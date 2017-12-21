Multimedia Weekly Digest: It's The Tax Man

Every week, we compile some of the best podcasts and videos our authors have to offer.

Welcome to SA Multimedia Digest, where we combine videos and podcasts from across Seeking Alpha's contributor base into a single weekly article.

Congress just passed the $1.5 trillion tax plan and while noone's covered the topic of taxes as succinctly and poetically as George Harrison and The Beatles, our authors do a superb job below of explaining the plan and what it means for the US economy going forward.

Peter Schiff wonders why people are calling this tax reform.

"Calling these tax cuts reform is a perfect example of fake news...this is nothing to do with reform." Peter emphasized there are definitely tax cuts in this bill. In fact, there are substantial tax cuts. Some people will get even more tax relief than advertised due to the number of loopholes in this bill. So, at least in the short run, passage of this bill is good news for a lot of people. But it's not good news in the long term.

Russell Investments discussed the timing of the bill.

The potential new bill is coming at a very interesting time, Ristuben added, given that the U.S. economy is likely in the late stages of the market cycle. "We usually don't see this much fiscal stimulus at this point in time," he said, noting that the overall situation is made even more unique by the fact that the Fed is concurrently tightening monetary policy by raising rates.

Finally, Lance Roberts covered the topic with Kevin Brady of the House Ways and Means Committee.

Of course, the real question is how are you going to “pay for it?” Even as Kevin Brady noted in our interview, when I discussed the “fiscal” side of the tax reform bill, without achieving accelerated rates of economic growth – “the debt will balloon.” The reality, of course, is that is exactly what will happen because there is absolutely NO historical evidence that cutting taxes, without offsetting cuts to spending, leads to stronger economic growth.

Other SA multimedia

What Does 2018 Hold For Buffett And Berkshire? A Rangeley Capital Discussion

Podcast: Net Neutrality, Disney-Fox, Apple-Shazam, Microsoft AI

Video: Backwards, Forwards, Frameworks, Boeing/GE, And Methodology

Video: North Korea, Indexing, And ETFs

A Closer Look At Your Favorite Investing Gurus

Disney/Fox Merger - The Dividend Guy's Mike McNeil's Idea Of The Month

Molson Coors Set For A Comeback In 2018 - Ian Bezek's Idea Of The Month

Disney Will Find It Difficult To Compete With Netflix - Victor Dergunov's Idea Of The Month