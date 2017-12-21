Bangkok Bank Is Set To Benefit From Higher Loan Growth

Bangkok Bank Public Co. Ltd. (OTC:BGKKF) [BBL:TB] is set to benefit from the resumption of loan growth as it shifts its focus from maintaining and improving asset quality to growth. It is also best positioned amongst the Thai banks to benefit from the commencement of construction on a large number of infrastructure projects, forming part of the government's Transport Action Plan, throughout 2018.

In addition, thereto the bank is likely to see increasing fee income after its recent conclusion of a bancassurance agreement with AIA - the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. The agreement is set to come into work in the first half of 2018. Along with all of these positive developments, management has also indicated that asset quality is likely to improve as NPL formations will likely reach its peak in the first quarter of 2018.

The Improving Thai Economy, Infrastructure Spending and Higher Fee Income as Drivers of Growth

The Bank of Thailand recently upgraded its forecast of 3.8% economic growth for 2017 to 3.9% whilst also upgrading its forecast for 2018. The increased forecast was brought about largely by the continued growth in exports and the tourism industry. In light of the concentrated nature of the economic growth in 2017, its effect on domestic demand from the private sector has, however, been rather limited. Eugenia F. Victorino, an economist for ANZ, noted that:

" Even though it [The Bank of Thailand] raised its 2017 and 2018 GDP growth forecasts to 3.9% from 3.8% for both years, the economic recovery still lacks breadth. Exports and tourism continue to do the heavy lifting."

The economic growth in 2018 is, however, expected to be a much broader-based recovery. This comes as government infrastructure spending which increased by a mere 3% in 2017 is expected to increase by around 8% next year as construction commences on contracts awarded in this year. A surprise improvement in business confidence and private consumption in the third quarter is also expected to add to a broader economic recovery.

In my articles, earlier this year on TISCO Financial Group PCL (OTCPK:TSCFY) and Thanachart Capital (OTCPK:THNUY) loan growth was also a key driver behind these selections. These banks have both performed well in 2017 and each exceeded their local market price target I set for them. Their loan growth was, however, driven largely by increased vehicle sales in light of their large hire-purchase businesses and this loan growth was, like the economic recovery in Thailand, more concentrated. It is therefore not surprising that many of the Thai banks that are less focused on the hire purchase business saw weak loan demand. (Note the links to my previous articles on Thai banks requires access to Seeking Alpha PRO).

With the government's spending on its Transport Action Plan expected to come in at around 139 billion THB for 2018, representing a threefold increase over 2017, along with the investment brought about by the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) it is expected that demand for loans by corporations will increase in 2018. Bangkok Bank is particularly well-positioned to benefit from an increase in loan demand by corporates as lending to corporates and large Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) makes up close to 60% of its total loan portfolio. This is the biggest exposure to corporates and SME's of any of the large Thai banks.

The EEC envisages the investment of 1.5 Trillion THB over the course of the first 5-years and has made significant progress in implementation as depicted in the infographic below. The projects with green ticks below have been approved and largely have financial backing in place. Construction on several of these projects, which are mostly joint public-private partnerships, is set to commence in 2018 and will likely also have a positive impact on corporate loan demand.

(Source: Stock Exchange of Thailand)

Bangkok Bank's fee income is also set to increase after its recent conclusion of a 15-year distribution agreement for a bancassurance partnership with AIA (OTCPK:AAGIY), the largest independent publicly listed pan-Asian life insurance group. A similar bancassurance agreement at its rival TMB Bank (OTC:TMBBF) with another insurer currently contributes close to THB 3 billion to its revenue and has been growing rapidly. If Bangkok Bank can achieve a similar result this bancassurance business should contribute around 13% of total fee income in 3-years or slightly more than 5% of total revenues.

Bangkok Bank with its almost 1200 branches and 16 million customers is also the largest bank in Thailand which offers it a strong network to distribute these products and makes it highly likely that it will exceed my forecast of 5% of total revenues. It has furthermore been noted that the bank's bancassurance agreement is much broader than most bancassurance agreements which are ordinarily focused on savings products whilst Bangkok Bank's agreement-

"includes protection products and business customers; [which] will allow the bank to better serve its corporate clients, at least those in the SMB/SME segment that are well served with simple, standardized products and do not need high-end advisory and complex solutions."

The increased loan demand is, however, unlikely to have a significant positive impact on the bank's Net Interest Margin (NIM). This is as the bank's loans to the corporate sector deliver a much lower NIM than its loans to retail customers. This phenomenon is also the main reason why Bangkok Bank's NIM has generally been lower than that of its peers.

The bank's continuously increasing Current and Savings Accounts (CASA) deposits, generally its cheapest source of funds, is, however, likely to contribute to a stable NIM despite the increase in corporate loans. Its CASA deposits now make up close to 50% of total deposits which is higher than peers such as Krungsri (OTCPK:BKAYY) with a CASA ratio of around 47.6% but still below Siam Commercial Bank's (OTCPK:SMCBF) 65%.

Improving Asset Quality and Strong Capital Levels

The market has justifiably expressed concerns over the relatively high level of Non-Performing Loans (NPLs) at the bank and in the Thai banking sector in general. Bangkok Bank's NPL ratio at 3.8% is after all the second-highest of the major Thai banks in the peer-comp charts below. Management has, however, recently indicated that it expects bad loans to peak in the first quarter of 2018.

(Source: Company Fillings)

This assessment by Management seems perfectly reasonable in light of the improved economic outlook and stronger performance of SMEs in recent months. The majority of the bank's NPLs are in its SME loan book. DBS also recently noted in respect of Thai banks that " as the NPL cycle normally lags the economic recovery by 18-24 months, we believe that asset quality would stabilise in 2018". The peak in NPLs along with Bangkok Bank's high NPL coverage ratio, which at 154% is the highest of the major Thai banks, reduces the likelihood that the bank would have to set aside substantial additional loan loss provisions going forward.

(Source: Company Fillings)

Reduced loan loss provisions will, in turn, contribute to higher earnings and are likely to contribute to the bank's stock rerating higher. In future, it may nevertheless be desirable for the bank to develop a clear NPL disposal policy, as it does not currently have such a policy in place, which has contributed to it having a higher NPL ratio more recently.

Bangkok Bank additionally has strong capital levels that will allow it to focus on expansion going forward. The bank's Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) at 19.1% is the highest of the major Thai banks and is well above the 12% minimum the Bank of Thailand requires all Thai banks to meet by 2020. Its Tier 1 CAR at 17.3% is similarly the highest of the major Thai banks and compares well with that of second-placed Siam Commercial Bank which has a Tier1 CAR of 16.1%.

(Source: Company Fillings)

Valuation and Conclusion

Bangkok Bank is currently trading at 12.1 times expected earnings for 2017 which is the third lowest of the major Thai banks and slightly below its 5-year average forward P/E ratio of around 12.4. The stock is therefore not overvalued from a historical perspective or in comparison to its peers particularly considering the improved earnings outlook

(Source: Reuters)

Its forward price to book value at around 0.99 is also below its long-term average of around 1.15. In light of the bank's lower Return on Equity (ROE) on the back of increased capital and loan loss provisions in recent quarters, it is not, however, surprising that it is trading at a discount. The expected improvement in asset quality and higher earnings are therefore key to the stock rerating to a higher valuation level in 2018.

(Source: Reuters)

When assessing the bank's ROE against its price to book value relative to that of its peers it also becomes apparent that the stock is trading at a slight discount to its peers. Its ROE is also likely to improve in 2018 although it is unlikely to exceed the levels at some of its peers such as Siam Commercial Bank and TMB Bank in the near term in light of its lower NIM.

(Source: Reuters)

The improved outlook in its fee income after the conclusion of the bancassurance agreement may, however, alter this outlook over the longer term. Revenues from the bancassurance business has generally proved to be more stable than the banking business and is less capital intensive wherefore it will likely have a positive impact on ROE.

In light of this improved fee income outlook, the prospects of increased loan demand and improving asset quality I consider Bangkok Bank to be an attractive investment opportunity. I have a conservative price target of THB 230 for the stock which is around 12% above the current price and implies a forward price to book value in the region of 1.1. This remains below its long-term average as the increase in fee income will not play out immediately.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BGKKF over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.