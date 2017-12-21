Advaxis 2018: A New Year, A New Hope

As my readers know, I am a shareholder of Advaxis (ADXS), a company specializing primarily in the development of Listeria-based immunotherapy technology to fight cancer. I have written some fairly extensive articles detailing more fundamental aspects of the company's science, and I encourage you to check those out!

Today's article is going to be geared toward exploring the near- and mid-term outlook for the company, especially with respect to its upcoming and ongoing clinical trials, as well as the financial outlook of the company. In particular, I want to get into details about ADXS's latest quarterly filing and how this is shaping my thesis.

Here are the topics I will be covering in today's article:

Ongoing clinical trials - anticipated data updates in 2018

Advaxis's first revenue stream?

Financial footing after the latest quarterly filing

Strengths and weaknesses

Concluding thoughts

So let's dive in!

Ongoing clinical trials - anticipated data updates in 2018

Despite its recent paring down in focus of a number of its developmental programs, ADXS maintains a robust and highly active pipeline. Current shareholders like to debate when these trials will give results, as well as speculate on how good the results will be.

But what can we expect for 2018? Here are the ongoing and soon-to-be initiated clinical trials on deck:

AIM2CERV, Phase 3: This is perhaps the flagship study for ADXS right now, and it began officially enrolling patients in February 2017. As much as it is annoying to say, I don't think we'll get a data readout in 2017 on this study, and it should be several years before we know the full results. What I look forward to in 2018 is an update on the enrollment, to know whether the 450-target patient population was met.

FAWCETT, Phase 2: Although we have seen some results from this single-arm study in patients with anal cancer, I think it's reasonable that we'll see a results update for this one, although it's still rather small and won't yield an approval. FAWCETT will likely lead to some news about ongoing registrational studies in anal cancer in 2018, possibly with the initiation of collaborative trials.

Phase 1/2 BrUOG: We got an initial data readout for this small study combining chemo and radiation with ADXS11-001 at ASCO 2017. I wouldn't be surprised to see a fuller data readout in the coming year.

Phase 3 ADXS-DUAL study: This next-generation anti-HPV listeria program is being assessed in an upcoming trial in combination with Bristol-Myers Squibb's (BMY) nivolumab. This study has not yet begun, or at least it has not been announced. Furthermore, it is exceedingly unlikely that we'll see results in 2018. However, given the dire nature of metastatic cervical cancer, we may get an initial readout sometime in 2019, but we need to see more about how the company plans to conduct this trial.

Phase 1 ADXS-NEO study: Obviously, this trial will begin shortly in 2018, as the company has been planning it for quite some time, and the FDA gave the go-ahead earlier in 2017. This study has major implications for ADXS's near-term financial prospects, given the $500 million collaboration they have in place with Amgen (AMGN) to develop this tech. I highly doubt we'll get some kind of data readout in 2018.

I also expect that we're going to hear more about the collaborative efforts for axalimogene filolisbac in head and neck cancer (especially in combination with durvalumab), as well as the ADXS-PSA combination study with pembrolizumab.

As you can see, overall, I am not personally anticipating a major data readout on these clinical trials. For sure, I am ready to be surprised, and these studies are varied and complicated. You can bet I'll be sitting in anticipation of some more science.

However, I expect we'll see mainly perfunctory additions to the hypothetical, such as more explorations of biomarkers. These are important presentations, but until they are moved into prospective clinical trials, I don't consider them as big pieces of the investment thesis.

In my opinion, 2018 is going to be a bigger year on the front of regulatory and business-related ventures, as I will discuss below.

Advaxis's first revenue stream?

Some anticipated news has also come down the grapevine regarding one of ADXS's oldest commercial partners, Aratana Therapeutics (PETX). The two companies entered into a clinical collaboration in 2014, wherein ADXS licensed, among other agents, ADXS-HER2 for the treatment of canine osteosarcoma.

Well, it appears as though this collaboration has finally borne fruit, as PETX announced that the USDA has granted conditional licensure, which means they will be able to start selling the product for veterinary purposes.

For ADXS, this serves up two big benefits. One, they are entitled to undisclosed milestone payments, likely in the one or two million dollar range at most. In addition, they are eligible for royalties of up to 10% from sales of the licensed drug. Likely this won't amount to a huge boon in terms of cash, as the upper limit for market penetration is some 10,000 dogs diagnosed with osteosarcoma a year, and many won't receive this treatment. However, every little bit of revenue will count mightily for ADXS.

The second, arguably most important, benefit for ADXS is the validation of the technology. The trial in dogs that led to the approval of the listeria-based therapy showed a near doubling of the median survival time. This represents perhaps the most impactful demonstration of efficacy that we've seen for a listeria-based therapy in cancer, and it definitely bodes well for the entire concept of listeria-based immunotherapy.

This approval should be a big shot in the arm that was needed after Aduro decided to exit the bulk of its listeria-based developmental programs.

Financial footing after the latest quarterly filing

As we march into the end of the year, ADXS has provided their final quarterly filing of 2017. The company reported that they held roughly $71 million in cash equivalents and investments, while returning their burn rate to around $20 million.

This represents a steep decline in outlays, which netted a loss of almost $33 million, which the company stated was due largely to one-time expenses associated with their inquiries and preparations into European approval for axalimogene filolisbac. At this point, the company can fund operations for around three more quarters.

But where is the funding going to come from after that? ADXS stated that they will receive about $4.5 million from the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, which will come in early 2018. This doesn't sound like much, but it alone can mean the difference between 3 quarters of cash left and 4 quarters, assuming ADXS successfully follows through with its plans to continue cutting costs.

There's also the matter of AMGN reimbursements and potential milestone payments for the initiation of ADXS-NEO's phase 1 trial. ADXS's announced Q4 earnings mentioned that the reimbursements were not included in the burn rate. So the picture may be a bit rosier.

Still, the threat of dilution looms large, and if ADXS were forced to finance operations with a public offering of stock at this price point, they would be moving from a serious position of weakness to do so. Many shareholders also anticipate that a big partnership is in the works, akin to something like Bayer's and Loxo Oncology's big, $1 billion+ deal from a month ago.

It is clear that 2018 is a very important year for ADXS financially. Their cash position is beginning to strain (even though they have managed to trim a lot of fat), and they are reaching a critical mass in terms of clinical development. This puts them in a ripe position for the initiation of further collaborations. Many speculate that ADXS is also in a prime space for takeover, although I think that this would give up significant future potential for the sake of a short-term cash out.

Strengths and weaknesses

So should you buy ADXS right now? As of this writing, the PETX conditional approval led to a bit of a bounce off the bottom that ADXS has been party to for several months. At today's price per share of $3.40 at closing, I still think ADXS is quite a major coup waiting to happen.

But of course we must consider everything in balance:

Strength - ADXS is currently the only major player in the listeria-based immunotherapy space. If it works, then they stand to benefit enormously by being a first mover, now that supposed competitors like Aduro are no longer in the same running.

Weakness - Being the leader also means being alone, and now ADXS stands on its own clinical data, which I do not think will make a huge showing in 2018. I do believe they will have important regulatory news in 2018, and they will form and solidify their cash position somehow.

Strength - ADXS is not in imminent danger of running out of money in the very near term, and their stated goal of exercising more fiscal restraint has already started paying off in terms of a substantial reduction in the burn rate from Q3. If they are able to continue decreasing their burn rate, they will be able to stand on their own for the foreseeable future.

Weakness - Economically, these remain uncertain times, even with the excitement building around a booming stock market and passage of the tax bill leading to a sort of speculative frenzy among biotech investors. ADXS could very well find itself wanting to solidify their cash position too soon, and they find themselves needing to navigate some very choppy waters. If they make a mistake, it could cost their current shareholders dearly.

Concluding thoughts

ADXS finds itself in an unprecedented position of opportunity, and if they execute on timely European approval for axalimogene filolisbac (although approval is far from a guarantee) and initiation of their critical clinical trials, 2018 should poise the company for ridiculous growth. This makes them seem ripe to me for a lucrative partnership as the proof-of-concept for ADXS's immunotherapy grows more solid.

Of course, we're all looking for the easy answers. Should I buy, yes or no? At this moment, I personally feel ADXS is a buyer's opportunity, as much as beleaguered shareholders are loathe to hear the phrase. However, there are substantial risks involved, and there is no guarantee that ADXS will have stable financial footing 12 months from now. It seems inevitable that 2018 will be a year where they take care of that. How they do so is anyone's guess.

It's also anyone's guess as to whether the data accrued so far in cervical cancer will be sufficient to get approval in Europe. However, if they can execute this move, I fully expect an Aveo Pharmaceuticals-like turnaround.

As always, caveat emptor when it comes to ADXS. They pose a very interesting thesis in the oncology space, and they continue to face serious challenges, although none really unique to them in the developmental biotech space. I think we'll find that 2018 ends up being an extremely interesting year for ADXS, for better or for worse.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADXS.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.