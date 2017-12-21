Salesforce: Taking Over The Global CRM Market

Investment thesis

In recent years, Salesforce.com's (CRM) shares have clearly outperformed the broader market. Based on my quick look at the company's fundamentals in the light of proven valuation techniques, I believe its extraordinary growth potential is still yet to materialize.

Corporate profile in brief

Since its founding in 1999, Salesforce.com has become a leading provider of Customer Relationships Management applications and services, most of which are delivered through cloud and are accompanied by a broad range of complementary services such as marketing automation, digital commerce or community management. From 2006 onwards, the company has grown primarily through acquisitions. Today, around 90 percent of the company's revenue comes from subscription-based services.

Diversified growth above the market

One of Salesforce's key strengths comes from internationally diversified abundant customer base which covers major cities all around the world. According to the company's latest investor presentation and quarterly SEC filing, Salesforce's revenue growth rate is approximately double the one of global CRM market and exposure to a single client has not exceeded five percent of total revenue. As can be seen in the output below, Salesforce also recently significantly expanded its highest-paying customer band from three $20M+ customers in 2014 to twenty-four $20M+ customers in 2018.

Source: Salesforce Investor Presentation 2017

Extending its market leadership

Over the past few years, Salesforce has also successfully managed to gradually grow its market share to almost fifth of the whole global CRM market. Between 2009 and 2016, the company's market share went from 6.3 percent of the market to 18.1 percent while market shares' of Salesforce's major competitors in the field of enterprise software stagnated or shrunk. This testifies Salesforce's durable growth and clear competitive edge in the CRM market segment.

Source: Salesforce Investor Presentation 2017

A stock Peter Lynch would buy

In the light of Peter Lynch earnings line, a famous valuation technique that helped the legendary investor to achieve an annualized rate of return of 29 percent, the best 20-year return rate of any mutual fund in history, Salesforces' shares are currently very attractive. Using the Fast Graphs forecasting calculator with a default 27 percent free cash flow growth assumption, the company's intrinsic value per share by the end of FY2023 is forecasted to hit a $284 USD mark, which implies more than 20 percent total annualized rate of return upside potential.

Source: Fastgraphs.com

P/S multiple valuation

This, however, is a very optimistic scenario as the company's free cash flow on GAAP basis is now still negligible. Using the revenue variation of popular Peter Lynch's earnings line for the projection of intrinsic per share values of the company with a 25 percent annual revenue growth assumption, 5 percent annual growth in the number of shares outstanding and an unchanged current trailing 12-month price-sales (P/S) ratio of approximately 7x, the company's intrinsic value per share by the end of 2020 is forecasted to reach $130 USD. Should the price-to-sales multiple rise to 11x, the company's intrinsic value, according to my model, could reach as much as $204 USD. With respect to the current share price, this implies an annualized rate of return potential from 8 to 25 percent in the following years.

The bottom line

To sum up, I would say Salesforce is well-defined by its beta. Admittedly, it is not a typical S&P500 stock, but rather what I call a sentiment stock – it has a tendency to outperform the market when the market is bullish, but it will also likely underperform the market when the market is bleak. Assuming bulls will not leave the markets anytime soon, I believe Salesforce offers an exceptional opportunity for all long-term investors who are willing to exchange above-average risk for above-average returns.

