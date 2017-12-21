Annaly Capital Management From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor: An Update

Therefore, which available preferred do I consider the best current buy?

Below is an excerpt from the report, Mortgage REITs lower as yields break out to the upside,

The mortgage REITs (REM -4.3%) - many trading at negligible discounts to book value, if not premiums - are lower across the board, led by Annaly Capital (NLY -1.6%) and AGNC Investment (AGNC -1.8%).

The report prompted this update of my initial review dated December 8, 2016, titled, "Annaly Capital Management: A View From The Perspective Of A Preferred Investor"

In that article, I concluded:

Annaly's common shares have not performed well over the past five years. However, Annaly's preferreds have performed remarkably well. In my opinion NLY preferreds offer a nice yield at relatively low risk

Let's see how the commons of NLY have performed over the year since I wrote the previous article. Because of the greater volume of common shares traded as opposed to the limited liquidity of most preferreds, I find the commons to be a better indicator of a company's overall performance.







Over the past year, NLY's share price has trended higher rising from $10.24/share on 12/21/16, to its current $11.93 It has maintained its common quarterly dividend of $0.30.

According to Finviz financial highlights concerning NLY...



... this company is valued at $13.74 billion. It earned 2.57 billion on $3.77 billion of sales. It has a book/share value of 11.59. YTD, it is up a healthy 19.66%. And for those of you who value the analyst's ratings...

...I hope this did not prompt you to sell and miss the price increase.

Consequently, I consider a preferred investment safer now than it was when I reported about NLY last year, and as a result of the above-mentioned report, I decided to take this look with the hopes of making an opportunistic buy.

Looking back: NLY Preferreds 12/8/16

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best NLY-A 4/5/09 1.96875 25.00 1.96875/25.00 7.87% NLY-C 5/16/17 1.90625 24.04 1.90625/24.04 7.93% Best NLY-D 9/13/17 1.875 24.04 1.875/24.04 7.80% NLY-E 8/27/17 1.90625 24.03 1.90625/24.03 7.93%

Currently: NLY Preferreds 12/21/17

Symbol Callable Yearly Dividend Price Dividend/Price Yield Best NLY-C 5/16/17 1.90625 25.30 1.90625/25.30 7.53% NLY-D 9/13/17 1.875 25.22 1.875/25.22 7.43% NLY-E 8/27/17 1.90625 25.21 1.90625/25.21 7.56% NLY-F 9/30/22 1.7375 25.64 1.7375/25.64 6.78% Best

The A was called. Of the four, only the newest, as highlighted below by Quantum...

...is not callable now and won't be callable until 9/30/22. It also contains a fixed/float clause that might protect you from a large future interest rate rise. Additionally, given NLY's history of calling its preferreds, I'm going with NLY-F as the best buy in spite of the fact that it offers the lowest effective yield of the four. Furthermore, because it won't be callable for 5-years, I won't bother figuring its YTC number because I consider it inconsequential.

However, if you are in the mood to gamble, you might want to take a chance on NLY-E, betting that it won't be called for a while and you can score a better yield until it is called.

