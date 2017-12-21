What's GNC China Worth?

I provide more concentrate examples as to why I think GNC China is worth far more than $100 million.

Today's piece is a response to Seeking Alpha Contributor, Carlton Getz, and his piece published, yesterday, GNC: The Effective Tax Dilemma. Before we get started, I want to give a shout out to Seeking Alpha, as a unique platform that is both dynamic and engaging because both bullish and bearish authors can persuasively make their arguments to the readership. As a result of SA's platform, the readers benefit from these friendly intellectual sparring exchanges. Moreover, unlike WallStreet Research, SA has the dynamic comment feature, which enables everyone to participate in worthwhile exchanges. Sometimes, reader commentary is more valuable or insightful than the articles itself. Since I just mentioned reader commentary, this is a good segue-way for me to highlight two especially insightful comments.

This comment was written by SA reader, "wingzero", and can be found within my article: Thinking About A Buyout And Taxes.

For context, I am in touch with two sophisticated buy-side investors, from China, currently long shares of GNC (GNC) in their funds, and they both affirmed to me the brand cachet of GNC in China. Moreover, two of my Market Adventures readers, who are American citizens. One spent extensive time living in China, where he spent 22 year working in China (he and his family split their time in Shanghai and Beijing) as an oil and gas consultant, and the other currently lives in Shanghai.

So my long winded point is, I love it when my articles prompt Chinese consumers to share their on the ground insights and perceptions of the value of GNC's brand name in China.

Moving along, let's take a look at Carlton's piece. Again, for context, our major disagreement is that I value GNC China at upwards of $500 million (maybe more) depending on how successful it is at partnering with Chinese Pharma. As I meant in a recent article, GNC needs market access, an ability to navigate the "Blue Hat Laws", and broad distribution. The right Chinese Pharma partner can provide these attributes.

Carlton, on the other hand, believes that the proof is in the pudding. He fairly cites GNC's past missteps, lack of vision, and lack of action. This is a major reason why he only values GNC China as worth no more than $100 million.

In fairness to Carlton, he has written two extensive pieces that are good reads: GNC's China Mirage - The Desert (Part 1) and GNC's China Mirage - The Oasis (Part II).

This paragraph, from the second article (The Oasis) nicely sums up Carlton's valuation for GNC China

It's difficult to value the China business as a standalone enterprise since we don't have very good financial data on the results associated with this business other than revenue figures - perhaps as much as $45 million for the current year. We can estimate operating margins and net margins based on various assumptions, but for the most part publicly reported transactions by Chinese acquirers of companies with similar growth profiles have valued the companies in the range of one times revenue. In this case, the China business may be worth about $50 million, perhaps as much as $100 million, using an aggressive revenue multiple. In comparison, if we assume an EBITDA ratio to revenues similar to comparable recently acquired competitors, the valuation is the same at roughly $50 million. Vitaco, for example, had an EBITDA margin of about 10% and was acquired for roughly 10 times earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization. Again, an aggressive valuation or estimate or EBITDA margin may increase that, but probably not beyond double that amount.

As I said earlier, I am very actively engaged in the comment streams and I love the dynamic interactions with interested readers.

I understand Carlton's methodology of trying to reverse engineer GNC China's recent sales and EBITDA, and then in combination with the trajectory of those two numbers work out an appropriate multiple to sales and EBITDA, to arrive at a valuation.

However, I am looking towards the future to value GNC China.

Essentially, to use a baseball term, where we differ is that I think it is the bottom of the first inning. SA reader, "morningview", views are more aligned with my thought process.

Not to get too far afield, given the size of the addressable market in China for the VMHS market and that projected growth rate, I find it utterly fantastic that GNC China could only be worth $100 million.

In my last piece, I shared an excellent, albeit dated, piece from the well regarded Boston Consulting Group (Capturing A Share of China's Consumer Health Business). Now let me clarify, as the Consumer Health market is such a broad catch all term, and unless you can stratify the data, it is still hard to pin down the precise addressable market for GNC China.

So let's examine a direct quote from the BCG piece. Let's suggest that the VMS market closely follow BCG's growth trajectory and forecast.

Estimated at $18 billion in 2012, the OTC segment should grow at a compound annual rate of about 8 percent. The VMS market, estimated to be $13 billion in 2012, is expected to grow even faster, with a projected CAGR of about 13 percent. Overall, the value of China's retail health market is predicted to more than double, reaching $67 billion.

Below, please find the pro-forma size of China's VMS market, per one of the high priests of business consulting, Boston Consulting Group. Based on their estimates, this market could grow to $30 billion by 2020.

Moreover, since I love the phrase "High Priests", another business consulting firm with a stellar reputation, McKinsey & Company, published: Cashing in on the booming market for dietary supplements (December 2013). Within McKinsey's piece, they valued the global market for VMHS at $82 billion. Again, this was for the 2013 period.

Over the last decade, sales of vitamins, minerals, and nutritional and herbal supplements (VMHS) have surged and many new companies have entered the space. Globally, the market is now valued at $82 billion, with roughly 28 percent of that in the U.S., where sales increased by approximately $6 billion between 2007 and 2012. Growth is expected to remain strong through 2017 - between 5 and 6 percent a year both globally and in the U.S.

In the interest of not belaboring the point, especially since we are using data and estimates from the business consulting high priests, I think it is safe to say that global market and future growth trajectory for VMHS is quite robust and compelling.

As for the charge by Carlton and other readers of my "pie in the sky" theatrics, I will come down from the ether and present to the court of public opinion, Exhibit A: Herbalife (NYSE:HLF).

Before we go there, here is a throwback slide, from when GNC used to court the buy side and had better relations with Wall Street.

Here is a key slide about Brand Awareness.

For readers interested, this slide deck is a just a Google search away.

Back to Herbalife.

So per Herbalife's FY 2016 10-K, the company had FY 2016 revenues of $869 million.

Here is a chart from Herbalife's May 2017 slide deck numbers, so it is easier to see.

Source: Herbalife Slide Deck May 2017

For perspective, and Herbalife's questionable reputation notwithstanding, in FY 2016, there is a breakdown of its products.

Here are the names of those products.

Herbalife has a much longer history of operating in China, and it opened its first manufacturing facility in Suzhou in 1999. In 2016, it opened a facility in Nanjing, China. Although, hedge fund investor, Bill Ackman, has been on a crusade to discredit Herbalife, accusing the company of operating a Ponzi scheme, Herbalife operates differently in China.

Per its FY 2016 10-K (page 8):

In China, while direct selling is permitted, multi-level marketing is not. As a result, our business model in China differs from that used in other countries. In China, where permitted by law, we sell our products through our Members who are independent contractors. However, Members in China are categorized differently than those in other countries. Chinese citizens who apply and become Members are referred to as "Sales Representatives." Sales Representatives receive scaled rebates based on the volume of products they purchase. Sales Representatives who reach certain volume thresholds and meet certain performance criteria are eligible to apply to provide marketing, sales and support services. Once their application is accepted, they are referred to as "Service Providers." Service Providers are independent business entities that are eligible to receive compensation from Herbalife for the marketing, sales and support services they provide so long as they satisfy certain conditions, including procuring the requisite business licenses and having a physical business location. Sales Representatives who are in the process of applying to become Service Providers hold the title of "Sales Officers."

Again, I have no opinion on Herbalife as an investment or Mr. Ackman's failed short campaign. I will note, however, it is hard to argue that Herbalife has the best quality ingredients when its gross margins were 81% in 2016. That said, the cage match between Bill Ackman and Carl Icahn isn't my concern.

So Herbalife's strong success in China proves that there is strong demand in China's VMS market for U.S. companies. And again, my understanding is that GNC's brand cachet is vastly superior to Herbalife.

In terms of Carlton's point as to why GNC hasn't executed in China, I can't answer that. I am not an executive of the company nor am I on GNC's Board of Directors. Just because a marriage hasn't been consummated it doesn't mean that GNC hasn't had many suitors. At this point, given the leverage of the balance sheet, the burden of proof does shift to GNC to deliver a blockbuster deal in China. As I have argued, as GNC Pittsburgh doesn't seem to want to give up the reigns with its stock at an all-time low, a Master Franchising agreement seems like the most plausible potential outcome for China.

Finally, in terms of the size of GNC China's revenue, I agree with Carlton that it is hard to gauge.

From GNC's FY 2016 10-K we know the following:

Total FY 2016 International revenues of $160.7 million.

Partially offsetting the above decrease was an increase in revenue of $5.6 million associated with our China business. (pg. 41)

From GNC's FY 2017 Q1 10-Q

Total FY 2017 Q1 International revenues of $39.4 million.

Revenues from our China business increased by $1.2 million in the current quarter compared with the prior year quarter.

From GNC's FY 2017 Q2 10-Q

Total FY 2017 Q2 International revenues of 43.6 million.

Revenues from our China business increased by $3.6 million in the current quarter compared with the prior year quarter, partially offset by a decrease in revenues from our international franchisees of $3.1 million.

From GNC's FY 2017 Q3 10-Q

Total FY 2017 Q3 International revenues of 49.1 million (up 19.3% growth compared to Q3 2016)

Revenues from our China business increased by $4.8 million in the current quarter compared with the prior year quarter largely due to higher cross-border e-commerce sales.

Now, as yet another example that I am reading in the comments section, here is an oldie but goodie by WinkWinker.

So based on the fragments of data, we know that for the first nine months of 2017, GNC China's revenues were up $9.6 million. Keep in mind, they only grew by $5.6 million during the entire year in 2016. Again, we don't know the growth rate, as we don't know the starting point. However, for arguments sake, let's say GNC China's revenues in FY 2016 were $30 million. Based on FY 2017 data, sales growth could be close to $14 million or growing 40% to 50%. Is 2X revenue the right figure for company growing that pace?

We also know from SA reader "WinkWinker" (I love that name by the way), GNC's Taobao, JD, and Kaola data is up massively in 2017. Given those growth rate, is it fair to say that there is consumer pull for GNC products?

So given the fact that GNC China only operates 5 stores and sells its products through cross-border e-commerce, does $100 million seem like a fair valuation for GNC China?

I will leave it to you, the SA jury, to weigh the evidence, consider the size of the addressable market and then dare I say shift into imagination mode to envision GNC China with the right Chinese Pharma partner.

I rest my case.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GNC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.