Starwood Property Trust: 8.9% Covered Yield, Potential For 2018 Dividend Hike, And Big Upside

The Federal Reserve just hiked interest rates and is prepared to lift rates three more times in 2018.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD) provides investors with a stream of recurring, high-quality dividend income. But the mortgage REIT has more to offer than that: Starwood Property Trust has upside tied to an increase in interest rates that could yield both a higher dividend and a higher equity valuation in 2018. An investment in this mortgage REIT throws off an 8.9 percent yield.

The Federal Reserve lifted its key interest rate to a target range of 1.25-1.50 percent this December, making it the fourth rate hike in just about a year (the Federal Reserve also raised interest rates in December '16, March '17, June '17, and now in December '17). Further, the central bank has signaled for three more interest rate hikes in 2018, which makes interest rate-sensitive income vehicles preferred investments to hold during a rate hiking cycle.

Interest rates have come a long way in 2017.

US Target Federal Funds Rate data by YCharts

Since the labor market remains in very good shape (unemployment at 4.1 percent), the Federal Reserve will most likely move along the interest rate curve in 2018, which in turn could benefit companies like Starwood Property Trust.

Positive Interest Rate Sensitivity

The single biggest reason to buy Starwood Property Trust relates to the company's positive interest rate sensitivity. Starwood Property Trust has a large floating-rate loan portfolio that is set to throw off higher net interest income in an environment of rising interest rates. A total of 93 percent of Starwood's loan portfolio is linked to LIBOR. As a result, Starwood Property Trust is essentially a directional bet on interest rates. The higher interest rates climb, the bigger the net interest income tailwinds are going to be.

Source: Starwood Property Trust Investor Presentation

Interest rates potentially have a big impact on Starwood Property Trust's earnings profile going forward. In case the Federal Reserve sticks to three interest rate hikes in 2018, Starwood's positive interest rate sensitivity could even result in a dividend hike.

2018 Could Yield A Dividend Raise

Starwood Property Trust has dividend coverage stats that I would describe as above-average.

The commercial mortgage REIT has consistently overearned its dividend with core earnings in each of the last nine quarters. The average dividend coverage ratio (core earnings/dividend) sits at a comfortable 113 percent, which makes Starwood Property Trust's current dividend payout safe and sustainable.

I have compiled Starwood's dividend stats for the last nine quarters in this chart right here.

Source: Achilles Research

With interest rates expected to edge higher next year, Starwood Property Trust will most likely see its dividend coverage stats improve even more, which could finally yield a dividend raise.

Starwood Property Trust hasn't raised its dividend in a while, but the company surely can afford to pay shareholders more cash each quarter. If Starwood Property Trust had paid a $0.50/share dividend in the last nine quarters (instead of $0.48/share), the dividend coverage ratio would have been a (still) respectable 108 percent, and the company would have never underearned its dividend as well.

A dividend raise is more than overdue.

STWD Dividend data by YCharts

A Catalyst For A Higher Valuation?

I see a dividend hike in 2018 as a catalyst for a higher equity valuation for Starwood Property Trust.

Shares currently change hands for ~8.3x Q3-2017 core earnings, which I believe undervalues the company. A core earnings multiple of ~9-10x would be more appropriate in my opinion given Starwood's robust dividend coverage and appealing rate sensitivity in an environment of interest rate growth. A fairer core earnings multiple of 9-10x translates into a target price range of $23.40-$26.00/share. The midpoint, $24.70, implies ~14 percent upside.

Your Takeaway

Starwood Property Trust is a promising income vehicle thanks to its largely floating-rate loan portfolio and positive interest rate sensitivity. 2018 could finally yield a dividend raise for shareholders, as long as the Federal Reserve continues to take action and pushes rates higher. Further, a dividend hike in 2018 could be a catalyst for a higher equity valuation. I see ~14 percent upside ahead for Starwood Property Trust's shares as they are undervalued in my opinion. Buy for income and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long STWD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.