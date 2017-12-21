Is Qudian A Bargain Or A Falling Knife?

Qudian (QD), a Chinese online micro-loan provider, went public on NYSE on October 18, 2017, pricing the fourth-largest U.S. IPO this year. However, since then QD's stock price has taken a nosedive, plummeting from its $24 IPO price to $12.9 as of 12/19/2017. Given QD's strong earnings and fast growth rates in the past, the current price may appear to be a great bargain. Is that true? In this article, I will examine the business behind the stock and analyze the prospects of QD's future returns.

Strangled Main Business

QD's strong past operating performance is mainly driven by its online cash-loan business, which brings in 83.3% of its total revenue. Cash-loan business is akin to the payday loan business in the U.S., charging extremely high interest rates by issuing short-term small loans to subprime borrowers. However, the Chinese government recently rolled out a series of regulations to curtail the potential risks in this industry.

The regulations can be distilled into three key rules: (1) cap the interest rates at 36% (2) limit the leverage of cash-loan companies at 3 or lower, and (3) forbid commercial banks, insurance companies, P2P, etc from investing in cash loans. These rules will put QD's extraordinary profits to an end, as discussed below.

Rule #1: The interest rate caps may turn QD's strong profits into negative. While QD may have already compiled to the 36% interest cap by the time of its IPO, QD's revenue will still take a nearly 1/3 cut, holding all else equal. Why? Because most of QD's customers are acquired from Alipay, which has imposed a far more stringent interest rate cap of 24% (Bloomberg news), which implies a future 1/3 cut in revenue. This 1/3 revenue cut will exert huge pressure on QD's net income, which accounts for only 1/4 of QD's revenue.

Rule #2: The leverage limit will bring QD's entire cash-loan business to a halt. According to QD's 3Q report (Qudian Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2017 Unaudited Financial Results), as of 09/30/2017, its capital structure consists of Liability: 11.18 billion; Mezzanine equity/convertible preferred shares: 5.94 billion;Total Shareholders' deficit: 1.78 billion. However, the national regulation limits the maximum leverage at 3, or even at 1 according to some regional regulations (21jingji news). It is clear that with 1.78 billion shareholders' deficit, QD has to raise literally billions of additional funds to satisfy this rule, which is "mission impossible" given the third rule as discussed below.

Rule #3: restricting the financing sources will shut the door for QD to raise additional capital. Most of QD's financing comes from commercial banks, trusts, and P2P, etc (Qudian Inc. SEC Form F-1), which are forbidden from investing into areas like cash loans and campus loans according to the new regulations (caixin news). This restriction will not only force QD to scale down its cash loan business, but also drives up its costs of capital.

Taken as a whole, the regulations will have a series of negative impacts on QD's cash-loan business, cap the interest rates, limit the leverage, restrict the financing, and raise the costs of capital. These negative impacts will strangle QD's cash loan business, which is the driver behind QD's strong growth in the past.

High Valuation



While obtaining the exact valuation of a firm is a huge challenge for every investor, we can still reach some qualitative assessments by comparing the valuation of similar stocks. To my knowledge, PPDAI (PPDF), another Chinese cash-loan firm, has similar business model and operating environment as QD. The table below shows the financials of the two firms as of 12/19/2017 (million dollar),

QD PPDF Market Cap 4,243 2,175 Total Transactions 3,938 3,231 Revenue 223 192 Net Income 100 83

(Data source: Qudian Inc. and PPDAI Inc. Third Quarter 2017 Unaudited Financial Results)

The table shows that QD's total transactions, revenue, and net income are slightly higher than those of PPDF, but QD's market cap is twice as much as that of PPDF. If investors rely on financial ratios such as P/E, P/Sales for valuation, this comparison suggests that QD is valued much higher than its industry peers.

Questionable Management

In a recent interview, QD's CEO Min Luo claimed that QD does not collect overdue loans, because its delinquency rate is extremely low, at only 0.5%. However, this claim has raised a lot of questions regarding QD's business practice (Sohu news). For example,

The no-collection claim is proven wrong by many QD customers who have been hassled by collection phone calls from QD. The claimed delinquency rate of 0.5% is questioned by many finance experts, because QD's customers are mainly subprime borrowers with low credit scores, while the number is around 10%-15% for commercial banks 's credit card business, whose customers have much lower credit risks.

Whether true of not, Mr. luo's claim has raised real issues regarding the ethnicity of QD's management:

If Mr. Luo is telling the truth, this claim suggests that QD's management is irresponsible for its shareholders. This point of view is pursued by a series of recent class action lawsuits against QD; or If Mr. Luo is not telling the truth, it is even worse. How can investors put money into the hands of a lying CEO?

Other downsides

In addition to the above downsides, I also expect several looming downsides surrounding QD's operation. Here I list a few of them due to limited space:

Conclusion

QD's main business is strangled by the government regulations, its valuation is much higher than its peers, and it is in the hands of questionable management. As such, it is likely that QD's strong past growth will run out of steam, and QD may even start delivering disappointing performance in the near future.

"Everyone likes buying a bargain, but catching a falling knife is no fun at all."

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.