Annaly Capital Management From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor: An Update

Below is an excerpt from the report, Mortgage REITs lower as yields break out to the upside,
The mortgage REITs (REM -4.3%) - many trading at negligible discounts to book value, if not premiums - are lower across the board, led by Annaly Capital (NLY -1.6%) and AGNC Investment (AGNC -1.8%).
The report prompted this update of my initial review dated December 8, 2016, titled, "Annaly Capital Management: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor"
In that article, I concluded:
Annaly's common shares have not performed well over the past five years.
However, Annaly's preferreds have performed remarkably well.
In my opinion NLY preferreds offer a nice yield at relatively low risk
Let's see how the commons of NLY have performed over the year since I wrote the previous article. Because of the greater volume of common shares traded as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds, I find the commons to be a better indicator of a company's overall performance.
Over the past year, NLY's share price has trended higher rising from $10.24/share on 12/21/16, to its current $11.93 It has maintained its common quarterly dividend of $0.30.
According to Finviz financial highlights concerning NLY...
... this company is valued at $13.74 billion. It earned 2.57 billion on $3.77 billion of sales. It has a book/share value of 11.59. YTD, it is up a healthy 19.66%. And for those of you who value the analyst's ratings...
...I hope this did not prompt you to sell and miss the price increase.
Consequently, I consider a preferred investment safer now than it was when I reported about NLY last year, and as a result of the above-mentioned report, I decided to take this look with the hopes of making an opportunistic buy.
Looking back: NLY Preferreds 12/8/16
|Symbol
|Callable
|Yearly Dividend
|Price
|Dividend/Price
|Yield
|Best
|NLY-A
|4/5/09
|1.96875
|25.00
|1.96875/25.00
|7.87%
|NLY-C
|5/16/17
|1.90625
|24.04
|1.90625/24.04
|7.93%
|Best
|NLY-D
|9/13/17
|1.875
|24.04
|1.875/24.04
|7.80%
|NLY-E
|8/27/17
|1.90625
|24.03
|1.90625/24.03
|7.93%
Currently: NLY Preferreds 12/21/17
|Symbol
|Callable
|Yearly Dividend
|Price
|Dividend/Price
|Yield
|Best
|NLY-C
|5/16/17
|1.90625
|25.30
|1.90625/25.30
|7.53%
|NLY-D
|9/13/17
|1.875
|25.22
|1.875/25.22
|7.43%
|NLY-E
|8/27/17
|1.90625
|25.21
|1.90625/25.21
|7.56%
|NLY-F
|9/30/22
|1.7375
|25.64
|1.7375/25.64
|6.78%
|Best
The A was called. Of the four, only the newest, as highlighted below by Quantum...
...is not callable now and won't be callable until 9/30/22. It also contains a fixed/float clause that might protect you from a large future interest rate rise. Additionally, given NLY's history of calling its preferreds, I'm going with NLY-F as the best buy in spite of the fact that it offers the lowest effective yield of the four. Furthermore, because it won't be callable for 5-years, I won't bother figuring its YTC number because I consider it inconsequential.
However, if you are in the mood to gamble, you might want to take a chance on NLY-E, betting that it won't be called for a while and you can score a better yield until it is called.
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.
I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.