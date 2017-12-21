What Kind Of Company Is Riot Blockchain?

Firm's lack of cash from operations and strategy makes it clear that this entity exists for investment purposes as opposed to fundamental value creation; it must be analyzed as such.

As I mentioned in my previous article, Riot Blockchain (RIOT) is a firm with weak fundamentals, a sketchy history, and certainly not much involvement in the blockchain space. On top of this, short interest in the stock has been rising consistently; high-profile shorting fund Citron Research announced that they are shorting the stock the same day that I was typing up my analysis.

While these indicators are enough for most to determine that they should stay away from the stock, I believe it is worth diving deeper. As investors we must always consider the alternative case; through this we can strengthen or weaken our conviction. Within this article I will investigate recent developments within Riot Blockchain further and refine my view on the security.

$37m Private Placement and Cash Situation

Just as Riot Blockchain has been appreciating heavily, they have announced news of a private placement to the tune of $37m. The immediate question is why they would need to undergo a private placement when the market value of their shares would allow for efficient equity financing. Nonetheless, since the appreciation has been so rapid within this security, it is reasonable to believe that this deal has been in the works and is being executed as a matter of course. The deal, reported today, involves selling $37m worth of shares at $22.5 per share. Since the stock is trading at around $36, this represents a discount to these investors of roughly 45%.

The reasons for executing this arrangement are not clear at this time. If we are to assume that the management of this company is acting in good faith, this is simply an injection of capital. Given what I previously wrote regarding the lack of revenue (<1m per quarter), the company could certainly use additional cash in its coffers. A quick look at the firm’s cash and equivalents shows that its cash situation has been steadily improving – but not as a result of its operations:

We can then conclude that this cash is coming from financing and investment activities. This strengthens my belief that this company does not conduct fruitful operations. Although the chart above is only for the previous year, during which the firm changed its name to Riot Blockchain, previous data paint a similar picture: no cash from operating activities, with a cash base not exceeding $15m derived primarily from investment and financing activities (source: SEC 10-Q). This latest private placement is an extension of these practices.

The financial picture and history indicate this: Riot Blockchain is not looking to sell a service or product. Frankly, it has never done so successfully, as my previous article investigates. Rather, RIOT blockchain appears to be operating much more similarly to a SPAC – a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, also known as a blank-check company.

Is Riot Blockchain A SPAC?

Technically speaking Riot is not a SPAC. SPACs require a particular form of registration and announcement in line with SEC regulations; Riot has not undergone these procedures. Nonetheless, the comparison is valuable because Riot is operating very similarly to a SPAC.

SPACs are companies that are designed to take in public capital for both public and private investment. Essentially, the management team of a SPAC is a group of venture capitalists who leverage the public markets to raise large amounts of cash. Following this they will operate similarly to VCs, looking to generate a return for their shareholders within a space that they are highly familiar with. The benefit of this arrangement is that public market investors can generate a return from private industry. Otherwise, the barrier to investment is significantly higher.

Riot is operating similarly to a SPAC because it is taking in capital with the intent of making strategic acquisitions within the blockchain space. This is evidenced by their recent deployments of capital; most of them were investments in other firms. The only ‘operational’ investment is their purchase of 1200 Bitcoin mining machines. Since Bitcoin mining is a highly technical topic, albeit one familiar to me, I will not attempt to cover it here. What I can say with confidence is that it is economically infeasible to believe this set of mining machines will result in fundamental performance strong enough for current valuations.

Conclusion

A closer look at Riot Blockchain seems to raise more questions than answers. The main takeaway here is that Riot cannot be analyzed as a traditional firm with a product or service. Rather, they are an investment-driven entity that purports to have expertise within the blockchain space. In order to derive an accurate fundamental valuation for this kind of firm, we must look to their management team’s experience to determine whether they will be successful capital allocators within the space. Pending even further analysis, this stock is still a sell.

