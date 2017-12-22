3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: December 22, 2017

Welcome to another edition of "3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today," a daily digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the fast-moving world of pharmaceutical and biotechnology research.

Bristol-Myers's nivolumab now available in adjuvant melanoma

Company: Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY)

Therapy: Nivolumab

Disease: Advanced melanoma

News: BMY announced that their PD-1 inhibitor nivolumab (branded Opdivo) has received US approval for the treatment of advanced melanoma after it has been resected, the so-called "adjuvant setting." The approval was based on findings from the CheckMate-238 study, which showed a significant improvement in recurrence-free survival for nivolumab compared with ipilimumab.

Looking forward: In melanoma, the victories for the checkpoint inhibitors have been absolutely remarkable. As these drugs dig deeper and deeper into the treatment space, BMY's market size should continue to grow. This is an important approval both for helping their bottom line, as well as providing further rationale for the use of these agents in the adjuvant setting in general. This work is going to be very important across a variety of tumor types in the coming years.

Shire falters in their search for a Hunter syndrome treatment

Company: Shire Group (SHPG)

Therapy: SHP609

Disease: Hunter syndrome

News: SHPG have unveiled top-line data from their phase 2/3 study involving their reformulation of idursulfase, one that is delivered intrathecally (that is, directly into the spinal canal) for Hunter syndrome with concomitant cognitive impairment. Unfortunately, the data readout indicates that the primary endpoint was not met, and key secondary endpoints were also not impacted. SHPG has indicated that they will present the full data at an upcoming meeting.

Looking forward: This is a definite setback for a novel formulation of Shire's drug, which does not normally penetrate the blood-brain barrier. It's going to be important to try and elucidate why this particular treatment approach failed to yield benefit, considering the mechanism of action for the drug should not differ, and the disease pathophysiology should be the same, as well. This bodes poorly for extending the life of the approved drug's patent, as it is set to expire in 2019.

Pfizer finally reaches the frontline in CML

Company: Pfizer (PFE)

Therapy: Bosutinib

Disease: Chronic myelogenous leukemia (NYSE:CML)

News: PFE announced that the FDA has granted supplemental approval to their long-approved tyrosine kinase inhibitor bosutinib (branded Bosulif). Now, bosutinib is approved for the treatment of newly diagnosed CML. This new indication was granted based on the results of the BFORE study, which showed a significant improvement in remission rates compared with imatinib.

Looking forward: Well, PFE joins the party late, as there is already a fairly tight crowd of competitors. There's imatinib, which is still in wide use, but there is also dasatinib and nilotinib approved in the front-line setting. So it is difficult to know for sure what kind of hay bosutinib will be able to make, as all of these drugs are quite powerful in their antileukemic activity. Moreover, bosutinib does not address the T315I mutation; ponatinib remains the only treatment option in that desperate patient setting.

Author's note: Thank you for taking some time out of your day to read some commentary on recent biotech happenings. I hope you'll consider leaving a comment or a question in the section below! This is one way in which Seeking Alpha is able to gauge the effectiveness of its writers and the platform. So if you want to keep seeing more editions of "3 Things," go ahead and participate!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.