NXT-ID Goes Crypto

Fitpay has raked up a number of customers though, and the plot has thickened considerably though the addition of the ability of contactless pay with cryptocurrencies.

One business is established and growing, and responsible for nearly all revenues, but its smartcard and FitPay platform have yet to generate meaningful revenue.

We already had an eye on this company, which is in the midst of an interesting turn-around.

Not so long ago we wrote an article about NXT-ID (NXTD) arguing that it has a path to profitability. Basically the company was ramping up revenues.

Most of this ramp came from their acquisition of LogicMark, which provides one-button alarm system for senior citizens. But the company also has two other businesses:

FlyCards (smartcards) delivered to WorldVentures, which ship it to their members.

Fit Pay (a company acquired this year) a proprietary technology platform that adds contactless payment capabilities to wearable and IoT devices

Our speculative long thesis was based on the possibility of these other businesses would also start generating revenues. The LogicMark business is functioning at record levels.

Revenues are up between $1.5M and $2M for the first nine months of the year (pro forma, as the company was acquired mid quarter). and management is expecting a strong Q4 as well on the back of recovering demand from the government.

Their pilot in retail, which was concentrated in the south ran into the hurricanes, but they had a rerun later that was more successful.

The FlyCards are sitting as inventories at WorldVentures, so this has stalled and new orders are not expected before 2018.

The path to profitability isn't yet within reach though as the company had a disappointing Q3 in which it made a $4M loss, 2/3 of the loss of the year so far ($6M, although $5.5M of that is non-cash related).

There is hope for FitPay, as the company has build out the platform and the first couple of customers are in the bag, from the Q3CC:

Radius and their Product B, which is a key slot for tokenized payments and then most significantly is Garmin and their new smartwatch, the Vívoactive 3, which began shipments in mid September and we are partnering up to be the power behind their new feature called Garmin Pay, which will allow for contactless payments at terminals throughout the globe. During this quarter, we also announced a significant relationship with Bank of America, that will allow Bank of America cardholders both for credit and debit across all of their different platforms to enable their cards on our various device partners and we will begin with Garmin here shortly and then we also have signed significant agreements with some Google brands that will launch products in the Q1, Q2.

And since the Q3CC there have been more parties joining the FitPay platform, like ANZ, one of the five largest listed companies in Australia and New Zealand's biggest bank (PR):

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (ANZ) and Fit Pay, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of NXT-ID, Inc. (NXTD) (NASDAQ: NXTD), today announced an agreement to extend contactless payment capabilities to a range of new devices. The agreement enables ANZ cardholders to make secure contactless payments at NFC-enabled point-of-sale locations directly from Internet of Things (IoT) and wearable devices that are integrated with the FitPay[TM] payment platform.

And yet more (here). Well, that is a promising start, sort off, as revenues will start to come in this quarter. The Garmin watches are already on sale but they are waiting (at least they were during the Q3CC) for third-party certification in order to enable the customers to activate the payment function (this is now done).

So basically the story is still intact, and the other catalyst we mentioned in the previous article, the debt refinancing and reduction of interest burden, is also still on the cards. They're issuing equity to get the debt down and increasing its chances of getting a meaningful reduction in interest rate. This reduction could amount to a substantial 20% of operating income.

So the story hasn't changed all that much, apart from the following. FitPay, together with Cascade FinTech, are collaborating to open up the platform for cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (COIN), from the PR:

Here, crypto enthusiasts can use the currency’s value to make purchases at millions of retail locations across the world; a new kind of platform that gives devices the possibility of stored value exchanged from cryptocurrency in place of traditional payment transactions. Devices can suddenly make contactless payments, exchanging value from the crypto world.. It will give cryptocurrency holders the opportunity to effortlessly use their value to make purchases every day, just as they would use a credit or debit card, and transform the way people pay.

This will launch in early 2018. This could be explosive, and indeed that's the way the market took it. On the day of the announcement the stock was up over 100% at one moment with four times the float trading during the day:

In our view, there are two caveats:

FitPay isn't yet an established platform, that is, it has few users, and fewer still will have substantial cryptocurrency positions. So it is unlikely that this will generate much transactions and hence, transaction fees anytime soon.

It is quite likely others will follow this initiative.

Nevertheless, this is quite a coup, we have to say. It could of course play out in a bullish manner, that this will make the platform more attractive, and it therefore becomes easier to establish and achieve scale.

At the minimum this makes the company even more interesting to follow.

