it becomes easier to zone/permit for MH, the barrier to entry is gone and with it the outsized organic growth. Another aspect to watch for would be fundamental changes that could affect occupancy. For the last few years, occupancy has trended up at UMH’s properties and our thesis relies on this continuing. If the trend reverses for fundamental reasons (rather than just a blip in a quarterly report) we would have to reconsider our position.

Disclosure: I am/we are long UMH.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: 2nd Market Capital and its affiliated accounts are long UMH including a purchase within the last 72 hours, STAG and PLYM and short WHLR. I am personally long UMH, STAG and PLYM and short WHLR. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not a recommendation to buy or sell any security and is strictly the opinion of the writer. Information contained in this article is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any particular person. It does not constitute a recommendation that any particular security or strategy is suitable for a specific person. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. The reader must determine whether any investment is suitable and accepts responsibility for their investment decisions. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2MCAC, a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MCAC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts and findings in this article.