Embrace This Pipeline Company's Decision To Go Big

We analyze the decision and tell you why you should embrace this.

Investment Thesis: We are not fans of companies which bite off more than they can chew, but this project really is a game-changer, and Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) has our support.

IPPLF made the commitment to construct Canada’s first integrated propane dehydrogenation (PDH) and polypropylene (PP) complex. This is a huge decision as it represents a $3.5 billion investment over 4 years. We are not big fans of companies that overreach while chasing growth as that usually leads to problems when market conditions go south. We did, however, embrace this opportunity and are hoping for a full blown panic so we can add to our shares. Let us tell you why.

1) An extremely unique opportunity

In a country where building every pipeline requires three tangoes with 7 environmental groups and more approvals than we have had dates in high school, it was refreshing to see IPPLF move ahead with a petrochemical project that creates value. This project will consume 22,000 barrels/day of local propane and convert it into 525 kilotonnes of polypropylene annually.

Source: IPPLF presentation

Polypropylene is a lightweight, durable, and versatile thermoplastic polymer. It is a rapidly growing market, and end-user demand is expected to grow at greater than 5% compounded rates over the next decade.

IPPLF has already done the engineering studies and will begin the project with expected completion in late 2021.

2) Risk is substantially reduced due to IPPLF's strategy

While the logic of constructing a plant of this nature seems sound, IPPLF has derisked it further by taking the price exposure out. By moving this into another "fee for service" category, it has taken away a lot of the downside risks (as well as some upside potential).

The reason we think that upside is lost is that locally sourced propane, which is tied to AECO pricing, is among the cheapest in the world, and if IPPLF decided to take price exposure on it, we would be game.

But IPPLF is not taking most of this margin and lining up partners with take or pay contracts for 70-85% of total volume. That makes this is a very safe bet to produce the numbers it is aiming for.

3) The final numbers look really good

IPPLF expects to generate $450-500 million of EBITDA on this project. That is pretty substantial for a company that currently generates $1.1 billion in EBITDA annually. It is also a pretty strong EBITDA on the $3.5 billion of total cost for a return as high as 14%. But the numbers get even better as it qualifies for Alberta's $200 million of credits under Alberta’s Petrochemical Diversification Program. While the total amounts for construction appear large, they really are not in relation to IPPLF's enterprise value of close to $15 billion.

Source: IPPLF's fact sheet

The timeline for this spending is also spread out over the next 4 years.

We ran our estimates for IPPLF and saw that this project stand alone would require debt/hybrid instruments of under $1 billion versus the $2.1 billion assumed by IPPLF (60% debt).

Source: Author's estimates and calculations

This is probably due to the additional growth projects outside of this lined up for the next 4 years and the interest on this debt/hybrid issuance, which we have not counted. Nonetheless, we think the company is being a bit conservative here.

Looking further and assuming an EBITDA of $475 million on the project (midpoint of guidance) and interest of $80-90 million on the debt annually (IPPLF's current debt cost is even lower), translates into 80-90 cents of adjusted funds from operations per share assuming a high initial tax shield and ultimately whittling to 60-70 cents per share. This would be a big boost to the 2018 expectation in the range of $2.30-2.40.

Conclusion

The project is the right use of funds and designed to capture the low price of AECO natural gas which exceeds Alberta's usage. While the price may move higher, there are plenty of low-cost producers waiting to take another crack at driving this price negative as they did this fall. We don't see a substantial risk in this over the medium term, but regardless of what happens, AECO will still be one of the lowest places to source propane and natural gas, and relative competitiveness will remain strong.

The dividend community is of course bemoaning this decision as dividend growth will slow down materially. We have assumed and modeled $1.68 of dividends annually moving to just $1.75 in 2021. This would be a big departure from the heady days of 7.5% compounded dividend growth. Nonetheless, the yield is one of the strongest among the midstream majors, including Enbridge (ENB), TransCanada (TRP), and Pembina Pipeline (PBA) and worthy of your investment dollars.

ENB Dividend Yield (TTM) data by YCharts

We initially entered IPPLF at $22.25 CAD, and we think that price will hold, but should it come in that vicinity again, we will be adding to our shares. On our scale of 1-10, where 1 would be "Avoid like the bubonic plague" and 10 would be "Buy like this is Apple (AAPL) in March 2009," we would rate IPPLF and ENB at 7.0 each both TRP and PBA at 6.0 each.

Disclaimer: Please note that this is not financial advice. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. All amounts referenced in CAD. Firms mentioned are Canadian Corporations. Dividends in non-sheltered accounts will have taxes withheld.

