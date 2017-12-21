Michael Kors - A Fashionable Trend

The global luxury goods industry, which includes drinks, fashion, cosmetics, fragrances, watches, jewelry, luggage and handbags has been on an upward climb for many years. The value of the global personal luxury goods market was $250 billion in 2013 and is estimated to be worth about $294 billion in 2016. Although the technical term 'luxury good' is independent of the goods' quality, they are generally considered to be goods at the highest end of the market in terms of quality and price. Luxury goods manufacturers meet consumer demand by focusing on brand, aesthetics, quality materials, superior craftsmanship and pricing to transform everyday objects into status symbols. The industry rises and falls with the gross domestic product (GDP), seeing demand climb in times of economic stability and plummeting in unfavorable economic climates. The United States has been the largest regional market for luxury goods and is estimated to continue to be the leading personal luxury goods market in 2015, with a value of $93 billion.

New markets and segments are giving the industry growth points. One challenge for luxury companies is to maintain brand equity and cultivate their customer relationships. As luxury expands into more industries, expect a more mature segmented market. As a result, consumers should also become more rational.

As we all know, Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) is the 800-pound gorilla in the room. Pundits attribute the death of the retail sector to Amazon’s massive reach. I believe the threat posed by Amazon to be overstated. E-retailing has changed the sector much in the same way that the introduction of department stores, malls and supermarkets changed the retail scene in their day. The retail industry is strewn with failed companies whose death had nothing to do with Amazon. Successful companies are those that are financially strong and are led by innovative, visionary leaders responsive to changing consumer shopping and communications preferences.

I believe that Michael Kors Holdings (KORS) has the business model for today’s market.

Company Overview

Headquartered in New York City, Michael Kors is an American luxury fashion brand and one of the leading luxury companies worldwide. Established in 1981 by American sportswear fashion designer Michael Kors, the company opened its first retail stores in 2006. With an annual revenue of over 4 billion U.S. dollars, the company currently has over 800 stores and nearly 14 thousand employees worldwide—as of 2017.



Renowned predominantly for its watches, handbags and other accessories, the company has also become well-known for its jewelry, fragrances and footwear as well. The accessories segment is the company’s highest revenue generator, generating about 70 percent of total net sales in 2017. Michael Kors’ main industry competitors include: Coach, Kate Spade, and Louis Vuitton.



The Michael Kors label has grown to become a household name in the fashion industry as well as being one of the most popular fashion brands across different spectrums of society. Michael Kors’ Facebook page is among one of the most popular of any apparel brand, with over 15 million fans in 2017.



As of 2016, Michael Kors remains the leading handbag brand amongst average income teenagers and upper income female teens in the United States. A survey also revealed it to be the second most preferred watch brand amongst upper-income teens in the United States—second only to Rolex.

KORS operates in three segments: retail, wholesale and licensing. They use an omni-distribution network by selling through company-owned stores, department stores, specialty stores and licensing partners. In FY2017, 57.2% of revenues were generated by the retail segment. As of April 1, 2017, their retail segment included:

• 398 retail stores in the Americas, including concessions;

• 429 international retail stores, including concessions, in Europe and Asia; and

• e-commerce sites in the United States ("U.S.") and Canada, as well as newly launched e-commerce sites in France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, China and Japan.

In Fiscal 2017, wholesale segment accounted for approximately 39.5% of total revenue. As of April 1, 2017, wholesale segment included:

• wholesale sales through approximately 1,405 department stores and 904 specialty store doors in the Americas; and

• wholesale sales through approximately 1,099 specialty stores and 199 department store doors internationally.

In Fiscal 2017, the licensing segment accounted for approximately 3.3% of total revenue and consisted primarily of royalties earned on licensed products and our geographic licenses.

Geographically, the company sells it products in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia. The breakdown is as follows (in millions):

Fiscal Years Ending April 2017 April 2016 April 2015 Retail Net Sales – The Americas $1,713.7 $1,779.0 $1,656.1 Retail Net Sales - Europe $507.7 $509.6 $412.1 Retail Net Sales - Asia $350.7 $106.3 $66.4 Wholesale Net Sales – The Americas $1,340.9 $1,628.6 $1,662.5 Wholesale Net Sales - Europe $376.5 $406.4 $401.1 Wholesale Net Sales - Asia $58.4 $108.9 $1.5 Licensing Revenue – The Americas $86.1 $99.0 $100.3 Licensing Revenue – Europe $59.7 $74.3 $71.5 Total Revenue $4,493.7 $4,712.1 $4,371.5

For the trailing twelve months ending September 2017, total revenues grew to $4,516.6 million. The analysts reporting on Reuters estimate FY2018 revenues in the range of $4,704 to $4,562.73. At the minimum then, sales are expected to grow about 4.7% in FY2018.

In FY2017, net income was reported as $552.5 million. For the trailing twelve months ending September 2017, net income grew to $572.9 million. Earnings per share (basic) in FY2017 were $3.33. In the trailing period, earnings per share (basic) grew to $3.65. The analysts at Reuters forecast FY2018 earnings per share in the $3.86 to $4.23 range. The analyst estimates imply minimum earnings per share growth of 15.9%. On an historical basis, sales have a five-year growth rate of 28.1%; gross income growth of 28.7%; net income growth of 34.4% and earnings per share (basic) growth rate of 33.1%.

Return Ratios inform us of management’s ability to use capital. The broadest measure of profitability is the ratio of net profit to total capital. The fundamental merit of the Return on Invested Capital (ROIC) is that it measures the basic or overall performance of a business in terms of the total funds provided by all investors rather than a single class. ROIC is a measure of management’s ability to employ assets profitably, independent of the method of funding the asset. The following chart also shows several variations on this theme.

I am also including a metric called RONTA; also known as Return on Net Tangible Assets. Warren Buffet uses some version of this non-standard metric in his analyses. Buffet implies that a company with a RONTA above 20 is an “excellent” company and below 10 not so good.

These return ratios are generally not impressive.

These return ratios are generally not impressive. In particular, the return on net tangible assets for PVH, TPR and XELB suggest that these companies are not producing returns on their tangible assets. You can also see the relationship between the accruals and returns. For example, RL has both questionable accruals and very low returns on equity and invested capital.

The following table presents several valuation metrics for each of the above-mentioned companies. I believe that these metrics confirm that several of these companies are overpriced in today’s market and that the market has low expectations for them for the future.

What distinguishes KORS from most of these companies is the high, double digit net margins KORS has earned over the years. Net margins for the last twelve months are down to 12.7% and well below the company’s five-year average net margin of 17.7%. However, this needs to be compared with the industry median net margin of 2.7% and the industries five-year average of 4.58%. KORS does a better job of bringing sales down to the bottom line. The operating margin is also strong at 14.3% but down from the five-year average of 25.7%. The industry’s five-year average operating margin is 7.0%. Furthermore, gross profits scaled by total assets is greater than 1.06.

Finally, though KORS does not pay a dividend, in the last 12 months, it has a buy-back yield of 8.9%.

Based on the above, I can see KORS trading in the foreseeable future in the $70-$75 range.