FactSet Research Systems Recovers From Its Q1 Losses

As I write this, FactSet Research Systems (FDS) is recovering a sizable chunk of the losses it incurred on Tuesday.

Shares fell after what was initially seen as a poor first quarter to start 2018. The company also provided guidance for EPS of $8.25 to $8.45 versus previous consensus of $8.19, and organic annual subscription value, or ASV, growth of 5.1%. Despite the light top-line, I didn't really think the company's Q1 was really that bad.

Fiscal 2017 wasn't bad, but it wasn't great either

FactSet earned roughly 27% return on invested capital in fiscal 2017, which is impressive and likely far above its cost of capital. I'd say it remains an above average operation, therefore. This is lower than last year's ROIC, however, which clocked in at roughly 37%. This was largely a result of a significant increase in debt, as well as an increase in equity - which combined greatly expanded the firm's capital base (the denominator in the ROIC equation). The firm also earned higher operating profit during 2017, but it didn't increase fast enough to outpace the growth in debt and equity, hence the lower ROIC.

Despite the weakening ROIC and balance sheet (debt-to-equity ratio now past 1x), FDS shares are now pricier than they were the last time I wrote about the company, now trading at almost 27 times 2017's adjusted earnings per share. There are other mounting risks going forward that could also negatively affect the firm's business as well. A decline in overall equity and/or fixed income returns could cause a significantly negative impact on business (due to declining buying power of investment management clients), as 84.1% of ASV is related to buy-side clients. 15.9% of ASV is also related to sell-side clients.

We're currently in a very long bull market, and if (or when) it ends, this could mean less business for FactSet overall, but on the flip-side, its business also appears to be relatively "sticky". Annual client retention was more than 95% of ASV in fiscal 2017, or 91% if expressing it as a percentage of clients. It's also still growing:

The total number of clients increased by 12.8% in 2017, with ASV growth up 5.7%. That's slightly better ASV growth than what occurred in Q1, so it's a number to watch closely going forward for the rest of fiscal 2018.

An analysis of return on equity

FactSet's underlying return on equity increased year-over-year, but largely because of the magnifying effects of leverage.

The firm's asset turnover ratio continued to sink, which indicates weakening efficiency as the growth of its assets outstrips the growth in sales. Operating margins also continued their descent.

Looking at the company's 2016 income statement, there was a "gain on sale of business" wedged between operating profit and pretax profit - which amounted to $112,453 (in thousands). If we decide to back this out, then ROE for 2016 looks much different.

Backing out the gain from EBT (now adjusted to $348,540 in thousands), then used the two year average tax rate for fiscal 2015 and 2014 (where there were no abnormal gains, equaling roughly 29.04%) we can arrive at an adjusted net income.

This puts the company's ROE only slightly higher in 2016 from 2015, likely because of the slight uptick in leverage. As previously noted, leverage also increased in 2017, so it appears this trend (along with a weakening asset turnover ratio and sinking margins) is here to stay.

Valuations

It appears that FactSet's fundamentals are deteriorating on most measurable fronts, and the possibility of declining equity and/or fixed income markets remains a looming threat. Despite this, FDS shares trade above their five-year average multiple of 25.6 and the thirteen-year median multiple of roughly 24.5 times earnings.

Analysts now expect the company to earn roughly $8.29 in EPS for fiscal 2018 and $9.06 in fiscal 2019, which translates to growth of 13.4% in 2018, and another 9.3% from 2018 through 2019. Putting valuations into context with growth paints a different picture.

Utilizing a conservative 10% to 12% discount rate range implies about 6% to 8% of growth currently baked into the share price, which is a decent amount less than what analysts are expecting, indicating undervaluation on a growth basis.

Conclusion

I think FDS shares could be slightly undervalued here if the company is able to hit earnings estimates over the next two years, but I also think that's a big if. We could be facing the end of multiple bull markets (in bonds and equities) over that period, so I think there's a higher amount of risk to FactSet's business than usual here.

I also think the quality of the business slightly decreased year-over-year, coupled with a weakening of the balance sheet. Despite the sliding quality metrics, I still think it remains an above-average company, though. I'll continue to avoid shares at this level, largely due to the inherent (and rising) risks to its business and the overall valuation levels that have risen past historical multiples on a relative basis.

