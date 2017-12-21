While Teva remains a buy opportunity, the turnaround might not be as quick as expected.

However, our analysis shows that cost cuts declared by Schultz at Lundbeck have never been fully realized. Lundbeck’s share appreciation was driven by the U.S. sales growth of innovative drugs.

Schultz is trusted by investors and by most of the sell-side analysts due to his successful restructuring program at Lundbeck.

On December 14th, 2017, Teva’s CEO Kåre Schultz announced a restructuring plan that will result in $3bn savings by 2019.

Background

Kåre Schultz was appointed as Teva’s (NYSE:TEVA) CEO in September 2017 at the time when Teva has been suffering from Copaxone competition, U.S. generics margin erosion as well as a vacuum of credible leadership.

Schultz was not the Board’s first choice. However, the Lundbeck’s (OTC:HLUKF) (OTCPK:HLUYY) turnaround story with the stock value tripling within two years was too hard to ignore. Lundbeck's president and CEO has been the president and COO of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) since January 2014. He joined Novo Nordisk in 1989. Schultz has an MSc in Economics from the University of Copenhagen, Denmark, from 1987. He is a Danish national, born in 1961.

Last month, Teva’s new CEO, Kåre Schultz, took the helm and promised major restructuring changes. Furthermore, on 12.14.2017, Teva announced its new strategy going forward, that included:

R&D consolidation

Site closures

Dividend suspension

Bonus suspension for employees 25% employee reduction

… that will potentially lead to up to a $3bn saving in EBITDA.

To understand the execution risks and where the $3bn savings may come from, we analyzed the situation and turnaround plan at Lundbeck and tried to apply the parallels to Teva’s restructuring plan.

Why exactly $3bn?

Kåre Schultz joined Lundbeck as CEO in May 2015. Lundbeck at the time was a CNS R&D-focused company with DKK 13.5bn (1 DKK = ~0.16 USD) annual sales with several major products that were about to be launched in 2015. Year-over-year sales were down due to focus of the company on new launches and geographic expansion to new markets.

In August 2015, Schultz announced restructuring plan that included:

Headcount reduction by 1,000, or approximately by 20%.

Write-down of previously capitalized R&D costs of DKK 4.8bn.

Restructure headquarter functions and commercial operations in Europe and other markets.

… that will lead to up to DKK 3bn (familiar figure?) savings in total cost base.

Lundbeck growth products

At the same press release with a restructuring plan, Lundbeck announced a positively revised revenue guidance due to higher than expected U.S. sales of newly launched products - Abilify Maintena, Brintellix, Onfi, Sabril and others.

In fact, the revenue guidance has been positively revised in several subsequent quarters due to higher than anticipated U.S. sales of core innovative products. “Higher than anticipated growth” was partially driven by U.S. price increases that still was not widely discussed or criticized at the time:

Based on Lundbeck’s 2015 annual report, the U.S. sales grew by 69%, whereas Europe and International sales fell by (22%) and (8%) respectively.

In 2016, the same trends remained. U.S. sales grew by 32%. EU sales fell by (25%). International sales grew by 4%.

Overall revenue grew by 8% in 2015, 7% in 2016, and 12% in 9 months of 2017. The revenue growth from new products (developed and launched prior to May 2015) appears to be the major factor of stock appreciation.

Cost savings

Schultz announced DKK 3bn potential savings in Q2 2015. The same figure was reiterated in Q3 2015. But it has never been repeated since then. Why? Our analysis of the actual savings explains everything in the details below:

In order to compare apples to apples, we analyzed 9 months of Lundbeck’s revenue and costs in the each of the last 4 years. To remind you, Schulz joined in May 2015, so we took the starting point of the 9 months of 2014 to compare the costs year over year.

So, the actual costs increased (!) by DKK 300mm. Relative costs (as % of revenue) decreased from 91% to 75%.

A closer look to the drivers of the cost reductions reveals the following picture:

Cost of sales. Part of the decrease from 29% to 23% is that Azilect had been handed back to Teva and Lundbeck does not manufacture it anymore – only collects royalties.

Sales and distribution costs . Those costs have not been decreased dramatically (only 2%) due to the expenses associated with promotion of newly-launched products.

Administrative expenses . Great reduction from 8% to 4%, but in absolute figures only around DKK 300mm (site closures, headcount reduction, etc.).

R&D costs. Reduction from 18% to 15%. This one was the most painful in terms of long-term impact. “Painful” because it was the same R&D department that discovered and developed the very innovative drugs Lundbeck was currently selling.

Source: Company’s filings and U.S. FDA data

Lundbeck describes the low R&D expenses in 2017 as due to the following reasons:

“Research and development costs declined in Q3 2017 to DKK 1,925 million in the period as a consequence of fewer ongoing late-stage trials compared to last year. The R&D ratio reached 15.0% in the period compared to 19.6% last year.”

Simply said, Lundbeck’s pipeline is drying out because of methodical R&D cost-cutting measures:

This partially explains why Lundbeck’s stock is pressured for the last 6 months as there is a limited possibility for catalysts. This also may explain why it was the right time for the CEO to switch to another company.

Overall, the absolute cost savings have never been realized. And relative cost savings have only been possible due to organic growth in the top line, with economies of scale playing the major role.

Even if we conservatively back-calculate the 16% (from 91% to 75% in the above table) savings and forget that savings were driven by higher sales (and not the restructuring plan), we will arrive at 16% * DKK 12,842 = DKK 2bn.

Teva’s restructuring plan

We analyzed Lundbeck’s plan in order to apply the same principles to Teva’s plan:

Source: Teva’s SEC filings; author’s analysis

Teva has already started to cut on COGS, R&D, S&M, and G&A. As one of the analysts during the December 14th conference call asked CEO “Why do you think previous management didn’t take cuts from whatever possible?” Schultz answered “I don’t know, this is a good question, we’ll see.”

Teva does not have an immediate revenue growth opportunity like Lundbeck had at the time. Teva’s R&D structure is unique and complex, and would not be able to sustain the cuts without negatively affecting frequent generic launches.

Even if we extrapolate the success at Lundbeck to Teva’s situation, we will reach maximum $2bn in absolute savings. In a worst-case scenario, Teva may reach $0.5–1bn in savings if we assume that the revenue remains constant.

Conclusion

While I still believe in Teva’s long-term growth opportunity, the ex-Lundbeck CEO’s success is not necessarily applicable in Teva’s case. Nevertheless, Kåre Schultz brings in much-needed discipline, predictability, and confidence to the embattled generic giant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TEVA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.