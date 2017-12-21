Why ConocoPhillips Stock Is A Buy

Although oil prices have strengthened in Q4-2017 to more than $55 a barrel, there are a number of factors at work that can push the commodity back to under $50.

The future of oil prices continues to look uncertain which is why investors should invest in high-quality stocks like ConocoPhillips (COP) that can generate decent levels of cash flows in a weak oil price environment and make a windfall profit if prices rise.

ConocoPhillips has given a solid performance in 2017. For the first nine months of this year, the company turned an adjusted profit of $199 million, or $0.16 per share, which was considerably better than an adjusted loss of around $3 billion, or $2.40 per share, reported in the corresponding period last year.

ConocoPhillips has also managed to generate strong levels of cash flows in 2017, enough to fully fund the capital investments and dividends. In the first nine months of this year, the company generated $4.60 billion of cash flow from operations which covered capital expenditure of $3.07 billion and dividends of $986 million. The company has ended the period with $536 million of excess cash flows. That’s considerably better than last year when ConocoPhillips didn’t even generate enough cash to fund all of its capital expenditure, let alone dividends.

Low-cost operator

But what I really like about ConocoPhillips is that the company has improved its cost structure by focusing on high-margin operations and shedding high-cost assets, such as the Canadian oil sands properties or the San Juan Basin assets. In fact, following the divestitures, the company has cut its average cost of supplies down to $35 from $40 a barrel previously. That has made ConocoPhillips one of the lowest cost operators that can generate strong returns in the current oil price environment and decent levels of cash flows if oil prices fall back again to less than $50 a barrel.

Even though oil prices have strengthened in recent months, the commodity’s future continues to look uncertain. An agreement by the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its partners to extend production cuts through 2018 has played a key role in pushing the prices higher. But if OPEC and its allies fail to deliver on the promised cuts in 2018, then the prices could come under pressure. An increase in production from some OPEC members, such as Libya and Nigeria who are exempt from the production freeze agreement, could also take oil prices lower.

Also, OPEC’s founding member Venezuela has seen its production decline by almost 25% since the start of 2016 to 1.86 million barrels per day in October due to ongoing financial and political turmoil in the country. The country is currently pumping less oil than it is supposed to under the production freeze deal. But if the South American nation manages to bring its house in order in 2018 and begins to increase production volumes, then that could drag oil prices. Increase in production from non-OPEC countries, particularly the US where oil production has already increased by 16% since mid-2016 to 9.78 million barrels per day, can also push prices lower. In addition to this, oil prices could also tumble if the global oil demand begins to fade in response to the high price levels.

The above-mentioned factors can push the price of the US benchmark WTI crude back to near $50 a barrel, or even lower. This could change the fortunes of many oil producers for the worse. But ConocoPhillips will likely continue to do well in the weak oil price environment. The company has said that if oil prices retreat, then it can cut its capital expenditure to just the sustaining capital which will keep the production flat. Its annual investments will drop from $4.5 billion projected for this year to $3.5 billion. In this case, the company has said that it will still generate enough cash flows to self-fund its investments and dividends.

ConocoPhillips isn’t just setting an ambitious target. Its claim is backed by strong performance, which is why I believe investors should trust the management. The company has already shown that it can generate strong levels of cash flows in a weak oil price environment. The second quarter of 2017 was a tough period for ConocoPhillips in terms of prices when it reported crude oil realization of just $48.16 per barrel. But at that time, the company reported $1.75 billion of operating cash flows which funded capital expenditure of $1.02 billion and dividends of $331 million.

Solid earnings, cash flow growth

That being said, currently, it looks like ConocoPhillips will continue reporting higher levels of quarterly profits and strong levels of free cash flows, thanks to the strength in oil prices. The prices of the WTI crude and the benchmark Brent crude have posted gains of 14.2% and 13.7% to $58 and $64 a barrel respectively since early-October. This compares against average prices of $49 for WTI and $52 for Brent seen in the first nine months of this year. This has put ConocoPhillips in a great position.

ConocoPhillips, like most independent exploration and production companies, is highly leveraged to oil prices since it does not hedge its oil production and its production profile is heavily tilted towards crude oil (60% liquids, 40% natural gas in 9M-2017). The company itself has said that even a small increase in oil price can make a big impact on its cash flows, and by that extension, its earnings. As per the company’s estimates, every $1 per barrel change in the prices of Brent and WTI can impact its annualized cash flows by around $105 million and $60 million respectively. The current price levels of Brent and WTI represent increases of $12 and $9 a barrel respectively from 9M-2017 average. This means that if prices continue to hover at this level throughout 2018, then this alone can lift the company’s cash flows by up to $1 billion. This could translate into double-digit growth in earnings as well.

On top of that, ConocoPhillips also aims to grow production in a more than $50 a barrel oil price (WTI) environment. To do this, ConocoPhillips has said that it will increase the capital expenditure to $5.5 billion and start targeting average annual production growth of 5% CAGR through 2020, on an adjusted basis. This way, ConocoPhillips will fully capitalize on the strength in oil prices.

Stellar balance sheet

It wasn’t long ago when ConocoPhillips was operating under a massive pile of debt. In fact, that used to be one of its biggest weaknesses. The company entered 2016 with a total debt of $27.28 billion and a net debt ratio of more than 40%. That leverage metric was one of the highest among all large-cap independent oil producers. But following the sale of some major assets, particularly the Canadian business which was sold to Cenovus Energy (CVE), ConocoPhillips has managed to bring its debt down to $21 billion while its net debt ratio has fallen to 27.2%. Now, its leverage ratio is one of the strongest in the industry and better than the large-cap peer average of ~34%. In fact ConocoPhillips currently carries a lower leverage ratio than some of its peers who are known for their strong balance sheets, such as Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and EOG Resources (EOG) whose debt ratios are 28% and 28.5% respectively.

Moving forward, ConocoPhillips’s balance sheet could strengthen further. The company expects to exit this year with a total debt of $20 billion after collecting roughly $16 billion in proceeds from asset sales. In the coming year, the sale of additional assets and excess cash flows will further strengthen its balance sheet.

What I also like about ConocoPhillips is that it does not have any significant (>$1Bn) near-term maturities. The company has redeemed $4.8 billion of debt in 2017, including partial ($1.7Bn) redemption of the 5.75% notes due 2019 with the principal of $2.25 billion. It has also repaid the $500 million of 5.20% notes and $750 million of 1.50% notes that were due in 2018.

On top of this, ConocoPhillips has ample liquidity of $15.86 billion which includes $9.6 billion of cash reserves and $6.25 billion available under the revolving credit facility (excluding $500 million available to fund commitments related to Qatar Liquefied Gas Company Limited). I believe this will allow ConocoPhillips to meet any short-term cash flow shortfall in the foreseeable future, considering that the company is already generating enough cash flows to fully fund its investments and dividends and does not rely on liquidity to fund its operations.

Is It A Buy?

ConocoPhillips stock has risen 15% in the last six months, outperforming its peers whose shares have gained 12% in the same period, as measured by SPDR S&P Oil & Gas E&P ETF (XOP). But in terms of EV/EBITDA ratio, the company’s shares are still priced at 7.1x, as per data from Thomson Reuters. That makes it cheaper than a number of its large-to-mid-cap peers such as Occidental Petroleum, Concho Resources (CXO), Cabot Oil & Gas (COG), Diamondback Energy (FANG), Continental Resources (CLR), EOG Resources, and Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) who are all priced more than 8x. I think ConocoPhillips stock will likely outperform next year, driven by earnings and cash flow growth in a strong oil price environment and a decent profit and free cash flows in a weak oil price environment. Therefore, I believe the stock is a buy.

Note from author: Thank you for reading. Do you think ConocoPhillips is a buy heading into 2018? Please share your comments below. If you like this article, then please follow me by clicking the " Follow" link at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own shares of funds that may hold a long position in ConocoPhillips.